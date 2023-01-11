 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 11, 2023

ALBRIGHT COLLEGE

Abigail Hai, of Auburn, is studying abroad in Prague and Vienna this interim session. Classes for the session will be held in a building overlooking a square in Prague that has held markets since at least 1211, and students will also spend five days experiencing café culture and history in Vienna. Students will earn credit for a business or political science course. Hai, a graduate of Auburn High School, is studying environmental studies and psychology at Albright.

ALFRED STATE COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Connor Griffin, Cato-Meridian High School

• Steven Sherman, Southern Cayuga Jr.-Sr. High School

• Jack Smith, Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School

• Tylor Wheeler, Cato-Meridian High School

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Dean's Award with Distinction (GPA 3.6 or higher)

• Hailey Wilkinson, a graduate of Auburn High School, from Auburn

• Jack Bennink, a graduate of Auburn High School, from Auburn 

• Jenna Mapley, a graduate of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School, from Port Byron

Dean's Award for Academic Excellence

• Jadan Hand, from Auburn, a graduate of Auburn High School

• Clarence VanOstrand, from Auburn, a graduate of Auburn High School

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.6 or higher)

• Jeremiah Czyz, of Auburn, a member of the class of 2024 majoring and minoring in history

LE MOYNE COLLEGE

Madison M. Dahl, of Auburn, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in criminology and a minor in psychology and sociology. She is a 2019 graduate of Auburn High School.

SUNY CANTON

President's list (GPA 3.75 or higher)

• Mark D. Antonik, a civil and environmental engineering technology major from Auburn

• Ashton M. Samara, an e-sports management major from Auburn

• Laura E. Reistrom, a cybersecurity major from Cato

• Debra Demidon, an applied psychology major from Cayuga

• Brian J. Bennett, an emergency management major from Moravia

• Alison Sims, a veterinary technology major from Weedsport

Dean's list (GPA 3.25-3.74)

• Stephen Dahl, a mechanical engineering technology major from Auburn 

• Nathaniel O. Klinger, a mechanical engineering technology major from Cato 

• Claire E. Schiener, an applied psychology major from Auburn 

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

