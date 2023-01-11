Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 11, 2023

ALBRIGHT COLLEGE
Abigail Hai, of Auburn, is studying abroad in Prague and Vienna this interim session. Classes for the session will be held in a building overlooking a square in Prague that has held markets since at least 1211, and students will also spend five days experiencing café culture and history in Vienna. Students will earn credit for a business or political science course. Hai, a graduate of Auburn High School, is studying environmental studies and psychology at Albright.
ALFRED STATE COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Connor Griffin, Cato-Meridian High School
• Steven Sherman, Southern Cayuga Jr.-Sr. High School
• Jack Smith, Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School
People are also reading…
• Tylor Wheeler, Cato-Meridian High School
COLGATE UNIVERSITY
Dean's Award with Distinction (GPA 3.6 or higher)
• Hailey Wilkinson, a graduate of Auburn High School, from Auburn
• Jack Bennink, a graduate of Auburn High School, from Auburn
• Jenna Mapley, a graduate of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School, from Port Byron
Dean's Award for Academic Excellence
• Jadan Hand, from Auburn, a graduate of Auburn High School
• Clarence VanOstrand, from Auburn, a graduate of Auburn High School
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.6 or higher)
• Jeremiah Czyz, of Auburn, a member of the class of 2024 majoring and minoring in history
LE MOYNE COLLEGE
Madison M. Dahl, of Auburn, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in criminology and a minor in psychology and sociology. She is a 2019 graduate of Auburn High School.
SUNY CANTON
President's list (GPA 3.75 or higher)
• Mark D. Antonik, a civil and environmental engineering technology major from Auburn
• Ashton M. Samara, an e-sports management major from Auburn
• Laura E. Reistrom, a cybersecurity major from Cato
• Debra Demidon, an applied psychology major from Cayuga
• Brian J. Bennett, an emergency management major from Moravia
• Alison Sims, a veterinary technology major from Weedsport
Dean's list (GPA 3.25-3.74)
• Stephen Dahl, a mechanical engineering technology major from Auburn
• Nathaniel O. Klinger, a mechanical engineering technology major from Cato
• Claire E. Schiener, an applied psychology major from Auburn
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.