Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 1, 2020

• Rose Truex of Port Byron, who is in the chemical engineering program.

• Anna Neuenschwander of Auburn, who is in the medical illustration program.

• Jared Sullivan of Auburn, who is in the computing security program.

• Joseph Netti of Auburn, who is in the computer science program.

• Chris Moriarity of Auburn, who is in the chemical engineering program.

• Elizabeth Sidoti of Cato, who is in the international and global studies program.

• Amanda Dellostritto of Auburn, who is in the film and animation program.

• Maire Tehan of Auburn, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.

• Matt Goff of Auburn, who is in the management information systems program.

• Emily Irving of Union Springs, who is in the new media design program.

• Kristen Patten of Locke, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.

• Violet Young of Auburn, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.