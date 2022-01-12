Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 12, 2022

THE COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE
Dean's list
• Grace King, of Auburn, majoring in nursing
HARDING UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Corynn Barnes, of Auburn, a senior studying media production
SUNY CANTON
Brian J. Bennett, of Moravia, majoring in emergency management, earned part-time academic honors.
SUNY POTSDAM
Dean's list
• Grace Kime, a graduate of the Union Springs High School Class of 2020, majoring in secondary education with a dual degree in biology and geology
• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, a senior whose major is childhood/early childhood education
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Dean's list
• Alexandra Deferrante, of King Ferry, majoring in environmental studies
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.