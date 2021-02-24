Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Feb. 24, 2021

MORAVIA HIGH SCHOOL
Grade nine
High honor: Tyler Bell, Bailey Brown, Logan Burhans, MaKenna Caza, Christopher Conklin, Cole Cuddeback, Haley Drake, Alice Epperly, Allyssa Gettel, Madison Guinta, Jackson Hares-Ryan, Ethan Hudson, Tayden Johnson-Stayton, Allison Kehoe, Aiden Kelly, Emma Kirkey, Katelynne Lamphier, Luke Landis, Allison Manning, Megan Marsh, Kaylee Miner, Daniel Murphy, Drew Nye, Alexis Partridge, Kyler Proper, Thomas Quaile, Olivia Russo, Kaiden Sharpsteen, Gwendolyn Sisson, Jordan Smith, Mya Stewart, Carter Tillotson, Abram Wasileski
Honor: Kylee Boyle, Colton Eby, Gabriella Heim, Brie Perez, Madison Reilley, Gabrielle Thilburg
Grade 10
High honor: Heidi Andersen, Julia Anderson, Bethany Baran, Juliana Blanchard, Thomas Burgman Jr., Brenton Butts, Dallas Carr, Samantha Evener, Samantha Fragala, Lindsey Gentilcore, Jenna Grey, Chloe Hanson, Grace Ike, Corinne Leonard, James Nalley, Kyle Phillips, Gabriel Shreffler, Evelyn Sisson, Elizabeth Steigerwald, Amber Tibbits, Joy Weed, Caitlin Whaley
Honor: Logan Bell, Hassan Bodlah, Aydin Bushey, Ashley Grobelny, Bailey Karlik, Marissa Magill, Brayden Mason, Kayleigh Utter
Grade 11
High honor: Andrea Auble, Abigail Axton, Emely Bacon, Isobella Banerjee, Katherine Baylor, Bryce Bevier, Cherish Branch, Jeffrey Carmichael, Nathan Conklin, Matthew Gassner, Emma Janke, Tyler Jones, Emma Kraan, Taryn Langtry, Malayna Martin, Gavin McKeon, Addison Moore, Alexa Morris, Ava Rogers, Lynnae Russell, Owen Ryan, Henry Scholl, Erin Tratt, Bailey Williamson, Kaleb Winters
Honor: Ella Bieling, Brooke Dusseau, Blaise Epperly, Nathaniel Finn, Aalyiah Hamilton, Anthony Lawton, Liam McNamara, James Parker, Madalaina Raymond, Kayleigh Stayton, Andrew Tillotson
Grade 12
High honor: Sophia Amos, Alexis Anderson, Alyssa Brown, Alexia Carroll, Adam Chehovich, Jade Chisholm, Nikole Coley, Matthew Cuddeback, Hannah DeWitt, Brianna Eastman, Katelyn Harvey, Andrew Hatch, Breana Hatch, Megan Lamphier, Laura Landis, Teyara Lee, Ashley Lunsford, William Manning, Nicholas Marnell, Connor Morris, Alexa Nye, Lilly O’Neil, Justin Pettit, Dallas Pierson, Brook Purdy, Illeana Ramirez, John Read, Colin Rusaw, Kiersten Short, Nicholas Smith, Mackenzie Sullivan, Elizabeth Vivenzio
Honor: Jacob Bogart, Jenna Dean, Katlyn McKane, Wyatt Nelson, Noah Newhart, Kira Partridge, Jessica Warner, Joshua Wheeler
PURCHASE COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Anthony Christian, of Auburn, studying art history
• Noah Rigby, of Auburn, studying creative writing
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Dean's list
• Rachel Baldwin, of Cato, who is in the sociology and anthropology program
• Hunter White, of Cato, who is in the software engineering program
• Zach Wlad, of Auburn, who is in the business exploration program
• Alena Manchester, of Weedsport, who is in the computing security program
• Rose Truex, of Port Byron, who is in the chemical engineering program
• Joel Gaffney, of Cato, who is in the art exploration program
• Anna Neuenschwander, of Auburn, who is in the medical illustration program
• Jared Sullivan, of Auburn, who is in the computing security program
• Nadiyah Serrano, of Auburn, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program
• Chris Moriarity, of Auburn, who is in the chemical engineering program
• Damian Ely, of Port Byron, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program
• Maire Tehan, of Auburn, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program
• Matt Goff, of Auburn, who is in the management information systems program
• Emily Irving, of Union Springs, who is in the new media design program
• Kristen Patten, of Locke, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program
• Violet Young, of Auburn, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program
• Lauryn Mattoon, of Locke, who is in the business administration-marketing program
• Karson Bates, of Auburn, who is in the film and animation program
• Jacey Phillips, of Cato, who is in the biomedical sciences program
• Nathan Irving, of Union Springs, who is in the motion picture science program
• Abbey Grady, of Weedsport, who is in the computer science program.
• Jaelin Hill, of Cato, who is in the diagnostic medical sonography program
• Emily Green, of Cayuga, who is in the physician assistant program
• Carrissa Hlywa, of Auburn, who is in the physician assistant program
• Tehya Kloster, of Auburn, who is in the biomedical engineering program
• Zahra Vaughn, of Union Springs, who is in the biomedical sciences program
• Logan Hampton, of Port Byron, who is in the mechanical engineering program
SUNY CORTLAND
Dean's list
• McKayla Murray, of Weedsport
SUNY FREDONIA
Dean's list
• Olivia Rudick, of Weedsport, daughter of TJ and Alison Rudick, and a freshman majoring in childhood inclusive education
SUNY ONEONTA
James Mock, of Auburn, has volunteered to serve as a member of the Oneonta Future Alumni Network. He also recently met online with alumni Rich Saperstein, class of '81, founder and chief investment officer at Treasury Partners, and Jill Reda, class of '14, manager of synch licensing at BMG, during college alumni networking events. Mock is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in music industry audio production.
UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS LOWELL
Dean's list
• Joseph Kelly, of Auburn, majoring in English
