Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 21, 2021

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Phi Theta Kappa inductees
• Samantha Dudgeon, of Cayuga
• John Pritchard, of Jordan
• Taylor Brignall, of Seneca Falls
• Mariah Dunham, of Seneca Falls
• Angel Gonzalez, of Seneca Falls
• Kristen Poole, of Seneca Falls
• Victor Tumbiolo, of Seneca Falls
HAMILTON COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or above)
• Marc Welch, of Auburn, a rising senior majoring in Hispanic studies, and a graduate of Trinity-Pawling School
HARTWICK COLLEGE
Graduates
• Lydia Martha Marteney, Auburn
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Graduates
• Jacey Phillips, of Cato, received a B.S. in biomedical sciences.
• Kristen Patten, of Locke, received a B.S. in biotechnology and molecular bioscience.
• Lauryn Mattoon, of Locke, received a B.S. in business administration-marketing.
• Daniel Porten, of Auburn, received a B.S. in computer engineering.
• Emerson Bolha, of Auburn, received a B.S. in computer science.
• Joseph Phillips, of Cato, received a B.S. in electrical engineering.
• Amanda Dellostritto, of Auburn, received a BFA in film and animation.
• Karson Bates, of Auburn, received a BFA in film and animation.
• Matt Goff, of Auburn, received a B.S. in management information systems.
• Anna Neuenschwander, of Auburn, received a B.S. in medical illustration.
• Emily Irving, of Union Springs, received a BFA in new media design.
• Violet Young, of Auburn, received a BFA in photographic and imaging arts.
• Rachel Baldwin, of Cato, received a B.S. in sociology and anthropology.
• Justin Schneider, of Aurora, received a B.S. in software engineering.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Graduates
• Frances Motto, of Auburn
