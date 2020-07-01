Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 1, 2020

BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Graduates
• Kassandra Kulis, of Auburn
• Mackenzie Malandruccolo, of Auburn
• Kyra Hill, of Auburn
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Abbie Boglione, of Auburn
• Kyana Currier, of Auburn
• Natalie McKela, of Auburn
• Jordan Taylor, of Auburn
• Claire Woods, of Cato
CULTURAL ITALIAN AMERICAN ORGANIZATION
2020 scholarship winners
• Elisa Faiola, of Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate
• Caroline Netti, of Auburn High School
• Zachary DeCaro, of Union Springs High School
Each winner will receive their $500 award at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Auburn.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
• Erica VanNostrand graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science, and with induction into Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest national honors organization
HARDING UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Corynn Barnes, of Auburn, a junior media production major
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Dean's list
• Richard Swientonioski of Weedsport, who is in the applied arts and sciences program.
• Jonathan Patten of Locke, who is in the computer science program.
• Samantha Porten of Auburn, who is in the industrial engineering program.
• Rachel Baldwin of Cato, who is in the sociology and anthropology program.
• Alex Scholeno of Moravia, who is in the computer science program.
• Eli Davis of Moravia, who is in the university exploration program.
• Ava Deferrante of King Ferry, who is in the biology program.
• Rose Truex of Port Byron, who is in the chemical engineering program.
• Anna Neuenschwander of Auburn, who is in the medical illustration program.
• Jared Sullivan of Auburn, who is in the computing security program.
• Joseph Netti of Auburn, who is in the computer science program.
• Chris Moriarity of Auburn, who is in the chemical engineering program.
• Elizabeth Sidoti of Cato, who is in the international and global studies program.
• Amanda Dellostritto of Auburn, who is in the film and animation program.
• Maire Tehan of Auburn, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.
• Matt Goff of Auburn, who is in the management information systems program.
• Emily Irving of Union Springs, who is in the new media design program.
• Kristen Patten of Locke, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
• Violet Young of Auburn, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.
• Lauryn Mattoon of Locke, who is in the business administration-marketing program.
• Karson Bates of Auburn, who is in the film and animation program.
• Jacey Phillips of Cato, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
• Zoe Wejko of Auburn, who is in the chemical engineering program.
• Abbey Grady of Weedsport, who is in the applied mathematics program.
• Emily Green of Cayuga, who is in the physician assistant program.
• Tehya Kloster of Auburn, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
• Emma Bachman of Auburn, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.
• Brent Burgess of Union Springs, who is in the computing security program.
• Elizabeth Crockford of Sterling, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.
• Lauren Landers of Union Springs, who is in the echocardiography program.
• Daniel Porten of Auburn, who is in the computer engineering program.
• Joseph Buck of Auburn, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Frances Motto, of Auburn, pursuing a degree in acting
UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY
Dean's list
• Amber Cummins, of Cato
• Gabrielle Lagatella, of Martville
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Dean's list
• Anna R. Sabine, of Auburn, a senior nursing major
WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Dean's list
• Sydney Smith, of Moravia, majoring in mechanical engineering
