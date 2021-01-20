Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 20, 2021

BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Dean's list
- Monet Peggs, of Sterling
- Ryan Kirkpatrick, of Auburn
CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
President’s list (full-time)
- Megan Alaniz, of Skaneateles
- Juwan Anderson, of Auburn
- Laura Armstrong, of Genoa
- Marc-Eric Baan, of Weedsport
- Ryan Baker, of Port Byron
- Alaina Bates, of Auburn
- David Brant, of Auburn
- Katlyn Butler, of Auburn
- Jordon Coughlin, of Port Byron
- Keeley Cutillo, of Auburn
- Emma DeGroff, of Auburn
- Tiffany Deyo, of Auburn
- Elizabeth Diego, of Auburn
- Ahtatiana Duncan-Palombo, of Weedsport
- Jenna Fields, of Skaneateles
- Michael Fimano, of Auburn
- Victoria Forgham, of Union Springs
- Ize Goodfriend, of Auburn
- Gretchen Graf, of Auburn
- Joshua Hart, of Auburn
- Taylor Hunter, of Weedsport
- Jaicey Jones, of Auburn
- Louis Jones, of Aurora
- Kaylee Landers, of Skaneateles Falls
- Michaela Lawrence, of Auburn
- Samantha Lesch, of Auburn
- Justin Lockhart, of Auburn
- Patrick Mahunik, of Auburn
- Caitlyn Major, of Auburn
- Madison Major, of Auburn
- Jordyn McCandless, of Auburn
- Simon Mills, of Auburn
- Alena Minguela, of Auburn
- Alexandria Nemo, of Auburn
- Megan Nightengale, of Auburn
- Grace Perkins, of Auburn
- Meghan Prior, of Union Springs
- Thomas Radley, of Auburn
- Ashley Reilly, of Auburn
- Ashton Samara, of Auburn
- Kaeleigh Sciria, of Auburn
- Crystal Smith, of Auburn
- Ryan Smith, of Auburn
- Stephanie Starratt, of Auburn
- Kevin Stechuchak, of Auburn
- Cortney Stetson, of Auburn
- Abigaile Sweet, of Aurora
- Makayla Titus, of Auburn
- Cameron Van Ben Schoten, of Weedsport
- Jessy Van Horn, of Cato
- Mackenzie Vanepps, of Auburn
- Charleen Vargason, of Port Byron
- Emma Wahl, of Auburn
- Gracee White, of Cato
- Brendan Williams, of Auburn
- Makenna Wilson, of Auburn
- Hannah Woods, of Auburn
- Makayla Zapanta, of Auburn
President’s list (part-time)
- Cathy Brill, of Auburn
- Samantha Jones, of Auburn
- Amanda Pinchak, of Auburn
- Grace Robin, of Auburn
- Scott Szakaly, of Auburn
- Danielle Weeks, of Auburn
Provost’s list (full-time)
- Jea Adams, of Auburn
- Rhonda Alexander, of Weedsport
- Gabriella Balog, of Weedsport
- Kara Barrow, of Auburn
- Grace Beardsley, of Auburn
- Andrew Beck, of Auburn
- Samuel Belge, of Auburn
- Nicholas Blowers, of Sterling
- Britany Bond, of Auburn
- Kenedie Botindari, of Martville
- Jessica Brier, of Weedsport
- Miranda Brooks, of Weedsport
- Ashlee Brown, of Auburn
- Matthew Brown, of Auburn
- Robert Brown, of King Ferry
- Victoria Brown, of Auburn
- Zachary Caley, of Cato
- Rose Campagnola, of Cato
- Danell Cappelletti, of Auburn
- Amanda Carey, of Weedsport
- Hayley Carmona, of Aurora
- Alec Caroccio, of Weedsport
- Elizabeth Crane, of Auburn
- Orizen Dan, of Weedsport
- Lance Davenport, of Weedsport
- Jasmine Dingman, of Auburn
- Austin Doyle, of Auburn
- Andrea Elia, of Auburn
- Nathaniel English, of Cayuga
- Timothy Feocco, of Auburn
- Matthew Fritz, of Auburn
- Mateo Garcia, of Scipio Center
- Stephanie Gilbert, of Scipio Center
- Sharon Green, of Auburn
- Ceiarra Grestl, of Sterling
- Cassidy Grevelding, of Weedsport
- Amber Groff, of Port Byron
- Holly Gugliuzza, of Auburn
- Nicholas Hahn, of Auburn
- Karissa Harvey, of Port Byron
- Hailey Newman, of Skaneateles
Provost’s list (part-time)
- Areli Castro, of Auburn
- Mallory Colella, of Auburn
- Alyssa Dann, of Auburn
- Joseph Deaver, of Auburn
- Bridget Donnelly, of Cayuga
- Sarah Farnham, of Genoa
- Lindsay Farrell, of Moravia
Dean’s list (full-time)
- Kayce Amlott, of Martville
- Margaret Angotti, of Auburn
- Jason Baranick, of Auburn
- Claire Bonilla, of Auburn
- Ashley Casler, of Port Byron
- Jeremy Casterline, of Auburn
- Kaleb Cook, of Auburn
- Allison Criss, of Cato
- Aden Dupont, of Weedsport
- Julie Ellinger, of Auburn
- Natalie Germano, of Auburn
- Kaitlyn Grant, of Auburn
- Jessica Herrington, of Auburn
- McKenna Holmes, of Auburn
- Dakota Jezerski, of Cato
- Olivia Johnson, of Auburn
- Craigory Kiesznowski, of Weedsport
- Abigail Love, of Auburn
- Michelle Martin, of Auburn
- Victoria Miller, of Moravia
- Haley Nearbin, of Port Byron
- Erin Patrick, of Auburn
- Rachel Pflueger, of Auburn
- Amber Pidlypchak, of Auburn
- Cassandra Porter, of Cayuga
- Derek Rowland, of Auburn
- Elaina Sochan, of Cayuga
- Corinne Stevens, of Port Byron
- Katelyn Stoddard, of Auburn
- Evan Stone, of Sterling
- Kody Swartwood, of Auburn
- Morgan Thompson, of Auburn
- Garrett Weller, of Cato
- Evelyn Weston, of Weedsport
- Joseph Williams, of Auburn
- Dustin Wilmot, of Weedsport
- Lewis York, of Auburn
Dean’s list (part-time)
- Nathaniel Klinger, of Cato
- Amanda Woodmansee, of Auburn
HARTWICK COLLEGE
Dean's list
- Lydia Martha Marteney, Auburn
- Jeffrey William Zink, Auburn
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
President's list
- Frances Motto, of Auburn
SUNY CANTON
President's list
- Mark D. Antonik, a civil and environmental engineering technology major from Auburn
- Alison Sims, a veterinary technology major from Weedsport
Dean's list
- Michael Henry, a game design and development major from Auburn
- Whitney Smith, a practical nursing major from Port Byron
Part-time honors
- Brian J. Bennett, an emergency management major from Moravia
SUNY DELHI
Kascey Relfe, of Auburn was inducted into the college's chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma national honor society in the spring. The society recognizes the academic achievements of full-time college students who attain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher during their college careers.
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Ryan Stetson, of Port Byron, has earned an Award of Excellence at the College of Business for performing at a superior level in coursework.
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.