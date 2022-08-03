Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 3, 2022

CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Primrose Kirk, of King Ferry, enrolled in the game sound design major
EMERSON COLLEGE
Rachel Culver, of Union Springs, received a B.S. in sports communication.
PURCHASE COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.75 or higher)
• Noah Rigby, of Auburn, studying creative writing
SUNY ONEONTA
Graduates
• Madelyn Markewich, of Auburn, Bachelor of Science in childhood education (1-6) educational psychology with the following honors: childhood education, summa cum laude
• Andrew Giannettino, of Auburn, Bachelor of Arts in music industry audio arts production
• Madelyn VanLiew, of Auburn, Master of Science in Education in literacy education (B-6)
