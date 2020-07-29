Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 29, 2020
CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

Dean's high honors

• Nathan Lesch, of Auburn

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Conner Gordon, of Moravia

SUNY BROCKPORT

President's list

• Hannah Martens, of Cayuga, daughter of Tom and Amy Martens and a 2018 graduate of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron

SUNY NEW PALTZ

Dean's list

• Anna Streeter, of Auburn

• Lydia Treat, of Weedsport

