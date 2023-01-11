Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 11, 2023

ALBRIGHT COLLEGE

Abigail Hai, of Auburn, is studying abroad in Prague and Vienna this interim session. Classes for the session will be held in a building overlooking a square in Prague that has held markets since at least 1211, and students will also spend five days experiencing café culture and history in Vienna. Students will earn credit for a business or political science course. Hai, a graduate of Auburn High School, is studying environmental studies and psychology at Albright.