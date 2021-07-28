 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 28, 2021
HONORS

BRYANT UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Lucas Hogan, of Auburn, class of 2024

BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE

• Jaydan Janes, of Auburn, graduated with a B.S. in fashion and textile technology

CAZENOVIA COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Morgan Marl, of Owasco

• Claire Woods, of Cato

HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH COLLEGES

Graduates

• Lexi Colella, of Auburn, the child of Christopher J. Colella and Jamie L. Plis, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy, graduated magna cum laude and studied abroad in Rome, Italy, while at the colleges

• Robert Dempsey, of Auburn, the child of David Dempsey and Cynthia Bouley, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies

• Isabella Siddall, of Auburn, the child of Christine and Chad Siddall, received a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and dance, and graduated cum laude

SUNY DELHI

Graduates

• Maddison Reeves, of King Ferry, graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in veterinary science technology

• Victoria Fitzgerald, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree

• Amy Judson, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree

• Rashelle Querns, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree

• Kascey Relfe, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree

• Eileen Becker, of Auburn, graduated with a Master of Science degree in nursing education

• Kimberly Testa, of Auburn, graduated with a Master of Science degree in nursing administration

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

