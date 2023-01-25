 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 25, 2023

BUFFALO STATE UNIVERSITY

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

  • Jordan Coughlin, of Port Byron

CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

President's list (GPA 3.8 or higher)

  • Justin Baldwin, of Cato
  • Jacob Beckman, of Auburn
  • Matthew Bouley, of Auburn
  • Claudia Chetney, of Auburn
  • Jenna Clark, of Auburn
  • Ashton Collins, of Weedsport
  • Avrey Colton, of Aurora
  • Nathan Conklin, of Martville
  • Alyssa Cook, of Auburn
  • Jessica Cook, of Weedsport
  • Moira Curry, of Auburn
  • Carson Denny, of Martville
  • Isabella Dilallo, of Auburn
  • Donna Dutcher, of Auburn
  • Adam Gagnier, of Auburn
  • Ethan Garrett, of Auburn
  • Emilia Gislason, of Port Byron
  • Nicholas Gray, of Jordan
  • Nate Hand, of Auburn
  • Michael Henry, of Cato
  • Melanie Klein, of Auburn
  • Brooke Larkin, of Auburn
  • Jackop Lehtonen, of Auburn
  • Madeline Lentini, of Auburn
  • Ian Lomascolo, of Auburn
  • Alexis Martinez, of Auburn
  • Alec McQueeney, of Auburn
  • Katheryn Montalvo, of Scipio Center
  • Amelia Musso, of Auburn
  • Jesse O’Connor, of Weedsport
  • Michael Partlow, of Weedsport
  • Fiona Reohr, of Auburn
  • Kadrian Rossbach, of Scipio Center
  • Cyrus Russell, of Cato
  • Victoria Russell, of Auburn
  • Emily Sbelgio, of Auburn
  • Colby Sellen, of Genoa
  • Hunter Smith, of Auburn
  • Jocelyn Smith, of Cato
  • Alyssa Smithler, of Auburn
  • Alexandra Stafford, of Port Byron
  • Anna Stannard, of Moravia
  • Ryan Stechuchak, of Auburn
  • Timothy Sullivan, of Auburn
  • Haley Watkins, of Cato
  • Lawanda Watts, of Auburn
  • Travis Weatherbee, of Auburn
  • Madelynn Weed, of Moravia
  • Sabrina Westmiller, of Auburn

President's list, part-time

  • Diane Henderson, of Weedsport
  • Chelsi Janes, of Weedsport
  • Katie Meyers, of Auburn
  • Misty Mills, of Auburn
  • Michael Sylvester, of Cayuga
  • Joseph Truesell, of Weedsport

Provost's list (GPA 3.5-3.799)

  • Hope Azzam, of Skaneateles
  • Nick Bachman, of Auburn
  • Sophia Bennett, of Aurora
  • Kenedie Botindari, of Auburn
  • Cole Carpenter, of Auburn
  • Sydney Chell, of Weedsport
  • Madeleine Christopher, of Weedsport
  • Breannah Connors, of Auburn
  • Kayley Duffy, of Auburn
  • Molly Duffy, of Auburn
  • Liam Farrell, of Auburn
  • Angela Hackett, of Weedsport
  • Isaac Holden, of Auburn
  • Haleigh Hotaling, of Auburn
  • James Hunter, of Auburn
  • Kristi Hurd, of Auburn
  • Jack Jones, of Auburn
  • Olivia Koffler, of Cayuga
  • Tori Lafrance, of Cato
  • Aaron Lesch, of Auburn
  • Jacob Maloof, of Weedsport
  • Madison McNabb, of Auburn
  • Aryssa Meyers, of Auburn
  • Samantha Miller, of Auburn
  • Hannah Newert, of Auburn
  • Marrin Owens, of Union Springs
  • Cassandra Pickering, of Auburn
  • Kurt Raymond, of Union Springs
  • Macenzie Reese, of Port Byron
  • Jason Say, of Auburn
  • Lucas Short, of Port Byron
  • Spencer Smith, of Auburn
  • Jenna Swanson, of Auburn
  • Ryan Teabo, of Auburn
  • Nicholas Thurston, of Genoa
  • Donna Todd, of Auburn
  • Hannah Wilkinson, of Weedsport
  • Grace Wiseman, of Auburn

Provost's list, part-time

  • Kimberly Cespedes, of Auburn
  • Emmanuel Frausto Llanes, of Sterling
  • Alyssa Gavurnik, of Auburn
  • Ian Janas, of Auburn
  • Andreah Lytle, of Scipio Center
  • Katelyne Nelson, of Auburn
  • Megan Sczerby, of Auburn
  • Alyssa Smith, of Auburn
  • Troy Wagner, of Auburn

Dean's list (GPA 3.25-3.499)

  • Carter Abate, of Cato
  • Cassandra Barker, of Auburn
  • Audrey Bartholomew, of Martville
  • Gregory Delaney, of Auburn
  • Jack Doyle, of Auburn
  • Raiden Ferguson, of Auburn
  • Jacob Field, of Weedsport
  • Martha Finewood, of Port Byron
  • Dakota Jackson, of Auburn
  • Nora Kelley, of Auburn
  • Tyler Kraushaar, of Auburn
  • MacKenzie LaForce, of Cato
  • Erin Larnder, of Auburn
  • Daniel Lovell, of Auburn
  • Pauly Maloney, of Martville
  • J'Anne Mizro, of Auburn
  • Alexandra Patch, of Auburn
  • Nicole Romulus, of Auburn
  • Chloe Sabo, of Scipio Center
  • Zachary Saurini, of Auburn
  • Brittany Simmons, of Auburn
  • Brooklynn Smith, of Weedsport
  • Aiden Vandusen, of Auburn
  • Mitchell Walsh, of Auburn
  • Jessica Warner, of Moravia
  • Alexis Warren, of Port Byron
  • Mythos Wellington, of Auburn
  • Joshua Wlad, of Auburn

Dean's list, part-time

  • Sarah Casselman, of Auburn
  • Kylie Deyo, of Auburn
  • Ashley Moniz, of Auburn
  • Christopher Vermeulen, of Auburn
  • Sonja Weston, of Weedsport

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

Dean's list (GPA 3.25 or higher)

  • Ty Peter Hlywa, of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

  • Max Homick, of Aurora
  • Kannon Kuhlmann, of Cato
  • Jillena Bennett, of Moravia
  • Nikoal Kijowski, of Sterling

SIENA COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5-3.89)

  • Sydney Murinka, of Auburn
  • Caitlin Rigby, of Auburn
  • Holly Teasdale-Edwards, of Auburn

SUNY CORTLAND

Dean's list (GPA 3.3 or higher)

  • Miranda Aldrich of Port Byron
  • Nicholas Audioun of Port Byron
  • Giuliana Bonney of Sterling
  • Lily Byrne of Cato
  • Gabriella Cordary of Locke
  • Keeley Cutillo of Auburn
  • Nicholas Dec of Auburn
  • Bridget Donnelly of Auburn
  • Emily Fedrizzi of Genoa
  • Grace Ford of Auburn
  • Stefanie Gera of Auburn
  • Alison Grudzien of Auburn
  • Amanda Horton of Moravia
  • Lindsey Jones of Moravia
  • Sophie Lesch of Auburn
  • Briance Love of Auburn
  • Abigail Mucia of Cayuga
  • Grace Murphy of Auburn
  • Riordan Parker of Auburn
  • Patricia Parshall of Moravia
  • Jacob Reilly of Auburn
  • Kylie Rejman, of Locke, majoring in inclusive early childhood education, daughter of Melissa Howe-Rejman and Matthew Rejman, and a graduate of Southern Cayuga High School
  • Kate Scanlan of Auburn
  • Kaeleigh Sciria of Auburn
  • Ariez Vanderpool of Auburn
  • Molly Walter of Aurora
  • Loralei Weber of Moravia
  • Caroline Wilkinson of Cato
  • Sydney Wise of Port Byron
  • Emily Woods of Cato

SUNY ONEONTA

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

  • Luke Mock, of Auburn, studying music industry

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.





