 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 12, 2022

  • 0

THE COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE

Dean's list

• Grace King, of Auburn, majoring in nursing

HARDING UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Corynn Barnes, of Auburn, a senior studying media production

SUNY CANTON

Brian J. Bennett, of Moravia, majoring in emergency management, earned part-time academic honors.

SUNY POTSDAM

Dean's list

• Grace Kime, a graduate of the Union Springs High School Class of 2020, majoring in secondary education with a dual degree in biology and geology

• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, a senior whose major is childhood/early childhood education

People are also reading…

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT

Dean's list

• Alexandra Deferrante, of King Ferry, majoring in environmental studies

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dale E. Gamba

GAMBA, Dale E., 85, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Services are Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Sacred Heart Church at a time to be …

Watch Now: Related Video

Five reasons why you should be eating more oregano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News