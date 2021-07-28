Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 28, 2021

SUNY DELHI

Graduates

• Maddison Reeves, of King Ferry, graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in veterinary science technology

• Victoria Fitzgerald, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree

• Amy Judson, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree

• Rashelle Querns, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree

• Kascey Relfe, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree

• Eileen Becker, of Auburn, graduated with a Master of Science degree in nursing education

• Kimberly Testa, of Auburn, graduated with a Master of Science degree in nursing administration

