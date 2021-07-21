 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 21, 2021
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 21, 2021

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Phi Theta Kappa inductees

• Samantha Dudgeon, of Cayuga

• John Pritchard, of Jordan

• Taylor Brignall, of Seneca Falls

• Mariah Dunham, of Seneca Falls

• Angel Gonzalez, of Seneca Falls

• Kristen Poole, of Seneca Falls

• Victor Tumbiolo, of Seneca Falls

HAMILTON COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or above)

• Marc Welch, of Auburn, a rising senior majoring in Hispanic studies, and a graduate of Trinity-Pawling School

HARTWICK COLLEGE

Graduates

• Lydia Martha Marteney, Auburn

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Graduates

• Jacey Phillips, of Cato, received a B.S. in biomedical sciences.

• Kristen Patten, of Locke, received a B.S. in biotechnology and molecular bioscience.

• Lauryn Mattoon, of Locke, received a B.S. in business administration-marketing.

• Daniel Porten, of Auburn, received a B.S. in computer engineering.

• Emerson Bolha, of Auburn, received a B.S. in computer science.

• Joseph Phillips, of Cato, received a B.S. in electrical engineering.

• Amanda Dellostritto, of Auburn, received a BFA in film and animation.

• Karson Bates, of Auburn, received a BFA in film and animation.

• Matt Goff, of Auburn, received a B.S. in management information systems.

• Anna Neuenschwander, of Auburn, received a B.S. in medical illustration.

• Emily Irving, of Union Springs, received a BFA in new media design.

• Violet Young, of Auburn, received a BFA in photographic and imaging arts.

• Rachel Baldwin, of Cato, received a B.S. in sociology and anthropology.

• Justin Schneider, of Aurora, received a B.S. in software engineering.

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY

Graduates

• Frances Motto, of Auburn

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

