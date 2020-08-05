Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 5, 2020

ALFRED STATE COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Jonathan Schenck, of Auburn, business administration
• Devon Wayman, of Cato, digital media and animation
• John Fedrizzi, of Moravia, electrical construction and maintenance electrician
• Autumn Wells, of Moravia, nursing
• Taylor Van Epps, of Union Springs, architecture
LE MOYNE COLLEGE
Graduates
• Molly Murphy, of Aurora, a Bachelor of Arts in English and communications
• Lucas Maffei, of Auburn, a Bachelor of Science in biology
• Autumn Burgin, of Moravia, a Bachelor of Arts in political science
• Sarah Van De Valk, of King Ferry, a Bachelor of Science in psychology
• Devin Simmons, of Cato, a Bachelor of Science in marketing
• Hailey Ryan, of Auburn, a Bachelor of Science in nursing
• Claire Colton, of King Ferry, a Bachelor of Science in nursing
Dean's list
• Ashley Westover, senior accounting and information systems major from Port Byron
• Justine Marsh, sophomore biology and psychology major from Sterling
• Hunter Church, sophomore biology major from Locke
• Nina Lin, junior biology major from Weedsport
• Emma Butler, senior biology major from Auburn
• Marley Plish, junior criminology major from Auburn
• Madison Dahl, sophomore criminology major from Auburn
• Alexis Field, junior criminology major from Weedsport
• Maryrose Cioci, senior English major from Auburn
• Jon Budelmann, junior English major from Auburn
• Joseph Valenti, sophomore political science major from Auburn
• Daniel Cuddy, sophomore political science major from Auburn
• Kaitlyn Diego, junior psychology major from Auburn
• Kyler Grice-Holland, senior psychology major from Meridian
• Chelsea Knuppenburg, junior psychology major from Union Springs
• Jackson Hall, senior theatre arts major from Auburn
• Nikita Sharkey, senior theatre arts major from Sterling
• Michael York, senior business analytics, marketing, and communications major from Cato
• Miranda Myhill-LaForce, senior business analytics and finance major from Martville
• Emma Bergerstock, senior business analytics and marketing major from Weedsport
• Santiago Ortega, senior management and leadership major from Auburn
ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
President's list
Auburn: Owen Barrigar, Kathryn Conner, Elizabeth Detomaso, Zachary Fabrize, Rachel Hare, Hadassah Johnson, Aidan Lewis, Jennifer Lynn, Elizabeth Meek, Justin Mariani, Cody Musso, Angela Panas, Ashton Parker, Riordan Parker, Kendall Shaw, Meghan Smith, Jason Walter
Cato: Grace Cordone
Elbridge: Laura Alcock, Victoria Daniels, Kasey Jackson, Paige Lane, Makaylah Macko, Ariel Mead, Ivan Orozco-Ixlaj, Hannah Power, Lawton Schwarting, Gabrielle Skotniski
Jordan: Dylan Brown, Francesca Brown, Nicole Brown, Amber Cassick, Abigail Ekross, Kiarra Gersbacher, Jordan Godfrey, Myles Harvey-Town, Mitchall Holt, John Jordan, Emily Mocyk, Jordan MacBeth, Elizabeth Morrow, Hannah Osborn, Grace Phelps, Hannah Porter, Erik Ryan, Jazmyn Stevenson
Marietta: Brandon Amidon, Jessica Bednarski, Patrick Finucane, Rebecca Grinnell, Jocelyn Haines, Allee Mack, Shane Manthey, Allison Volles, Gloria Wiley
Martville: Nathan Crego
Moravia: Sameh Delfavero
Red Creek: Brittney Adamski
Scipio Center: Lily Vernon
Skaneateles: Vanessa Barton, Maddie Bohrer, Emily Buschbascher, John Carlile, Sean Dristle, Cole Goodchild, Emily Knight, Mikenzie Lader, Bennett Morse, Rex Ramsgard, Veronica Ryan, Lily Simmons, Hannah Stone, Evan Thayer, Meghan Wilmot
Weedsport: Samantha Ball, Eric Frank, Tyler Hamlin, Zachary Lipton, Emily Nemec, Gregory Reeves, Daniel Williams
Provost's list
Auburn: Sage Crawford, Casey Derby, Briance Love, James McInerney, Giovanni Pettigrass, James Pfeiffer, Tyler Royea, Matthew Sloan, Jacob Smith, Anastasia Stankus, David Walters, Kenneth Williams
Cato: Bayleigh White
Elbridge: John Bennink, Abigail Burns, Kevin Chiaramont, Cassandra Gates, Margo Miller, Emma Morrell, Ryan Rivenburgh, William Van Zandt
Jordan: Maria LaFleur, Kyler Langhorn, Jonathan Morsdor, Alexander Pond, Keith Titus, Griffin LaFleur
Marietta: Joseph Dimmler-Crysler, Nicholas Hahn, Mikayla Masters
Red Creek: Danielle Reese, Jacob Slobe
Skaneateles: Gillian Carey, Zachary English, Peter Major
Skaneateles Falls: Lisa Emerson
Sterling: Margaret Griffin
SOUTHERN CAYUGA HIGH SCHOOL
Southern Cayuga Scholarship Foundation scholarship awardees
This is the 30th year the foundation has awarded the district's students with scholarships. The foundation has made 310 awards to 201 students totaling more than $275,000 over the years. This year, 21 applications were received, and the community's Phonathon donations allowed the foundation to make 12 awards of $1,000 to seniors and district graduates pursuing undergraduate degrees.
Seniors: Kaley Driscoll (George Peter Service Award recognizing commitment to service to their school and the community), Madeleine Hamel, Abigail Johnson, Kelsey LaFave, Victoria Majka, Jacob Schmitt
Continuing education: Amber Black, Jonathon Groth, Catherine Kopp, Shannon O’Neil, Hannah Roman, Gavin VanHorn
Phonathon student volunteers: Axel Acosta, Brianna Gentile, Emma VanAmburgh, Isis Binns, Sam Kniffin, Samantha Halverson, Sarah Robin, Zack Latin, Jon Heath, Jared Howe
To donate to the foundation, visit cnycf.org/southerncayuga#.xyg-7p5kiuk.
SUNY DELHI
Graduates
• Emilee Conner, of Moravia (Moravia High School), graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Laura Blaisdell of Auburn, (Jordan-Elbridge Senior High School), graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Rachael Lamphier, of Locke (Southern Cayuga High School), graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in veterinary science technology.
Dean's list
• Laura Blaisdell, of Auburn (Jordan-Elbridge Senior High School), who is studying nursing.
• Emilee Conner, of Moravia (Moravia High School), who is studying nursing.
• Chelsie L. Ganey, of Auburn, who is studying nursing.
• Amy E. Judson, of Auburn (Auburn High School), who is studying nursing.
• Meghan M. Pelton, of Auburn (St. Joseph Catholic High School), who is studying nursing.
• Brian A. Querns, of Auburn, who is studying nursing.
• Rashelle T. Querns, of Auburn (Auburn High School), who is studying nursing.
• Kascey Relfe, of Auburn (Weedsport Junior Senior High School) who is studying nursing.
• Lauren Sisto, of Auburn (Jordan Elbridge Senior High School), who is studying nursing.
• Melissa H. Wilczek, of Auburn (Auburn High School), who is studying nursing.
UNIVERSITY OF THE SCIENCES
Dean's list
• Avery Balk, of Auburn, a Doctor of Pharmacy student
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!