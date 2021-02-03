 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Feb. 3, 2021
HONORS

BRYANT UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Lucas Hogan, of Auburn

CAZENOVIA COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Makayla Church, of Auburn

• Morgan Marl, of Owasco

• Claire Woods, of Cato

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Jakob Dillon, of Union Springs

ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

President's list

Auburn: Casey Derby, Zachary Fabrize, Thomas Moskal, Angela Panas, Riordan Parker, Jason Walter, Dasiana Williams

Elbridge: Nikki Bailey, Victoria Daniels

Jordan: Jordan Godfrey

Port Byron: Candace Dingman

Red Creek: Danielle Reese

Skaneateles: Cole Goodchild, Lily Simmons, Hannah Stone

Sterling: Noah Kuc

Weedsport: Emma Ford

Provost's list

Auburn: Lilyana Crimi, Jacob Roy

Cato: Michayla Giacolone, Sarah Perez

Elbridge: Matthew Noll

Jordan: Jordan Osborn

King Ferry: Miriam Herrington

Locke: Kylie Caza

Moravia: Madison Boyd

Weedsport: Zachary Lipton

RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Dean's list

• Shannon O'Neil, a senior chemistry major from Scipio Center

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

