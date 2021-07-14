Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 14, 2021

DANA L. WEST JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL
Grade seven
High Honor: Maria Aguja, William Cuddeback, Ashton Fronzek, Owen Gilmore, Taranne Gould, Margaret McNally, Alivia Mills, Lacey Sparano, Alivia Swarthout, Solomon Whitcomb
Honor: Flanigan Bennett, Zoe Bennett, Grace DeBois, Bethany DeCaro, Aubrey Frigon, Kaylee Marcuccilli, Madison Paoff, Brandon Reich, Emma Rowland, Joshua Shaffer, Jodie Smith, Cole Young
Grade 8
High Honor: Richard Beach, Brooke Brambley, Austin Davies, Raegan Dillon, Alexander Doerle, Marlena Doerle, Isabella Dunn, Kailey Goodale, Alexis Haluska, Brynn Hare, Raegan Harter, Lucas Hayes, Dylan Howell, Matthew Howell, Ella Jorgensen, Bethany Jump, Jenna Jump, Natalie Kamstra, Deacon Lamouroux, Xavier Pratt-Crandall, Ruby Seamans, Madison Sigona, Kali Snyder, Gabriella Turo
Honor: Trevor Applebee, Sydney Baran, Chad Burnett-Allen, Jennifer Doak, Jaden Flora, Cregg Ford, Sean Hall, Nicholas Harwood, Ariana Hastings, Andrew Jones, Gavin Maybe, Modena Phillips, Devin Pickering, Aidan Quinn, Jeffrey Smith, Brady Wilson
Grade 9
High Honor: Lisa Armlin, Savannah Finn, Madison Gillespie, Sean Gillmore, Cody Jarabek, Ian Mack, Jayla Murray, Amelia Powers
Honor: Jarrett Beaumont, Tyler Compson, Kylee Cordway, Anthony DeWolf, Anthony Hernandez, Dominick Johnson, Abigail McKay, Katelyn Ware
Grade 10
High Honor: Grace Applebee, Morgan Brown, Maria Burns, Jordan Cook, Nicholas Doerle, Julia Gislason, John Hargreaves, Colleen Jump, Austin Marcuccilli, Joseph McNally, Allyson Michalski, Nathaniel Murray, Nicole Namisniak, Drew Nolan, Hiedi Pickering, Trevor Shurtleff
Honor: Luke Green, Connor Lang, Dominic Smith, Shawn Stevens, Hannah Uebelman, Sadie White
Grade 11
High Honor: Claudia Chetney, Madison Cioffa, Allie Conklin, Taylor Cuddeback, Emilia Gislason, Veronica Gould, Xavier Heath, Jada Kimball, Ian LoMascolo, Gabrielle McCarthy, Kira McLoughlin, Pamela Rice, Ashley Rooker, Alexandra Stafford, Britany Staring, Ike Svitavsky, Ashley Todd, Alexis Warren
Honor: Jamilyn Casbarro, Brianna Coleman, Trever Davies, Dylan DenHaese, Jacob Gallaro, Jenna Grudzien, Kaleb Holdridge, Hannah Jones, Alexander Rooker, Kylee Short, Rachel Siracusa, Raymond Smith, Dylan Staring, Olivia Tanner
Grade 12
High Honor: Garrett Cochrane, Thomas Cordway, Carollynn Dymock, Grace Ford, Madalyn Jordan, Kaitlyn Kudla, Hayden Land, Brandy Lisk, Matthew Marsden, Justin Morgenthaler, Teagan Nevidomsky, Brandon Relfe, Abbey Ryan, Michael Sanderson, Kaylee Schelah, Lucas Short, Benjamin Silliman, Joshua Sitterly, Julianna Skutt, Grace Smith, Ryan Teabo, Sadie Tratt, Devin VanFleet, Landon Wiers, Sydney Wise, Cassidie Zellar
Honor: Alicia Allen, Angela Arnold, Colby Clark, Alexis Colbert, Haili Gist, Hannah Green, Owen McNally, Precious Peters, Natalee Reese, Madison Srymanske, Allison Weston
EMERSON COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.7 or higher)
• Rachel Tarby, of Auburn, writing, literature and publishing, class of 2024
• Rachel Culver, of Union Springs, sports communication, class of 2022
MORAVIA HIGH SCHOOL
Grade nine
High honor: Samantha Amedeo, Bailey Brown, Logan Burhans, MaKenna Caza, Christopher Conklin, Hunter Craig, Cole Cuddeback, Haley Drake,Colton Eby, Drew Famoly, Allyssa Gettel, Jackson Hares-Ryan, Gabriella Heim, Ethan Hudson, Tayden Johnson-Stayton, Allison Kehoe, Aiden Kelly, Katelynne Lamphier, Luke Landis, Allison Manning, Megan Marsh, Kaylee Miner, Daniel Murphy, Drew Nye, Alexis Partridge, Kyler Proper, Thomas Quaile, Olivia Russo, Kaiden Sharpsteen, Gwendolyn Sisson, Jordan Smith, Abram Wasileski, Sydney Welsh
Honor: Robert Balk, Tyler Bell, Kylee Boyle, Madison Guinta, Xavier Harvey, Frederick Hess IV, Ayden Makala, Baylee Sherman, Abbilyn Swan, Gabrielle Thilburg, Carter Tillotson, Corbin Walters, Natalie Wright
Grade 10
High honor: Heidi Andersen, Julia Anderson, Bernice Balk, Bethany Baran, Logan Bell, Hassan Bodlah, Thomas Burgman Jr., Elijah Burke, Aydin Bushey, Dallas Carr, Samantha Evener, Samantha Fragala, Lindsey Gentilcore, Jenna Grey, Zachary Griffin, Chloe Hanson, Grace Ike, Bailey Karlik, Corinne Leonard, James Nalley, Gabriel Shreffler, Evelyn Sisson, Elizabeth Steigerwald, Bailey Stephenson, Amber Tibbits, Joy Weed, Caitlin Whaley
Honor: Juliana Blanchard, Angelina Bogart, Lindsey Gentilcore, Ashley Grobelny, Marissa Magill, Jade Moffitt, Damien Osterhoudt, Kyle Phillips, Alexander Russo, Kayleigh Utter
Grade 11
High honor: Emely Bacon, Isobella Banerjee, Katherine Baylor, Bryce Bevier, Ella Bieling, Jeffrey Carmichael, Nathan Conklin, Brooke Dusseau, Blaise Epperly, Matthew Gassner, Emma Janke, Emma Kraan, Taryn Langtry, Malayna Martin, Gavin McKeon, Addison Moore, Alexa Morris, Lucas Neville, Victoria Oralls, Ava Rogers, Lynnae Russell, Owen Ryan, Henry Scholl, Erin Tratt, Bailey Williamson, Kaleb Winters
Honor: Charlé Delfavero, Tyler Jones, Dustin McCall, Liam McNamara, Kayleigh Stayton
Grade 12
High honor: Sophia Amos, Alexis Anderson, Alyssa Brown, Alexia Carroll, Josh Cespedes, Adam Chehovich, Jade Chisholm, Nikole Coley, Matthew Cuddeback, Hannah DeWitt, Brianna Eastman, Natalee Ferris, Megan Lamphier, Laura Landis, Teyara Lee, Ashley Lunsford, William Manning, Nicholas Marnell, Connor Morris, Noah Newhart, Alexa Nye, Lilly O’Neil, Kalee Partridge, Kira Partridge, Justin Pettit, Dallas Pierson, Brook Purdy, John Read, Rick Shauger, Kiersten Short, Nicholas Smith, Mackenzie Sullivan, Elizabeth Vivenzio
Honor: Cherish Branch, Jenna Dean, Tyler Gentilcore, Chloe Green, Breana Hatch, Nicholas Johnson, Tanner Jones, Wyatt Nelson, Chelsi O’Hora, Jessica Perkins, Illeana Ramirez, Colin Rusaw, Logan Stebbins, Iesha Studer, Mitchell Thompson, Jessica Warner, Kameron Weber
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Graduates
• Alexandria Bolak, of Auburn, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in music education.
• Amanda Chuttey, of Auburn, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and inclusive education.
• Olivia Guerrette, of Weedsport, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences.
• Lindsey Roe, of Auburn, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and public health.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Dean's list (GPA 3.4 or above)
• Hailey Shepherd, of Auburn, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
• Zach Wlad of Auburn, who is in the business administration-finance program.
• Alena Manchester, of Weedsport, who is in the computing security program.
• Ava Deferrante, of King Ferry, who is in the biology program.
• Rose Truex, of Port Byron, who is in the chemical engineering program.
• Joel Gaffney, of Cato, who is in the art exploration program.
• Anna Neuenschwander, of Auburn, who is in the medical illustration program.
• Jared Sullivan, of Auburn, who is in the computing security program.
• Maire Tehan, of Auburn, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.
• Emily Irving, of Union Springs, who is in the new media design program.
• Kristen Patten, of Locke, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
• Violet Young, of Auburn, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.
• Karson Bates, of Auburn, who is in the film and animation program.
• Jacey Phillips, of Cato, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
• Nathan Irving, of Union Springs, who is in the motion picture science program.
• Abbey Grady, of Weedsport, who is in the computer science program.
• Jaelin Hill, of Cato, who is in the diagnostic medical sonography program.
• Emily Green, of Cayuga, who is in the physician assistant program.
• Carrissa Hlywa, of Auburn, who is in the physician assistant program.
• Emma Bachman, of Auburn, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.
• Zahra Vaughn, of Union Springs, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
• Amanda Townsend, of Union Springs, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
• Eric Ansteth, of Auburn, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
SUNY CANTON
Graduates
• Lindsay M. Cook, of Moravia, earned their Bachelor of Science in health care management.
• Hali L. Rio, of Port Byron, earned their Bachelor of Science in health care management.
• Whitney Smith, of Port Byron, earned their Certificate in practical nursing.
• Rusty M. Ingerson, of Weedsport, earned their Bachelor of Science in emergency management.
UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS LOWELL
Dean's list
• Joseph Kelly, of Auburn, majoring in English
