Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 18, 2023

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY
Danielle Thomas, of Auburn, was recently initiated into the university's circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Presidential scholars
• Sarah Elizabeth Fritz of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in psychology
• Gavin I. McKeon of Locke, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering
• Wyatt M. Patterson of Auburn, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering
• Riley S. Sawyer of Union Springs, a junior majoring in chemical engineering
Dean's list
• Austin Michael Black of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management
• Tyler R. Combes of Martville, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering
• Hannah Lynne Hutchinson of Auburn, a freshman majoring in biomolecular science
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Kelsey Albino, of Union Springs
• Stephanie Frost, of Martville
• Marissa King, of Auburn
• Rebekah Logue, of Auburn
• Reilly Montreal, of Weedsport
• Ivana Pierce, of Auburn
• Krysha Pierce, of Auburn
• Hannah Shaw, of Cayuga
• Morgan Weaver, of Martville
• Kenneth Williams, of Auburn
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
President's list (GPA 3.7 or higher)
• Darren Sheftic, of Auburn
• Kevin Workman, of Locke
• Aden Dupont, of Weedsport
ST. JOHN FISHER UNIVERSITY
Isabella G. Field, of Auburn, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in inclusive childhood education with a concentration in history. She is a 2019 graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School.
SUNY NEW PALTZ
Dean's list (GPA 3.3 or higher)
• Lydia Treat, of Weedsport
SUNY POTSDAM
President's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, majoring in music education
UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY
Dean's list
• Henry T. Scholl, with a 3.91 GPA. He is majoring in public health with a data analytics minor and will transition to the 4+1 master's in public health program in his sophomore year. He is a 2022 graduate of Moravia High School and the son of Kristopher Scholl and Mary Brooke Oropallo.
UNIVERSITY OF MOUNT UNION
Dean's list (GPA 3.55 or higher)
• Luke Lukowski, of Auburn
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.