Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Feb. 3, 2021

BRYANT UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Lucas Hogan, of Auburn
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Makayla Church, of Auburn
• Morgan Marl, of Owasco
• Claire Woods, of Cato
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Jakob Dillon, of Union Springs
ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
President's list
Auburn: Casey Derby, Zachary Fabrize, Thomas Moskal, Angela Panas, Riordan Parker, Jason Walter, Dasiana Williams
Elbridge: Nikki Bailey, Victoria Daniels
Jordan: Jordan Godfrey
Port Byron: Candace Dingman
Red Creek: Danielle Reese
Skaneateles: Cole Goodchild, Lily Simmons, Hannah Stone
Sterling: Noah Kuc
Weedsport: Emma Ford
Provost's list
Auburn: Lilyana Crimi, Jacob Roy
Cato: Michayla Giacolone, Sarah Perez
Elbridge: Matthew Noll
Jordan: Jordan Osborn
King Ferry: Miriam Herrington
Locke: Kylie Caza
Moravia: Madison Boyd
Weedsport: Zachary Lipton
RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Dean's list
• Shannon O'Neil, a senior chemistry major from Scipio Center
