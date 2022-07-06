Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 6, 2022

BRYANT UNIVERSITY

Dean's list (GPA 3.4 or higher)

• Lucas Hogan, of Auburn, class of 2024

SKANEATELES HIGH SCHOOL

Atticus Savage, son of Brian Savage and Kelly Evans, of Skaneateles, was awarded the Skaneateles Police Chief George E. Davis Memorial Scholarship Award at the 2022 Skaneateles High School commencement ceremony. Atticus plans on attending the University of Albany in the fall, studying physics. He was a member of the Skaneateles High School varsity football team and worked part-time at Tops Friendly Markets and, most recently, started a summer job at TJ Ventures.

The Davis scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior who is the child or grandchild of a police officer and/or is pursuing a career in law enforcement or public service, while also demonstrating leadership and citizenship. Atticus' uncle Donald is a New York State Trooper, his grandfather Don worked for the DeWitt Police Department and Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, and he has uncles who have worked for the Skaneateles Police Department and the FBI. For the first time in the scholarship's history, Atticus' extended family were all friends with Chief Davis.

"The Davis family believes that by establishing this memorial scholarship fund, the memory and legacy of Chief Davis will remain in hearts and minds year after year," the family said in a news release. "They were very pleased to award this year's scholarship to Atticus. Atticus displays kindness and caring to others, many of those qualities such as Chief Davis showed his community all those years."

ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Zachary J. DeCaro, son of Joseph and Linda DeCaro, of Union Springs, and a sophomore nursing major

• Ava Mills, daughter of Jeff and Steph Mills, of Port Byron, and a sophomore psychology major with a minor in sciences

SUNY NEW PALTZ

Dean's list (GPA 3.3 or higher)

• Lydia Treat, of Weedsport

UNION SPRINGS

Grade nine

Principal's honor roll: Alexandra Batruch, Kate Besner, Carter Botindari, Catherine Ciampi, Ainsley Francis-Biter, Aaron Johnson, Abigail Kozub, Ryan Luczyski, Devin Platt, Caroline Smead, Paige Smith, Chloe Wilde

High honor roll: Kurt Akins, Thor Alnutt, Steven Buchta, Meghan Delaney, Ahleena Gabriel, Makenna Pantoliano, Shane Perkins Jr., Natalie Steel, Aaliyah Sylvester, Jack Walters, Madison Ward, Morgan Yorkey,

Honor roll: Emily Brown, Nadine Cioffa, Braeden Cooper, Jack Delaney, Emma Dennis, Sean O'Connor, Calvin White, Owen Zugibe

Grade 10

Principal's honor roll: Ebon Brown, Lilly Casler, Alexander Church, Hannah Curtis, George Fearon, Isabel Gilmore, Hailey Jackson, Morgan Jones, Tyler Lutkins, Abigail Mach, Luke Parker, Reilley Patterson, Colin Rindge, Brooke Saxton, Gabrielle Scholz, Anne Wade

High honor roll: Blake Albino, Samantha Blay, Romario Domingo, Joseph Harmon, Tyler Head, Abigail Hoadley, MacKenzie McLean, Collin Park, Madison Powers, Jessica Sincerbeaux, Isabella Tracy, Kyla Wejko

Honor roll: Sarah Colgan, Cabott Derleth, Fernando Diaz-Cabrera, Alyssa Earl, Logan Goodrich, Madison Green, Jrumond White, Evan Wild

Grade 11

Principal's honor roll: Cameron Dennis, Dallas Dockstader, Kailey Forbes, Catherine Gilmore, Ava Smith, Hailee Smith, Dustin Walawender, Natalie Wright

High honor roll: Erin DeGraw, Ava Dennis, Payton Gilbert, William Green, Adria Hoadley, Austin Johnson, Solana Sanders, Sophia Testa, Molly Yorkey

Honor roll: Patricia Agustin, Brooke Coville, Ashton Cummings, Nathan DeChick, Xavia Evener, Ella Johnson, Owen Kime, Zachary Nelson, Seamus O'Connor, Olivia Sochan, Kaytlynn Tanner, Danielle Waldron, Tyler Weaver, Cassandra Welch

Grade 12

Principal's honor roll: Kelsey Albino, Greta Anderson, Madison Gannon, Dawson Halverson, Abigail Jackson, Olivia Koffler, Methew Schenck, Angelia Scholz, Riley Secor, Lena Welch, Luke Winters

High honor roll: Rachael Baker, Chad Chetney, Shyanne Featherly, Nathan Hastings, Brittany Howe, Hunter Martin, Victoria Powers, Adrianna Schwartz, Gabrielle Sennett,

Honor roll: Tyler Bell, Jacob Button, Aaron Coraci, Johnathan Everhart, David Morehouse, Sarah Morehouse, Brian Paz-Orozco, Samuel Richardson, Andrew Salls, Anna Salls, Nicholas Weaver, Frederick Zugibe

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

• Autumn Rienhardt, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.

YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY

Dean's list (GPA 3.4 or higher)

• Natalie Calandra-Ryan, of Auburn, majoring in exercise science