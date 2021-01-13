Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 13, 2021

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Claire Brundage, class of 2024, of Auburn
OHIO WESLEYAN
Dean's list
• Marissa Hingston, of Locke, who graduated in December with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in psychology and sociology/anthropology
• Riley Martin, of Moravia
ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Allison Colella, an accounting major, finished the fall 2020 semester with a 4.0 GPA. Colella, of Auburn, is the daughter of Brian and Erin Colella.
SUNY CORTLAND
President's list
• Benjamin Pinchak, of Auburn, majoring in childhood education
SUNY ONEONTA
Provost's list
• Madelyn Markewich, of Auburn
• James Mock, of Auburn
• Bronwyn Roberts, of Port Byron
Dean's list
• Alexander Blodgett, of Auburn
• Andrew Giannettino, of Auburn
• Emily Ryan, of Auburn
SUNY POTSDAM
President's list
• Olivia Avery, of Auburn, majoring in history
• Rachel Howard, of Auburn, majoring in music education
• Ashton Sloan, of Auburn, majoring in childhood/early childhood education
• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, majoring in music education
Dean's list
• Laurann Marketos, of Auburn, majoring in biochemistry
• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, majoring in childhood/early childhood education
