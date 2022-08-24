Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 24, 2022

CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Class of 2022
Associate of Applied Science
- Laura Armstrong, of Genoa
- Ryan Baker, of Port Byron
- Jason Baranick, of Auburn
- Charles Bond, of Auburn
- Mikhayla Brown, of Weedsport
- Robert Brown, of Auburn
- Ashley Casler, of Port Byron
- Maia Casper, of Union Springs
- Jordon Coughlin, of Port Byron
- Nathan Crego, of Martville
- Mackenzie Cunningham, of Auburn
- Lance Davenport, of Weedsport
- Ahtatiana Duncan-Palombo, of Weedsport
- Julie Ellinger, of Auburn
- Timothy Feocco, of Weedsport
- Michael Fimano, of Auburn
- Allison Flett, of Martville
- Victoria Forgham, of Union Springs
- William Foster, of Auburn
- Sydney Gilfus, of Weedsport
- Kamea Grant, of Auburn
- Elizabeth Hebbard, of King Ferry
- Sean Herbert, of Auburn
- Jessica Herrington, of Auburn
- Stephen Hill, of Auburn
- John Hribick, of Auburn
- Robert Joyner, of Auburn
- Emma Kennedy, of Auburn
- James Mark, of Auburn
- Emily Mead, of Auburn
- Cami Meyers, of Auburn
- Anna Miles, of Auburn
- Cassidy Mosher, of Scipio Center
- Hailey Newman, of Auburn
- Jacob Nord, of Auburn
- Lauren Pacelli, of Auburn
- Erin Patrick, of Auburn
- Rachel Pflueger, of Auburn
- Jenny Pickard, of Cato
- Elizabeth Plish, of Auburn
- Rachael Pullen, of Auburn
- Grace Robin, of Auburn
- Nina Scott, of Moravia
- Ashleigh Searle, of Cato
- Jenna Shortsleeve, of Auburn
- Allison Smith, of Auburn
- Ryan Smith, of Auburn
- Nicole Tortorici, of Auburn
- Troy Tratt, of Scipio Center
- Sabrina Walborn, of Auburn
- Scott Wheat, of Moravia
- Ashley Zeitz, of Auburn
Associate of Arts
- Sydney Alberici, of Auburn
- Abbie Bales, of Skaneateles
- Shaila Bennett, of Cato
- Michael Bohan, of Auburn
- Jillian Boyer, of Auburn
- William Bryant, of Moravia
- Vincent Carello, of Moravia
- Jonathan Cofield, of Auburn
- Sadie Coleman, of Auburn
- Tyler Cordway, of Cato
- Lauren DeBois, of Auburn
- Debra Demidon, of Cayuga
- Alicia Finizio, of Auburn
- Abby Franchina, of Auburn
- Natalie Germano, of Auburn
- David Hickey, of Auburn
- Ardell Holmes, of Auburn
- McKenna Holmes, of Auburn
- Alexandra Kunkel, of Weedsport
- Drew Legarretta, of Auburn
- Rasheen Leggett, of Moravia
- Noah Lewis, of Auburn
- Caleb Lounsbury, of Auburn
- Olivia Maassen, of Auburn
- Caitlyn Major, of Auburn
- Molly Manning, of Auburn
- Lauren Marinelli, of Auburn
- Michael McKenzie, of Auburn
- Simon Mills, of Auburn
- Zachary Mock, of Auburn
- Sandra Moreno-Acosta, of Auburn
- Ronan Murphy, of Aurora
- Reanna Myers, of Auburn
- Lucy Noble, of Auburn
- Thomas Oliver, of Moravia
- Grace Perkins, of Auburn
- Meghan Prior, of Union Springs
- Noel Romeo, of Auburn
- Kate Scanlan, of Auburn
- Damien Schmitt, of Cato
- Rebecca Schoonmaker, of Auburn
- Kaeleigh Sciria, of Auburn
- Autumn Secor, of Auburn
- Philip Taft, of Auburn
- Stephen Van Iderstine, of Auburn
- Erika Van Tassell, of Weedsport
- Brooke Walter, of Scipio Center
- Collin Walter, of Scipio Center
- Kyle Weisman, of Auburn
- Christine Whipple, of Auburn
- Lamont Williams, of Moravia
- Christopher Wilson, of Moravia
- Makenna Wilson, of Auburn
Associate of Science
- Megan Alaniz, of Skaneateles
- Madelyn Arnold, of Auburn
- Amanda Beard, of Auburn
- Nicholas Blowers, of Weedsport
- Haley Brewer, of Auburn
- Meah Canino, of Weedsport
- Christopher Chalker, of Weedsport
- Sydney Clark, of Scipio Center
- Kevin Coleman, of Auburn
- Sarah Costello, of Auburn
- Maggie David, of Port Byron
- Aden Dupont, of Weedsport
- Helena Evans-Murphy, of Auburn
- Kaleb Fasce, of Auburn
- Rowan Hawk, of King Ferry
- David Hearn, of Auburn
- Kacie Hulik, of Auburn
- Taylor Hunter, of Weedsport
- Emily Iversen, of Auburn
- James Kopec Jr., of Auburn
- Robert Krieger, of Cato
- Madeline Kulis-Saville, of Scipio Center
- Kaylee Landers, of Skaneateles Falls
- Justin Lockhart, of Auburn
- Gavin McKeon, of Locke
- Alexander Murray, of Weedsport
- Megan Nightengale, of Auburn
- Yolanda Ortega, of Union Springs
- Amber Pidlypchak, of Auburn
- Thomas Radley, of Auburn
- Emylee Raymond, of Auburn
- Emily Sbelgio, of Auburn
- Gabriella Scharett, of Auburn
- Rachel Simmonds, of Auburn
- Ethan Smith, of Port Byron
- Daisy Stebbins, of Scipio Center
- Mercedes Steel, of Auburn
- John Waite III, of Auburn
- Robert Ward, of Weedsport
- Amanda Woodmansee, of Auburn
Certificate
- Molly Duffy, of Auburn
- Martha Finewood, of Port Byron
- Ashley Zeitz, of Auburn
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Key Award recipients (outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school)
- Benjamin Weiman, of Auburn
- Kaydence Dubray, of Auburn
- Gabriel Shreffler, of Moravia
- Samantha Evener, of Moravia
- Amber Tibbits, of Locke
- Bailey Karlik, of Moravia
- Corinne Leonard, of Locke
- Morgan Brown, of Port Byron
- Drew Nolan, of Montezuma
- Kaya Shelton, of Locke
- Tyler Figueroa, of Aurora
- Isaiah Velazquez, of Locke
- Adria Hoadley, of Cayuga
