Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 7, 2021

Eugene Cochran, of Jordan, was awarded the high school silver medal in information technology services at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships held virtually June 14-24. More than 3,700 students competed in the event, a national showcase of career and technical education.

The Cultural Italian American Organization of Cayuga County awarded six scholarships to graduating seniors at the group's picnic June 21. Winners were Elizabeth Moriarity, Amelia Bartolotta and Luca Pirozzolo from Auburn High School and Emma LoMoscolo from Union Springs High School, with two special awards presented to Krysha Pierce and Zachary Saurini. Zachary’s award was for outstanding effort, as he overcame numerous surgeries to have a successful high school experience. Krysha, a student at Tyburn Academy, was awarded the James Moranti Memorial Scholarship. CIAO has given a total of 17 scholarships since 2015, and its members are proud of their work giving back to the community. Pictured from left are Luca, CIAO scholarship committee member Tony Gucciardi, Zachary, committee member Arlene Ryan, Krysha, Amelia, Emma, committee members Mary Ann Mucedola and Toni Colella, and Elizabeth.