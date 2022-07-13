Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 13, 2022

THE COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE
John Applebee, of Port Byron, earned an advanced graduate certification in educational leadership and administration: school district leader, and advanced graduate certification in educational leadership and administration: school building leader.
DANA L. WEST JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL
Grade seven
High honor: Landry Abate, Giselle Beach, Morgan Cardinell, Adriana Carner-Ward, Sophie Dillon, Jacob Gilmore, Chipper Grennell, Avery Harter, Alisa Ilcu, Ava Jorgensen, Haleigh Kepple, Peyton Laird, Camden Manley, Sophia Mucedola, Zachary Paul, Irelynn Randolph, Justice Slaughter, Tyler Walker
Honor: Isabella Arcaro-Montanez, Carson Barned, Dominic Churchill, Evan DeWolf, Kayden Donaghey, Jacob Fronce, Charles Grudzien, Michelle Guyett, Evalynn Hayes, Kainoa Kumuhone, Alexander LaFramboise, Kendra Marks, Lilly Maybe, Raelee McDowell, Ryan McKay, Christian Morris, Jackson O’Hara, Thomas Ralph, Sara Ripley, Madelyn Shank, Nathan Usowski, June Waite, Devyn Zimmer
Grade eight
High honor: Maria Aguja, Ashton Fronzek, Taranne Gould, Margaret McNally, Alivia Mills, Alivia Swarthout, Noah Vargason
Honor: Chloe Burt, William Cuddeback, Owen Gilmore, Kaylee Marcuccilli, Rylee O’Dell, Madison Paoff, Jacson Reese, Brandon Reich, Emma Rowland, Jodie Smith, Emma Taylor, Camren Ward, Gavin Wilson, Cole Young
Grade nine
High honor: Richard Beach, Brooke Brambley, Connor Burt, Raegan Dillon, Alexander Doerle, Marlena Doerle, Isabella Dunn, Cregg Ford, Kailey Goodale, Lacie Grant, Alexis Haluska, Brynn Hare, Raegan Harter, Dylan Howell, Ella Jorgensen, Bethany Jump, Jenna Jump, Delaney Kimball, Xavier Pratt-Crandall, Ruby Seamans, Madison Sigona
Honor: Arlen Jarabek, Gabriella Turo
Grade 10
High honor: Savannah Finn, Madison Gillespie, Sean Gillmore, Cody Jarabek, Emma Pierson
Honor: Lisa Armlin, Janelle Beaumont, Dalton Clark, Anthony DeWolf, Anthony Feocco, Anthony Hernandez, Dominic Laframboise, Ian Mack, Abigail McKay, Amelia Powers, Morgan Reif, Abigail Rice, Bryce Rigby, Kloe Verdi, Mackenzie Ware, Brianna Wellington, Hayley Zellar
Grade 11
High honor: Grace Applebee, Morgan Brown, Brady Cochrane, Jordan Cook, Nicholas Doerle, Alektra Elliott, Julia Gislason, Luke Green, John Hargreaves, Colleen Jump, Malaya Martinez, Mackenzie McDowell, Jenna McNally, Allyson Michalski, Kateisha Morris, Teisha Morris, Nathaniel Murray, Nicole Namisniak, Sean Sincebaugh, Hayle Staring, Desirae Stewart, Nathan Terry, Adisen Weed
Honor: Maria Burns, Jamie Cronin, Lonna Gallup, Connor Lang, Kristen Lang, Drew Nolan, Alexander Patti, Caidance Rusin, Dominic Smith, Kalie Tratt, Sadie White
Grade 12
High honor: Jamilyn Casbarro, Madison Cioffa, Taylor Cuddeback, Emilia Gislason, Veronica Gould, Xavier Heath, Kaleb Holdridge, Jada Kimball, Ian LoMascolo, Gabrielle McCarthy, Kira McLoughlin, Radiant Meaker, Pamela Rice, Ashley Rooker, Rachel Siracusa, Jack Smith, Alexandra Stafford, Britany Staring, Ashley Todd, Alexis Warren, Gaige Weese
Honor: Dylan Burke, Claudia Chetney, Brianna Coleman, Dylan DenHaese, Joshua Elia, Jacob Gallaro, Adrianna Gallup, Hunter Gillespie, Jenna Grudzien, Eli Jarabek, Hannah Jones, Kamryn Nevidomsky, Aidan Perry, Alexander Rooker, Dylan Staring, Ike Svitavsky, Madisyn Wilson
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Graduates
• Rachel Carey, of Montezuma, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science.
• Hannah Patterson, of Cayuga, earned a Bachelor of Science and an Associate of Science.
GIRL SCOUTS OF NYPENN PATHWAYS
High school graduates
- Kirstin Burke, of Cato
- Jamilyn Casbarro, of Auburn
- Breanna Combes, of Cato
- Madison Gannon, of Cayuga
- Madeline Higgins, of Weedsport
- Katelyn Johnson, of Weedsport
- Jada Kimball, of Port Byron
- Reilly Montreal, of Weedsport
- Addison Moore, of Locke
- Adrianna Schwartz, of Auburn
- Rachel Sheets, of Weedsport
- Hailey Sherman, of Sterling
- Emily Slater, of Locke
- Angelie Sperling, of Martville
- Alexandra Stafford, of Port Byron
- Ashley Todd, of Auburn
HAMILTON COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Marc Welch, of Auburn, a May graduate who majored in Hispanic studies
HUNTER COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Emma DeGroff, daughter of Robert and Betsy DeGroff, of Union Springs, and a junior social justice major with a minor in performing arts
ITHACA COLLEGE
Brady Elster, of Auburn, graduated with a B.S. in physics.
SUNY CORTLAND
President's list (A- or better in each class)
• Abigail Adams, of Auburn
• Keeley Cutillo, of Auburn
• Lisa Graves, of Auburn
• Molly Ukolowicz, of Meridian
Dean's list (GPA 3.3 or higher)
• Kylie Rejman, of Locke, majoring in inclusive early childhood education, child of Matthew Rejman and Melissa Howe-Rejman, and a 2021 graduate of Southern Cayuga High School
UNIVERSITY OF MAINE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Sequoia Dixson, of Locke
