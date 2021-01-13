 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 13, 2021
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 13, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Claire Brundage, class of 2024, of Auburn

OHIO WESLEYAN

Dean's list

• Marissa Hingston, of Locke, who graduated in December with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in psychology and sociology/anthropology

• Riley Martin, of Moravia

ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE

Allison Colella, an accounting major, finished the fall 2020 semester with a 4.0 GPA. Colella, of Auburn, is the daughter of Brian and Erin Colella.

SUNY CORTLAND

President's list

• Benjamin Pinchak, of Auburn, majoring in childhood education

SUNY ONEONTA

Provost's list

• Madelyn Markewich, of Auburn

• James Mock, of Auburn

• Bronwyn Roberts, of Port Byron

Dean's list

• Alexander Blodgett, of Auburn

• Andrew Giannettino, of Auburn

• Emily Ryan, of Auburn

SUNY POTSDAM

President's list

• Olivia Avery, of Auburn, majoring in history

• Rachel Howard, of Auburn, majoring in music education

• Ashton Sloan, of Auburn, majoring in childhood/early childhood education

• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, majoring in music education

Dean's list

• Laurann Marketos, of Auburn, majoring in biochemistry

• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, majoring in childhood/early childhood education

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This high-tech dog collar can translate your pet's barks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News