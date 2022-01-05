Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 5, 2022

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Nathan Conover, of Auburn
• John Pritchard, of Jordan
• Jillena Bennett, of Moravia
• Xavier Castellaneta, of Seneca Falls
• Natalie Cross, of Seneca Falls
• Kobe LaPrade, of Seneca Falls
• Ty Lasher, of Seneca Falls
• Lily Redding, of Seneca Falls
• Elizabeth Shoots, of Seneca Falls
• Shana Sparrow, of Seneca Falls
• Kaleb Stenquist, of Seneca Falls
• Amanda Whitfield, of Seneca Falls
• Michael Zellers, of Seneca Falls
SUNY POTSDAM
President's list
• Meadow Alexander, of Sterling, whose major is art studio
• Olivia Avery, of Auburn, whose major is history
• Rachel Howard, of Auburn, whose major is music education
• Ashton Sloan, of Auburn, whose major is childhood/early childhood education
• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, whose major is music education
Dean's list
• Hannah Kehoe, of Union Springs, whose major is art history
• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, a junior whose major is childhood/early childhood education
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.