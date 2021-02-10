Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Feb. 10, 2021

2021 CNY SCHOLASTIC ART AWARDS

The annual CNY Scholastic Art Awards, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recognized the achievements of students from 70 schools in 13 counties in the region.

From more than 2,360 submissions that were judged by 45 volunteer artists and educators, 534 gold keys, silver keys and honorable mentions were awarded in 17 categories. Gold key selections will be entered into national competition and results will be announced this spring.

A virtual exhibit and awards ceremony is planned for February to celebrate student artists, teachers and supporters.

The awards included the following winners from the Cayuga County area:

AUBURN

Silver key: Bryn Whitman, mixed media

Honorable mention: Ella Bouley, Rhiannon Nauseef, Chloe Picciano, Byrn Whitman, Jeremiah Winne

JORDAN-ELBRIDGE

Gold key: Elizabeth Conrad, digital art; Gabriella Smart, photography

Silver key: Samantha Gleason, photography; Gabriella Smart, photography; Mikayla Twomey, design