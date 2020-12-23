Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Dec. 23, 2020

ELMIRA COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Julia Ambrose, of Auburn
• Rachel Carey, of Montezuma
• Jeremiah Czyz, of Auburn
• Lindsey Smith, of Moravia
• Donovan Tanner, of Auburn
HARTWICK COLLEGE
Lydia Marteney, of Auburn, was recognized as a Faculty Scholar and John Christopher Hartwick Scholar at the 2020 Honors Convocation. This distinction — the highest honor the college can confer upon a student — is based on academic achievement, leadership, and character. Lydia has also been on the dean's list for seven semesters, has acted as president of the Hartwick Student Government Association for two years, and participated in the San Francisco-based Baker Simpson Entrepreneurial Fellowship in 2019. She is a member of the class of 2021 and is majoring in accounting, anthropology and business administration.
MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Lily Vernon, of Scipio Center
MORAVIA HIGH SCHOOL
Grade nine
High honor: Bailey Brown, Kaitlyn Brown, Logan Burhans, MacKenna Caza, Christopher Conklin, Cole Cuddeback, Haley Drake, Alice Epperly, Allyssa Gettel, Madison Guinta, Jackson Hares-Ryan, Ethan Hudson, Tayden Johnson-Stayton, Allison Kehoe, Aiden Kelly, Katelynne Lamphier, Luke Landis, Allison Manning, Megan Marsh, Kaylee Miner, Daniel Murphy, Drew Nye, Alexis Partridge, Kyler Proper, Kaiden Sharpsteen, Gwendolyn Sisson, Jordan Smith, Mya Stewart, Abram Wasileski
Honor: Robert Balk, Tyler Bell, Tyson Duszynski, Daniel Eastman, Colton Eby, Drew Famoly, Gabriella Heim, Frederick Hess IV, Reagan Lamphere, Dominic Lang, Brie Perez, Thomas Quaile, Madison Reilley, Carter Tillotson, Sydney Welsh
Grade 10
High honor: Heidi Andersen, Julia Anderson, Bethany Baran, Logan Bell, Thomas Burgman Jr., Brenton Butts, Samantha Fragala, Lindsey Gentilcore, Jenna Grey, Chloe Hanson, Karaline Head-Martinez, Grace Ike, Bailey Karlik, Corinne Leonard, Brayden Mason, Gabriel Shreffler, Evelyn Sisson, Elizabeth Steigerwald, Amber Tibbits, Caitlin Whaley
Honor: Aydin Bushey, Dallas Carr, Jason Chisolm, Samantha Evener, Ashley Grobelny, Marissa Magill, James Nalley, Kayleigh Utter
Grade 11
High honor: Abigail Axton, Emely Bacon, Isobella Banerjee, Katherine Baylor, Bryce Bevier, Cherish Branch, Jeffrey Carmichael, Nathan Conklin, Brooke Dusseau, Blaise Epperly, Emma Janke, Tyler Jones, Emma Kraan, Taryn Langtry, Malayna Martin, Addison Moore, Alexa Morris, Madalaina Raymond, Ava Rogers, Owen Ryan, Henry Scholl, Erin Tratt, Bailey Williamson, Kaleb Winters
Honor: Andrea Auble, Syphia Corey, Matthew Gassner, Aalyiah Hamilton, Anthony Lawton, Victoria Oralls, Lynnae Russell, Kayleigh Stayton, Andrew Tillotson
Grade 12
High honor: Sophia Amos, Alexis Anderson, Alyssa Brown, Alexia Carroll, Adam Chehovich, Jade Chisholm, Nikole Coley, Matthew Cuddeback, Hannah DeWitt, Brianna Eastman, Katelyn Harvey, Andrew Hatch, Breana Hatch, Tanner Jones, Megan Lamphier, Laura Landis, Teyara Lee, Ashley Lunsford, Nicholas Marnell, Wyatt Nelson, Alexa Nye, Justin Pettit, Dallas Pierson, Brook Purdy, Illeana Ramirez, John Read, Nicholas Smith, Mackenzie Sullivan, Elizabeth Vivenzio
Honor: Joshua Cespedes, Chloe Green, Connor Morris, Lilly O’Neil, Kira Partridge, Ryan Robbins, Colin Rusaw, Kiersten Short
MORAVIA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Grade six
High honor: Nicholas Almeida, Steven Brown, Lucy Coningsby, Hunter Drew, Lily Heim, Chase Johnson-Stayton, Jax Johnson-Stayton, Kadie Love, Bryce Mason, Dillon Palmer, Natalee Plue, Cecelia Stryker
Honor: Hayden Albanese, Wyatt Anthony, Molly Axton, Myles Burke, Brennan Carr, Elizabeth Conklin, Jairen Francis, Thomas Harriger, Benjamin Hough, Alice Humphrey, Kate Lawton, Jack Lemmon Jr., Josalyn Matthews, Travis Murphy, Dominick Osterhoudt, Ian Ottaviano, Ryan Zirbel
Grade seven
High honor: Synae Bartholomew, Kylee Cooper, Matthew Dann, Fisk Epperly, Jeffrey Gettel, Maeve Green, Aleph Harris, Kendall Hess, Cheyanne Kahabka, Eli Landis, Brooklynn Lott, Karson Mackey, Nola Mulvaney, Keira O'Connell, Brooke Proper, Morgan Rejman, Kaleb Smith, Katherine Steigerwald, Zachary Szachta, Natalie Torok, Juliana Troy, Cadence Wade, Caraline Wasileski, Rebecca White
Honor: Tanner Austin, Whitney Grobelny, Jasmine Hodge, Kylie Kahabka, Riley Makala, Ethan Martin, Lucas Moffitt, Alyssa Pataki, Madison Starner, Dominick Todd
Grade eight
High honor: Hailey Adams, Alexander Almeida, Vivian Amos, Jacob Anderson, Joseph Baylor, Molly Bieling, Hunter Boynton, Eric Brown, Isabel Burgman, Zachary Conklin, Daisy Drake, Olivia Genson, Emily Griffin, Benjamin Hack, Sophie Hanson, Jessalyn Jones, Julius Jones, Annelise Kraan, Lillian Miller, Wyatt Moore, Elizabeth Morgan, Evelyn Ottaviano, Alyssa Palmer, Thomas Palmer, Nicholas Plue, Noah Shreffler, Lily Stryker
Honor: Jade Bradshaw, Dawson Carr, Koryn Caza, Hunter Kelly, Mason Kratzer, Thomas Lyman, Ashley Magill, Donovan Miner, Scott Raymond, Michael Rodriguez, Melissa Smith, Westin Walker, Frank Williams
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Lauryn Mattoon, of Genoa, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from the Saunders College of Business with a major in marketing and a minor in advertising and public relations. She is enrolled in the MBA program at the college for the spring 2021 semester and will major in product management. Lauryn is the daughter of Dale and Colleen Mattoon, and a 2017 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Dean's list
• Alexandra Deferrante, of King Ferry, a member of the class of 2023 in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.