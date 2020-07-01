Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 1, 2020
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 1, 2020

BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE

Graduates

• Kassandra Kulis, of Auburn

• Mackenzie Malandruccolo, of Auburn

• Kyra Hill, of Auburn

CAZENOVIA COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Abbie Boglione, of Auburn

• Kyana Currier, of Auburn

• Natalie McKela, of Auburn

• Jordan Taylor, of Auburn

• Claire Woods, of Cato

CULTURAL ITALIAN AMERICAN ORGANIZATION

2020 scholarship winners

• Elisa Faiola, of Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate

• Caroline Netti, of Auburn High School

• Zachary DeCaro, of Union Springs High School

Each winner will receive their $500 award at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Auburn.

ELMIRA COLLEGE

• Erica VanNostrand graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science, and with induction into Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest national honors organization

HARDING UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Corynn Barnes, of Auburn, a junior media production major

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Dean's list

• Richard Swientonioski of Weedsport, who is in the applied arts and sciences program.

• Jonathan Patten of Locke, who is in the computer science program.

• Samantha Porten of Auburn, who is in the industrial engineering program.

• Rachel Baldwin of Cato, who is in the sociology and anthropology program.

• Alex Scholeno of Moravia, who is in the computer science program.

• Eli Davis of Moravia, who is in the university exploration program.

• Ava Deferrante of King Ferry, who is in the biology program.

• Rose Truex of Port Byron, who is in the chemical engineering program.

• Anna Neuenschwander of Auburn, who is in the medical illustration program.

• Jared Sullivan of Auburn, who is in the computing security program.

• Joseph Netti of Auburn, who is in the computer science program.

• Chris Moriarity of Auburn, who is in the chemical engineering program.

• Elizabeth Sidoti of Cato, who is in the international and global studies program.

• Amanda Dellostritto of Auburn, who is in the film and animation program.

• Maire Tehan of Auburn, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.

• Matt Goff of Auburn, who is in the management information systems program.

• Emily Irving of Union Springs, who is in the new media design program.

• Kristen Patten of Locke, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.

• Violet Young of Auburn, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.

• Lauryn Mattoon of Locke, who is in the business administration-marketing program.

• Karson Bates of Auburn, who is in the film and animation program.

• Jacey Phillips of Cato, who is in the biomedical sciences program.

• Zoe Wejko of Auburn, who is in the chemical engineering program.

• Abbey Grady of Weedsport, who is in the applied mathematics program.

• Emily Green of Cayuga, who is in the physician assistant program.

• Tehya Kloster of Auburn, who is in the biomedical engineering program.

• Emma Bachman of Auburn, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.

• Brent Burgess of Union Springs, who is in the computing security program.

• Elizabeth Crockford of Sterling, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.

• Lauren Landers of Union Springs, who is in the echocardiography program.

• Daniel Porten of Auburn, who is in the computer engineering program.

• Joseph Buck of Auburn, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Frances Motto, of Auburn, pursuing a degree in acting

UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY

Dean's list

• Amber Cummins, of Cato

• Gabrielle Lagatella, of Martville

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Dean's list

• Anna R. Sabine, of Auburn, a senior nursing major

WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Dean's list

• Sydney Smith, of Moravia, majoring in mechanical engineering

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

