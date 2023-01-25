Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 25, 2023

BUFFALO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
- Jordan Coughlin, of Port Byron
CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
President's list (GPA 3.8 or higher)
- Justin Baldwin, of Cato
- Jacob Beckman, of Auburn
- Matthew Bouley, of Auburn
- Claudia Chetney, of Auburn
- Jenna Clark, of Auburn
- Ashton Collins, of Weedsport
- Avrey Colton, of Aurora
- Nathan Conklin, of Martville
- Alyssa Cook, of Auburn
- Jessica Cook, of Weedsport
- Moira Curry, of Auburn
- Carson Denny, of Martville
- Isabella Dilallo, of Auburn
- Donna Dutcher, of Auburn
- Adam Gagnier, of Auburn
- Ethan Garrett, of Auburn
- Emilia Gislason, of Port Byron
- Nicholas Gray, of Jordan
- Nate Hand, of Auburn
- Michael Henry, of Cato
- Melanie Klein, of Auburn
- Brooke Larkin, of Auburn
- Jackop Lehtonen, of Auburn
- Madeline Lentini, of Auburn
- Ian Lomascolo, of Auburn
- Alexis Martinez, of Auburn
- Alec McQueeney, of Auburn
- Katheryn Montalvo, of Scipio Center
- Amelia Musso, of Auburn
- Jesse O’Connor, of Weedsport
- Michael Partlow, of Weedsport
- Fiona Reohr, of Auburn
- Kadrian Rossbach, of Scipio Center
- Cyrus Russell, of Cato
- Victoria Russell, of Auburn
- Emily Sbelgio, of Auburn
- Colby Sellen, of Genoa
- Hunter Smith, of Auburn
- Jocelyn Smith, of Cato
- Alyssa Smithler, of Auburn
- Alexandra Stafford, of Port Byron
- Anna Stannard, of Moravia
- Ryan Stechuchak, of Auburn
- Timothy Sullivan, of Auburn
- Haley Watkins, of Cato
- Lawanda Watts, of Auburn
- Travis Weatherbee, of Auburn
- Madelynn Weed, of Moravia
- Sabrina Westmiller, of Auburn
President's list, part-time
- Diane Henderson, of Weedsport
- Chelsi Janes, of Weedsport
- Katie Meyers, of Auburn
- Misty Mills, of Auburn
- Michael Sylvester, of Cayuga
- Joseph Truesell, of Weedsport
Provost's list (GPA 3.5-3.799)
- Hope Azzam, of Skaneateles
- Nick Bachman, of Auburn
- Sophia Bennett, of Aurora
- Kenedie Botindari, of Auburn
- Cole Carpenter, of Auburn
- Sydney Chell, of Weedsport
- Madeleine Christopher, of Weedsport
- Breannah Connors, of Auburn
- Kayley Duffy, of Auburn
- Molly Duffy, of Auburn
- Liam Farrell, of Auburn
- Angela Hackett, of Weedsport
- Isaac Holden, of Auburn
- Haleigh Hotaling, of Auburn
- James Hunter, of Auburn
- Kristi Hurd, of Auburn
- Jack Jones, of Auburn
- Olivia Koffler, of Cayuga
- Tori Lafrance, of Cato
- Aaron Lesch, of Auburn
- Jacob Maloof, of Weedsport
- Madison McNabb, of Auburn
- Aryssa Meyers, of Auburn
- Samantha Miller, of Auburn
- Hannah Newert, of Auburn
- Marrin Owens, of Union Springs
- Cassandra Pickering, of Auburn
- Kurt Raymond, of Union Springs
- Macenzie Reese, of Port Byron
- Jason Say, of Auburn
- Lucas Short, of Port Byron
- Spencer Smith, of Auburn
- Jenna Swanson, of Auburn
- Ryan Teabo, of Auburn
- Nicholas Thurston, of Genoa
- Donna Todd, of Auburn
- Hannah Wilkinson, of Weedsport
- Grace Wiseman, of Auburn
Provost's list, part-time
- Kimberly Cespedes, of Auburn
- Emmanuel Frausto Llanes, of Sterling
- Alyssa Gavurnik, of Auburn
- Ian Janas, of Auburn
- Andreah Lytle, of Scipio Center
- Katelyne Nelson, of Auburn
- Megan Sczerby, of Auburn
- Alyssa Smith, of Auburn
- Troy Wagner, of Auburn
Dean's list (GPA 3.25-3.499)
- Carter Abate, of Cato
- Cassandra Barker, of Auburn
- Audrey Bartholomew, of Martville
- Gregory Delaney, of Auburn
- Jack Doyle, of Auburn
- Raiden Ferguson, of Auburn
- Jacob Field, of Weedsport
- Martha Finewood, of Port Byron
- Dakota Jackson, of Auburn
- Nora Kelley, of Auburn
- Tyler Kraushaar, of Auburn
- MacKenzie LaForce, of Cato
- Erin Larnder, of Auburn
- Daniel Lovell, of Auburn
- Pauly Maloney, of Martville
- J'Anne Mizro, of Auburn
- Alexandra Patch, of Auburn
- Nicole Romulus, of Auburn
- Chloe Sabo, of Scipio Center
- Zachary Saurini, of Auburn
- Brittany Simmons, of Auburn
- Brooklynn Smith, of Weedsport
- Aiden Vandusen, of Auburn
- Mitchell Walsh, of Auburn
- Jessica Warner, of Moravia
- Alexis Warren, of Port Byron
- Mythos Wellington, of Auburn
- Joshua Wlad, of Auburn
Dean's list, part-time
- Sarah Casselman, of Auburn
- Kylie Deyo, of Auburn
- Ashley Moniz, of Auburn
- Christopher Vermeulen, of Auburn
- Sonja Weston, of Weedsport
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Dean's list (GPA 3.25 or higher)
- Ty Peter Hlywa, of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering
FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
- Max Homick, of Aurora
- Kannon Kuhlmann, of Cato
- Jillena Bennett, of Moravia
- Nikoal Kijowski, of Sterling
SIENA COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5-3.89)
- Sydney Murinka, of Auburn
- Caitlin Rigby, of Auburn
- Holly Teasdale-Edwards, of Auburn
SUNY CORTLAND
Dean's list (GPA 3.3 or higher)
- Miranda Aldrich of Port Byron
- Nicholas Audioun of Port Byron
- Giuliana Bonney of Sterling
- Lily Byrne of Cato
- Gabriella Cordary of Locke
- Keeley Cutillo of Auburn
- Nicholas Dec of Auburn
- Bridget Donnelly of Auburn
- Emily Fedrizzi of Genoa
- Grace Ford of Auburn
- Stefanie Gera of Auburn
- Alison Grudzien of Auburn
- Amanda Horton of Moravia
- Lindsey Jones of Moravia
- Sophie Lesch of Auburn
- Briance Love of Auburn
- Abigail Mucia of Cayuga
- Grace Murphy of Auburn
- Riordan Parker of Auburn
- Patricia Parshall of Moravia
- Jacob Reilly of Auburn
- Kylie Rejman, of Locke, majoring in inclusive early childhood education, daughter of Melissa Howe-Rejman and Matthew Rejman, and a graduate of Southern Cayuga High School
- Kate Scanlan of Auburn
- Kaeleigh Sciria of Auburn
- Ariez Vanderpool of Auburn
- Molly Walter of Aurora
- Loralei Weber of Moravia
- Caroline Wilkinson of Cato
- Sydney Wise of Port Byron
- Emily Woods of Cato
SUNY ONEONTA
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
- Luke Mock, of Auburn, studying music industry
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.