Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 5, 2022

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Nathan Conover, of Auburn

• John Pritchard, of Jordan

• Jillena Bennett, of Moravia

• Xavier Castellaneta, of Seneca Falls

• Natalie Cross, of Seneca Falls

• Kobe LaPrade, of Seneca Falls

• Ty Lasher, of Seneca Falls

• Lily Redding, of Seneca Falls

• Elizabeth Shoots, of Seneca Falls

• Shana Sparrow, of Seneca Falls

• Kaleb Stenquist, of Seneca Falls

• Amanda Whitfield, of Seneca Falls

• Michael Zellers, of Seneca Falls

SUNY POTSDAM

President's list

• Meadow Alexander, of Sterling, whose major is art studio

• Olivia Avery, of Auburn, whose major is history

• Rachel Howard, of Auburn, whose major is music education

• Ashton Sloan, of Auburn, whose major is childhood/early childhood education

• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, whose major is music education

Dean's list

• Hannah Kehoe, of Union Springs, whose major is art history

• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, a junior whose major is childhood/early childhood education

