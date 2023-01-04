 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 4, 2023

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Dean's Award with Distinction (GPA 3.6 or higher)

• Hailey Wilkinson, a graduate of Auburn High School, from Auburn

• Jack Bennink, a graduate of Auburn High School, from Auburn 

• Jenna Mapley, a graduate of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School, from Port Byron

Dean's Award for Academic Excellence

• Jadan Hand, from Auburn, a graduate of Auburn High School

• Clarence VanOstrand, from Auburn, a graduate of Auburn High School

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.6 or higher)

• Jeremiah Czyz, of Auburn, a member of the class of 2024 majoring and minoring in history

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

