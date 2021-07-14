Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 14, 2021

• Alena Manchester, of Weedsport, who is in the computing security program.

• Ava Deferrante, of King Ferry, who is in the biology program.

• Rose Truex, of Port Byron, who is in the chemical engineering program.

• Joel Gaffney, of Cato, who is in the art exploration program.

• Anna Neuenschwander, of Auburn, who is in the medical illustration program.

• Jared Sullivan, of Auburn, who is in the computing security program.

• Maire Tehan, of Auburn, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.

• Emily Irving, of Union Springs, who is in the new media design program.

• Kristen Patten, of Locke, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.

• Violet Young, of Auburn, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.

• Karson Bates, of Auburn, who is in the film and animation program.

• Jacey Phillips, of Cato, who is in the biomedical sciences program.