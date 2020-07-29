Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 29, 2020

CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dean's high honors
• Nathan Lesch, of Auburn
HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Conner Gordon, of Moravia
SUNY BROCKPORT
President's list
• Hannah Martens, of Cayuga, daughter of Tom and Amy Martens and a 2018 graduate of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron
SUNY NEW PALTZ
Dean's list
• Anna Streeter, of Auburn
• Lydia Treat, of Weedsport
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!