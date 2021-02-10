Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Feb. 10, 2021

2021 CNY SCHOLASTIC ART AWARDS
The annual CNY Scholastic Art Awards, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recognized the achievements of students from 70 schools in 13 counties in the region.
From more than 2,360 submissions that were judged by 45 volunteer artists and educators, 534 gold keys, silver keys and honorable mentions were awarded in 17 categories. Gold key selections will be entered into national competition and results will be announced this spring.
A virtual exhibit and awards ceremony is planned for February to celebrate student artists, teachers and supporters.
The awards included the following winners from the Cayuga County area:
AUBURN
Silver key: Bryn Whitman, mixed media
Honorable mention: Ella Bouley, Rhiannon Nauseef, Chloe Picciano, Byrn Whitman, Jeremiah Winne
JORDAN-ELBRIDGE
Gold key: Elizabeth Conrad, digital art; Gabriella Smart, photography
Silver key: Samantha Gleason, photography; Gabriella Smart, photography; Mikayla Twomey, design
Honorable mention: Elizabeth Bartoszewski, Samantha Gleason, Madyn LaFleur (2), Tiffani McMahon (5)
MARCELLUS
Gold key: Eve Chapman, photography; Kade DeMarle, photography; Leanna Foster, photography (2); Victoria Sayre, painting
Silver key: Eve Chapman, photography; Kade DeMarle, photography
Honorable mention: Kade DeMarle, Kailynne Gomez, Miranda Stewart
SKANEATELES
High school
Special award: Syracuse Cultural Workers Peace & Justice Award: Emma Whipple
Portfolio silver key: Sophia Cattalani, Sophia Wingfield
Gold key: Sophia Cattalani, drawing and illustration (2); Emma Miller, photography; Claire Molnar, painting; Libby Raymond, photography; Sophia Wingfield, drawing and illustration
Silver key: Kate Aberi, photography; Regan Barnes, drawing and illustration; Sophia Cattalani, drawing and illustration (2); Cate Comer, photography; Elsa Landon, drawing and illustration; Libby Raymond, photography; Ali Whipple, photography; Emma Whipple, mixed media; Sophia Wingfield, drawing and illustration
Honorable mention: Kate Aberi (2), Vivian Carroll, Sophia Cattalani (2), Emily Huttar, Elsa Landon (2), Campbell Loi, Claire Molnar, Evelyn Porter, Elizabeth Springer, Emma Whipple, Sophia Wingfield
Middle school
Silver key: Quinn Cheney, mixed media; Paige Willard, mixed media
UNION SPRINGS
Silver key: Raegan Lawton, drawing and illustration; Angelia Scholz, drawing and illustration
COLLEGE OF THE HOLY CROSS
Dean's list
• Jacob Lupo, of Auburn, majoring in history
DANA L. WEST JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL
Grade seven
High honor: Maria Aguja, William Cuddeback, Grace DeBois, Ashton Fronzek, Owen Gilmore, Taranne Gould, Kaylee Marcuccilli, Margaret McNally, Alivia Mills, Alivia Swarthout, Solomon Whitcomb, Cole Young
Honor: Aubrey Frigon, Skye Peters, Jacson Reese, Brandon Reich, Sylvia Stafford, Emma Taylor
Grade eight
High honor: Richard Beach, Brooke Brambley, Raegan Dillon, Alexander Doerle, Marlena Doerle, Isabella Dunn, Kailey Goodale, Alexis Haluska, Brynn Hare, Dylan Howell, Matthew Howell, Ella Jorgensen, Bethany Jump, Jenna Jump, Deacon Lamouroux, Xavier Pratt-Crandall, Ruby Seamans, Madison Sigona, Gabriella Turo
Honor: Sydney Baran, Chad Burnett-Allen, Jennifer Doak, Cregg Ford, Sean Hall, Charles Harding, Raegan Harter, Ariana Hastings, Andrew Jones, Natalie Kamstra, Jeffrey Smith, Olivia Taylor, Connor Usowski, Brady Wilson
Grade nine
High honor: Madison Gillespie, Sean Gillmore, Cody Jarabek, Ian Mack, Abigail McKay, Jayla Murray, Amelia Powers, Katelyn Ware
Honor: Tyler Compson, Anthony DeWolf, Savannah Finn, Blake Garrigan, Dominick Johnson, Isabella Martinez, Kloe Verdi
Grade 10
High honor: Grace Applebee, Morgan Brown, Maria Burns, Jordan Cook, Jamie Cronin, Nicholas Doerle, Alektra Elliott, Julia Gislason, John Hargreaves, Colleen Jump, Austin Marcuccilli, Mackenzie McDowell, Joseph McNally, Allyson Michalski, Nicole Namisniak, Drew Nolan, Adisen Weed
Honor: Brady Cochrane, Luke Green, Kristen Lang, Connor VanFleet, Sadie White
Grade 11
High honor: Claudia Chetney, Madison Cioffa, Taylor Cuddeback, Emilia Gislason, Xavier Heath, Kaleb Holdridge, Eli Jarabek, Ian LoMascolo, Kira McLoughlin, Pamela Rice, Ashley Rooker, Alexandra Stafford, Britany Staring, Ashley Todd, Alexis Warren
Honor: Jamilyn Casbarro, Thomas DeCaro, Adrianna Gallup, Hannah Jones, Jada Kimball, Gabrielle McCarthy, Aidan Perry, Kylee Short, Rachel Siracusa, Ike Svitavsky, Olivia Tanner
Grade 12
High honor: Alicia Allen, Ariana Chetney, Garrett Cochrane, Thomas Cordway, Grace Ford, Haili Gist, Madalyn Jordan, Brandy Lisk, Matthew Marsden, Justin Morgenthaler, Rose Nageldinger, Teagan Nevidomsky, Brandon Relfe, Abbey Ryan, Michael Sanderson, Kaylee Schelah, Lucas Short, Benjamin Silliman, Joshua Sitterly, Grace Smith, Ryan Teabo, Sadie Tratt, Devin VanFleet, Sherri Walter, Landon Wiers, Sydney Wise
Honor: Christopher Chambers, Alexis Colbert, Carollynn Dymock, Ronald Jones, Kaitlyn Kudla, Devon Lamouroux, Owen McNally, Precious Peters, Natalee Reese, Olivia Reeves, Claurice Rooker, Madison Srymanske, Erica Thomas
ITHACA COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Grace Baranick, of Auburn
• Kaley Driscoll, of Genoa
• Ross Lombardo, of Auburn
• Mikayla Purcell-Bolha, of Auburn
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Karl Adams, of Auburn, majoring in business administration
• Laurel Parker, of Skaneateles, majoring in design
ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Ava Mills, of Port Byron, daughter of Jeff and Steph Mills, and a freshman majoring in biology and psychology
• Lucy E. Preuss, of Union Springs, daughter of Daniel and Megan Preuss, and a junior majoring in biology
• Ashley Wightman, of Weedsport, daughter of Norm and Jennifer Wightman, and a junior biology major with a chemistry minor
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.