Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 4, 2023

COLGATE UNIVERSITY
Dean's Award with Distinction (GPA 3.6 or higher)
• Hailey Wilkinson, a graduate of Auburn High School, from Auburn
• Jack Bennink, a graduate of Auburn High School, from Auburn
• Jenna Mapley, a graduate of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School, from Port Byron
Dean's Award for Academic Excellence
• Jadan Hand, from Auburn, a graduate of Auburn High School
• Clarence VanOstrand, from Auburn, a graduate of Auburn High School
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.6 or higher)
• Jeremiah Czyz, of Auburn, a member of the class of 2024 majoring and minoring in history
