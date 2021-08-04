Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 4, 2021

"We are continually amazed by the accomplishments of each of the applicants and can honestly say they are all deserving of the scholarships. It is never easy to pick just two for each school and we utilize a scholarship committee of five people at to review each nomination thoroughly. Many of the applicants, at one time or another have either been patients or have shadowed or interned in our office," Pietropaoli said in a news release.

“We really consider ourselves a teaching organization and encourage students of all age and academic levels to shadow/intern in our office. With the costs for higher education rising so quickly, we hope that the scholarships help lessen the burden for these promising scholars.”

The 2021 winners are:

• Shelby Weeks, of Auburn, who participated in volleyball and indoor/outdoor track. She plans to attend Syracuse University to study biology and pursue a medical career.

• Luca Pirozzolo, of Auburn, who participated in wrestling, cross-country and golf. He plans to attend Sacred Heart University to study finance and compete on the Division I wrestling team.

• Kenneth Byrne, of Skaneateles, who participated in football and golf and was salutatorian of his class. He plans to attend MIT to study finance and play football.

• Campbell Torrey, of Skaneateles, who participated in soccer, hockey and lacrosse. She plans to attend Arcadia University to study occupational therapy and play ice hockey.

