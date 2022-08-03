 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 3, 2022

CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Primrose Kirk, of King Ferry, enrolled in the game sound design major

EMERSON COLLEGE

Rachel Culver, of Union Springs, received a B.S. in sports communication.

PURCHASE COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.75 or higher)

• Noah Rigby, of Auburn, studying creative writing

SUNY ONEONTA

Graduates

• Madelyn Markewich, of Auburn, Bachelor of Science in childhood education (1-6) educational psychology with the following honors: childhood education, summa cum laude

• Andrew Giannettino, of Auburn, Bachelor of Arts in music industry audio arts production

• Madelyn VanLiew, of Auburn, Master of Science in Education in literacy education (B-6)

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

