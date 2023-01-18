 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 18, 2023

  • 0

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

Danielle Thomas, of Auburn, was recently initiated into the university's circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

Presidential scholars

• Sarah Elizabeth Fritz of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in psychology

• Gavin I. McKeon of Locke, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering

• Wyatt M. Patterson of Auburn, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering

• Riley S. Sawyer of Union Springs, a junior majoring in chemical engineering

Dean's list 

• Austin Michael Black of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management

• Tyler R. Combes of Martville, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering

• Hannah Lynne Hutchinson of Auburn, a freshman majoring in biomolecular science

NAZARETH COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Kelsey Albino, of Union Springs

• Stephanie Frost, of Martville

• Marissa King, of Auburn

• Rebekah Logue, of Auburn

• Reilly Montreal, of Weedsport

• Ivana Pierce, of Auburn

• Krysha Pierce, of Auburn

• Hannah Shaw, of Cayuga

• Morgan Weaver, of Martville

• Kenneth Williams, of Auburn

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

President's list (GPA 3.7 or higher)

• Darren Sheftic, of Auburn

• Kevin Workman, of Locke

• Aden Dupont, of Weedsport

ST. JOHN FISHER UNIVERSITY

Isabella G. Field, of Auburn, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in inclusive childhood education with a concentration in history. She is a 2019 graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School.

SUNY NEW PALTZ

Dean's list (GPA 3.3 or higher)

• Lydia Treat, of Weedsport

SUNY POTSDAM

President's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, majoring in music education

UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY

Dean's list

• Henry T. Scholl, with a 3.91 GPA. He is majoring in public health with a data analytics minor and will transition to the 4+1 master's in public health program in his sophomore year. He is a 2022 graduate of Moravia High School and the son of Kristopher Scholl and Mary Brooke Oropallo.

UNIVERSITY OF MOUNT UNION

Dean's list (GPA 3.55 or higher)

 Luke Lukowski, of Auburn

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

