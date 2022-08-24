 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 24, 2022

CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Class of 2022

Associate of Applied Science

  • Laura Armstrong, of Genoa
  • Ryan Baker, of Port Byron
  • Jason Baranick, of Auburn
  • Charles Bond, of Auburn
  • Mikhayla Brown, of Weedsport
  • Robert Brown, of Auburn
  • Ashley Casler, of Port Byron
  • Maia Casper, of Union Springs
  • Jordon Coughlin, of Port Byron
  • Nathan Crego, of Martville
  • Mackenzie Cunningham, of Auburn
  • Lance Davenport, of Weedsport
  • Ahtatiana Duncan-Palombo, of Weedsport
  • Julie Ellinger, of Auburn
  • Timothy Feocco, of Weedsport
  • Michael Fimano, of Auburn
  • Allison Flett, of Martville
  • Victoria Forgham, of Union Springs
  • William Foster, of Auburn
  • Sydney Gilfus, of Weedsport
  • Kamea Grant, of Auburn
  • Elizabeth Hebbard, of King Ferry
  • Sean Herbert, of Auburn
  • Jessica Herrington, of Auburn
  • Stephen Hill, of Auburn
  • John Hribick, of Auburn
  • Robert Joyner, of Auburn
  • Emma Kennedy, of Auburn
  • James Mark, of Auburn
  • Emily Mead, of Auburn
  • Cami Meyers, of Auburn
  • Anna Miles, of Auburn
  • Cassidy Mosher, of Scipio Center
  • Hailey Newman, of Auburn
  • Jacob Nord, of Auburn
  • Lauren Pacelli, of Auburn
  • Erin Patrick, of Auburn
  • Rachel Pflueger, of Auburn
  • Jenny Pickard, of Cato
  • Elizabeth Plish, of Auburn
  • Rachael Pullen, of Auburn
  • Grace Robin, of Auburn
  • Nina Scott, of Moravia
  • Ashleigh Searle, of Cato
  • Jenna Shortsleeve, of Auburn
  • Allison Smith, of Auburn
  • Ryan Smith, of Auburn
  • Nicole Tortorici, of Auburn
  • Troy Tratt, of Scipio Center
  • Sabrina Walborn, of Auburn
  • Scott Wheat, of Moravia
  • Ashley Zeitz, of Auburn

Associate of Arts

  • Sydney Alberici, of Auburn
  • Abbie Bales, of Skaneateles
  • Shaila Bennett, of Cato
  • Michael Bohan, of Auburn
  • Jillian Boyer, of Auburn
  • William Bryant, of Moravia
  • Vincent Carello, of Moravia
  • Jonathan Cofield, of Auburn
  • Sadie Coleman, of Auburn
  • Tyler Cordway, of Cato
  • Lauren DeBois, of Auburn
  • Debra Demidon, of Cayuga
  • Alicia Finizio, of Auburn
  • Abby Franchina, of Auburn
  • Natalie Germano, of Auburn
  • David Hickey, of Auburn
  • Ardell Holmes, of Auburn
  • McKenna Holmes, of Auburn
  • Alexandra Kunkel, of Weedsport
  • Drew Legarretta, of Auburn
  • Rasheen Leggett, of Moravia
  • Noah Lewis, of Auburn
  • Caleb Lounsbury, of Auburn
  • Olivia Maassen, of Auburn
  • Caitlyn Major, of Auburn
  • Molly Manning, of Auburn
  • Lauren Marinelli, of Auburn
  • Michael McKenzie, of Auburn
  • Simon Mills, of Auburn
  • Zachary Mock, of Auburn
  • Sandra Moreno-Acosta, of Auburn
  • Ronan Murphy, of Aurora
  • Reanna Myers, of Auburn
  • Lucy Noble, of Auburn
  • Thomas Oliver, of Moravia
  • Grace Perkins, of Auburn
  • Meghan Prior, of Union Springs
  • Noel Romeo, of Auburn
  • Kate Scanlan, of Auburn
  • Damien Schmitt, of Cato
  • Rebecca Schoonmaker, of Auburn
  • Kaeleigh Sciria, of Auburn
  • Autumn Secor, of Auburn
  • Philip Taft, of Auburn
  • Stephen Van Iderstine, of Auburn
  • Erika Van Tassell, of Weedsport
  • Brooke Walter, of Scipio Center
  • Collin Walter, of Scipio Center
  • Kyle Weisman, of Auburn
  • Christine Whipple, of Auburn
  • Lamont Williams, of Moravia
  • Christopher Wilson, of Moravia
  • Makenna Wilson, of Auburn

Associate of Science

  • Megan Alaniz, of Skaneateles
  • Madelyn Arnold, of Auburn
  • Amanda Beard, of Auburn
  • Nicholas Blowers, of Weedsport
  • Haley Brewer, of Auburn
  • Meah Canino, of Weedsport
  • Christopher Chalker, of Weedsport
  • Sydney Clark, of Scipio Center
  • Kevin Coleman, of Auburn
  • Sarah Costello, of Auburn
  • Maggie David, of Port Byron
  • Aden Dupont, of Weedsport
  • Helena Evans-Murphy, of Auburn
  • Kaleb Fasce, of Auburn
  • Rowan Hawk, of King Ferry
  • David Hearn, of Auburn
  • Kacie Hulik, of Auburn
  • Taylor Hunter, of Weedsport
  • Emily Iversen, of Auburn
  • James Kopec Jr., of Auburn
  • Robert Krieger, of Cato
  • Madeline Kulis-Saville, of Scipio Center
  • Kaylee Landers, of Skaneateles Falls
  • Justin Lockhart, of Auburn
  • Gavin McKeon, of Locke
  • Alexander Murray, of Weedsport
  • Megan Nightengale, of Auburn
  • Yolanda Ortega, of Union Springs
  • Amber Pidlypchak, of Auburn
  • Thomas Radley, of Auburn
  • Emylee Raymond, of Auburn
  • Emily Sbelgio, of Auburn
  • Gabriella Scharett, of Auburn
  • Rachel Simmonds, of Auburn
  • Ethan Smith, of Port Byron
  • Daisy Stebbins, of Scipio Center
  • Mercedes Steel, of Auburn
  • John Waite III, of Auburn
  • Robert Ward, of Weedsport
  • Amanda Woodmansee, of Auburn

Certificate

  • Molly Duffy, of Auburn
  • Martha Finewood, of Port Byron
  • Ashley Zeitz, of Auburn

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Key Award recipients (outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school)

  • Benjamin Weiman, of Auburn
  • Kaydence Dubray, of Auburn
  • Gabriel Shreffler, of Moravia
  • Samantha Evener, of Moravia
  • Amber Tibbits, of Locke
  • Bailey Karlik, of Moravia
  • Corinne Leonard, of Locke
  • Morgan Brown, of Port Byron
  • Drew Nolan, of Montezuma
  • Kaya Shelton, of Locke
  • Tyler Figueroa, of Aurora
  • Isaiah Velazquez, of Locke
  • Adria Hoadley, of Cayuga

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

