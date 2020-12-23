Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Dec. 23, 2020

ELMIRA COLLEGE

HARTWICK COLLEGE

Lydia Marteney, of Auburn, was recognized as a Faculty Scholar and John Christopher Hartwick Scholar at the 2020 Honors Convocation. This distinction — the highest honor the college can confer upon a student — is based on academic achievement, leadership, and character. Lydia has also been on the dean's list for seven semesters, has acted as president of the Hartwick Student Government Association for two years, and participated in the San Francisco-based Baker Simpson Entrepreneurial Fellowship in 2019. She is a member of the class of 2021 and is majoring in accounting, anthropology and business administration.