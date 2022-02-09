Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Feb. 9, 2022

CAZENOVIA COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Morgan Marl, of Owasco

DANA L. WEST JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL (PORT BYRON)

Grade seven

High honor: Landry Abate, Isabella Arcaro-Montanez, Giselle Beach, Morgan Cardinell, Adriana Carner-Ward, Dominic Churchill, Sophie Dillon, Jacob Fronce, Jacob Gilmore, Chipper Grennell, Michelle Guyett, Avery Harter, Alisa Ilcu, Ava Jorgensen, Haleigh Kepple, Alexander LaFramboise, Ryan McKay, Sophia Mucedola, Thomas Ralph, Irelynn Randolph, Madelyn Shank, Justice Slaughter, Konner Ward, Devyn Zimmer

Honor: Mackenna Ball, Alex Briseno, Kayden Donaghey, Charles Grudzien, Dakota Guy, Evalynn Hayes, Kainoa Kumuhone, Kaden La Montagne, Peyton Laird, Camden Manley, Raelee McDowell, Christian Morris, Zachary Paul, Sara Ripley, Nathan Usowski, June Waite, Tyler Walker

Grade eight

High honor: Maria Aguja, William Cuddeback, Ashton Fronzek, Taranne Gould, Jace Hinchman, Kaylee Marcuccilli, Margaret McNally, Alivia Mills, Emma Rowland, Alivia Swarthout

Honor: Chloe Burt, Grace DeBois, Owen Gilmore, Camryn Harkness, Rylee O’Dell, Jacson Reese, Noah Vargason, Camren Ward, Cole Young

Grade nine

High honor: Richard Beach, Brooke Brambley, Austin Davies, Raegan Dillon, Alexander Doerle, Marlena Doerle, Arianna Gleason, Kailey Goodale, Alexis Haluska, Brynn Hare, Raegan Harter, Ella Jorgensen, Bethany Jump, Jenna Jump, Ruby Seamans, Madison Sigona

Honor: Connor Burt, Isabella Dunn, Cregg Ford, Ariana Hastings, Lucas Hayes, Dylan Howell, Delaney Kimball, Deacon Lamouroux, Olivia Taylor

Grade 10

High honor: Lisa Armlin, Kylee Cordway, Savannah Finn, Madison Gillespie, Sean Gillmore, Cody Jarabek, Abigail McKay

Honor: Janelle Beaumont, Anthony Hernandez, Ian Mack, Amelia Powers, Kloe Verdi, Katelyn Ware, Hayley Zellar

Grade 11

High honor: Grace Applebee, Morgan Brown, Jordan Cook, Jamie Cronin, Nicholas Doerle, Alektra Elliott, Julia Gislason, Luke Green, John Hargreaves, Colleen Jump, Connor Lang, Kristen Lang, Austin Marcuccilli, Jenna McNally, Allyson Michalski, Kateisha Morris, Teisha Morris, Nathaniel Murray, Nicole Namisniak, Drew Nolan, Caidance Rusin, Sean Sincebaugh, Shawn Stevens, Kalie Tratt, Adisen Weed, Sadie White

Honor: Maria Burns, Lonna Gallup, Kaylee Marks, Malaya Martinez, Hiedi Pickering, Dominic Smith, Hayle Staring, Hannah Uebelman

Grade 12

High honor: Jamilyn Casbarro, Allie Conklin, Taylor Cuddeback, Joshua Elia, Emilia Gislason, Xavier Heath, Jada Kimball, Ian LoMascolo, Kira McLoughlin, Aidan Perry, Pamela Rice, Ashley Rooker, Rachel Siracusa, Alexandra Stafford, Britany Staring, Ike Svitavsky, Ashley Todd, Alexis Warren

Honor: Claudia Chetney, Madison Cioffa, Brianna Coleman, Jacob Gallaro, Hannah Jones, Gabrielle McCarthy, Alexander Rooker, Jack Smith

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Jonathan LaDuca, of Auburn

ITHACA COLLEGE

• Ross Lombardo, of Auburn, graduated cum laude with a BFA in writing for film, TV, and emerging media, and a B.A. in history.

• Mikayla Purcell-Bolha, of Auburn, graduated magna cum laude with a B.M. in music education.

• Carly Vatter, of Auburn, graduated cum laude with a B.S. in speech language pathology.

Dean's list

• Ross Lombardo, of Auburn

• Emma Nolan, of Auburn

PAUL SMITH'S COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Nichole Bouley, of Aurora

• Abigail Johnson, of Union Springs

• Tehya Kloster, of Auburn

Adirondack scholar's list

• Abigail Johnson of Union Springs

• Tehya Kloster of Auburn

ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Ava Mills, daughter of Jeff and Steph, a sophomore psychology major with an interdisciplinary minor with a focus in science

SUNY ONEONTA

Provost's list (GPA 4.0)

• Madelyn Markewich, of Auburn, childhood education (1-6)

• Bronwyn Roberts, of Port Byron, communication studies

• Abbey Ryan, of Auburn, biology

• Emily Ryan, of Auburn, adolescence education: mathematics

Dean's list (GPA 3.5-4.0)

• James Mock, of Auburn, music industry audio production

SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY

Dean's list (GPA 3.4 or higher)

• Abigail Lentini, of Auburn, majoring in journalism and digital content, and a member of the class of 2025

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

Dean's list (GPA 3.75 or higher)

• Ashleigh Hinman, of Union Springs, majoring in management

WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Sydney Smith, of Moravia, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in mechanical engineering, was a member of a student team that completed an intensive research project titled "Watershed Academies." Smith was also named to the university's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

