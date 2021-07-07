Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 7, 2021

BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY
Margaret Sciria, of Auburn, graduated from Binghamton University magna cum laude with a dual degree in English and history, and will attend the Temple University Beasley School of Law this fall.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Claire Brundage, class of 2024, from Auburn
CAYUGA-ONONDAGA BOCES
Eugene Cochran, of Jordan, was awarded the high school silver medal in information technology services at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships held virtually June 14-24. More than 3,700 students competed in the event, a national showcase of career and technical education.
COLLEGE OF THE HOLY CROSS
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Jacob Lupo, of Auburn, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in history in philosophy
CULTURAL ITALIAN AMERICAN ORGANIZATION
The Cultural Italian American Organization of Cayuga County awarded six scholarships to graduating seniors at the group's picnic June 21. Winners were Elizabeth Moriarity, Amelia Bartolotta and Luca Pirozzolo from Auburn High School and Emma LoMoscolo from Union Springs High School, with two special awards presented to Krysha Pierce and Zachary Saurini. Zachary’s award was for outstanding effort, as he overcame numerous surgeries to have a successful high school experience. Krysha, a student at Tyburn Academy, was awarded the James Moranti Memorial Scholarship. CIAO has given a total of 17 scholarships since 2015, and its members are proud of their work giving back to the community. Pictured from left are Luca, CIAO scholarship committee member Tony Gucciardi, Zachary, committee member Arlene Ryan, Krysha, Amelia, Emma, committee members Mary Ann Mucedola and Toni Colella, and Elizabeth.
MYNDERSE ACADEMY
High honor roll
Grade nine: Tyler Beach, Daisy Belke, Caroline Buck, Brock Calabrese, Quan Cao, Ella Christensen, Jamison Cifaratta, Justin Davis, Bao Duong, Alexandria Ferrara, Chase Fitzgerald, Caden Guenot, Ymani Harris, Colin Higgins, Eve Jones, Kirsten Lajewski, Philip Love, Matthew Mahoney, Lauren McDermott, Gianna Mellini, Stephanie Mirras, Carson Montoney, Serenity Moore, Morgan O'Brien, Luke Olschewske, Sophie Palladino, Drew Palmer, Logan Pettingill, Jacob Prayne, Isaac Pundt, Taylor Reichert, Thomas Rook, Gracie Sandroni, Alissa Saxton, Jada Siders, Jacqueline Sinicropi, Anthony Smith, Lucas Stevers, Dylan Tandle, Julia Thomas, Karter Ticconi, Tulsi Trivedi, Adriana Turner, Rachelle Valois, Madelyn Verkey, Ali Whitton, Lauren Wylie
Grade 10: Kyle Adams, Landen Alwardt, Jack Anderson, Makayla Brownrigg, Nicholas Davidson, Ethan DeNucci, Matthew Ehresman, Isabella Ferrara, Jeniya Fils, Nicolo Franzone, Ramona Goncz, Madisyn Guenot, Kierstyn Hager, Broden Herron, Tessa Hock, Mackenzie Howard, Samantha Jacobs, Kelly Kohberger, Grace Lando, Norah Linehan, Carley Luffman, Rowan Markel, Holly Marriott, Branson Mestan, Haley Mosch, Phillip Pham, Dominick Pistor, Faith Rhinehart, Thomas Rowley, Payton Russ, Jaydan Ryrko, Lydia Salerno, Danaliz Sanchez Vazquez, Maximus Santana, Alexandra Schetrompf, Noah Smith, Luke Spinner, Alexis Taylor, Julia Trickler, Nicholas Virgo, Jocelyn Wilt, Gabriella Wirth, Joseph Yancey
Grade 11: Nicholas Anderson, Joseph Andrews, Evelyn Balzer, Kaitlyn Biccum, Michael Bogart, Emily Buisch, Elizabeth Butts, Madison Cosentino, Keara Dugan, Gabriel Fantauzzi, Oakley Fitzgerald, Sydney Haust, Mackenzie Higby, Jacob Hutchins, Joseph Jang, Nicholas Jastrzab, Troy Kabat, William Korzeniewski, Flora Lin, Darby Lukowski, Abigail Lynch, Amy Mahoney, Marissa Malchoff, Megan Marley, Bridget Miller, Abigail Palmer, Sydney Partee, Trevor Roggie, Alanys Velez, Sean Walsh, Ryan Wylie
Grade 12: Joseph Alvaro, Owen Barnett, Lauren Bentz, Macy Benz, Brooke Bonetti, Anna Bovay, Elizabeth Capacci, Emily Cook, Nicholas Corsner, Christopher Cratsley, Finian Dougherty, Isabelle Foster, Madison Gage, Madeline Goldberg, Kendyl Greer, Jared Hartwell, Carly Herron, Nicholas Jones, Alyssa Karsten, Valerie Kohberger, Dylan Larizza, Jocelyn Mansell, Alyssa Marley, Olivia Mestan, James Mirras, Evan Olschewske, Skyler Parish, Leyah Pearson, Aurealiz Pena-Alicea, Gino Porretta, Griffin Pundt, Kendyl Rasbeck, Gavin Rhinehart, Riley Rhinehart, Camryn Rook, John Roth, Sydney Sandroni, Thomas Santana, Shanelee Saxton, Jonathan Scholes, Tristan Shell, Adreonna Smith, Jacob Smith, Mya Soto, Kayla Stilwell, Rya Swenson, Mansi Trivedi, Morgan Trout, Caleb Turner, Isabel Wager, Matthew Walsh, Camden Wehrle
Honor roll
Grade nine: Colin Cusson, Mariya Fils, Jaden Follett, Alyssa Guererri, Spencer Humphreys, Logan Jock, Ethan King, Maggie Major, Richard Orsini, Vanessa Sofo, Leah Urquhart, Anisa Wilkins
Grade 10: Anthony Agee, Adrianna Guilfoyle, Quinn Hurst, Blayze Keefer, Sofia Meeks, Jack Nicholson, Andrew Parish, Connor Passalacqua, Leah Redding, Ronald Reynolds, William Sample-McCann, Devin Smith, Liam Tanner
Grade 11: Terrell Adams, Domenic Bruni, Emi Bush, Alyvia Christensen, Ryan Furletti, Eleka Goncz, Yahniece Harris, Ethan Hilimire, Jayden Key, Kayla Lopez, Angelo Polizzotto, Cheyenne Soto, Robert Whitton
Grade 12: Louis Breen III, John Breese, Heath Brown Trice, Ivy Brownrigg, Hunter Bush, Keighlynn Casey, Ethan Copp, Garrett Dahl, Cameron Doreen, Aryanna Dugan, Jordan Felice, Evan Frederick, Amber Garneau, Logan Humphreys, Jared King, Vanessah Kirby, Christopher Lisk, Samuel Lorenzetti, Caleb Nelson, Jayden Noone, Madison Pupillo, Carter Puylara, Colin Ryan, Tyler Seymour, Elijah Smith, LaToya Soura, Jean Turner, Hailey Whitton, Emma Wick, Alexander Woods, Kevin Zettlemoyer
SENECA FALLS MIDDLE SCHOOL
Principal’s honor roll (95% and above)
Grade eight: Matthew Bogart, Loc Cao, Emma Carey, Alyson Furletti, Darien Hendrix, Myah Herron, Avinash James, Deven James, Riayla Jones, Hope Jones, Kylee Kolbash, Chelsea Korzeniewski, Vanyssa Larizza, Mary Little, Robert Lopez, Riley McLeod, Alexis Morrison, Alessandra Nigro, Rocco Palladino, Eden Prayne, Amelia Reese, Jordan Smith, Jillian Tandle, Siafon Thanthima, Jullianna Torres, Hanna Trickler
Grade seven: Georgia Beach, Conor Benz, Maddison Brown, David Burghdorf, Nicholas Burghdorf, Braeden Cimineri, Isabella Dugan, Luciana Ferrara, Drake Filyaw, Carter Fisher, Spencer Frederick, Gabriella Higby, Phoenix Hoffman, Liam Hurst, Joshua Hutchins, Isaac Jang, Alexander Kaminski, Landon Kaminski, Dominic Key, Kyah Lajewski, Julia Lamanna, Noahelle Larsen, Sienna Love, Nicholas Mansell, Sarah May, Justyce Mclean, Hannah O'Brien, Jameson Olschewske, Juliette Pagano, Trace Parish, Joseph Patchen, Cailette Sawtelle, Elijah Smith, Kylie Soto, Ava Ticconi, James Uticone, Peyton Verkey, Warren Wetherwax, Logan Wilson, Harrison Wirth, Haley Young, Kamryn Zellers
Grade six: Caleb Abbe, Lilly Aho, Kara Biccum, Emily Brown, Noah Butler, Long Cao, Chase Clemenson, Simon Crandall, Monroe Cusson, RaeLynn Davis, Emma Hilbert, Elliana Karsten, Grace Lott, Reese Markel, Austin Martin, Danielle McDermott, Jackson Miller, Joseph Nigro IV, Mason Ntuala, Selena Pascual-Pascual, Kara Peruzzini, Ryleigh Ryrko, Mercedes Santana, Connor Saxton, Noah Skinner, Phynix Sohn, Krish Trivedi, Brandon Voorhies
High honor roll (90%-94.9%)
Grade eight: Isabelle Burlew, Lillian Dombrowski, Cullen Herron, Griffin Hilimire, Alexeea Kepler, Riley King, Arianne Mahoney, Cheyenne Mangum, Marcus Martin, Robert Meeks, Zion Mills, Lillian Nicholson, Searah Reardon, Marianna Siders, Serena Smolinski, Makayla Williams, Evan Wilt
Grade seven: Jeffry Alvaro, Kimberly Asproules, Lucas Bush, Deakin Businelle-Vazquez, Lillie Cecce, Jaedin Closson, Amberose Colegrove, Eathyn Fasciana, Noah Heidrick, Benjamin Hunt, Trevor Jones, Serafina Lux, Daizie McMahon, Madelynne Rotunda, Macey Seneca, Magnus Shore, Brody Tanner, Marcello Ubiles, Dominick Vannelli
Grade six: Dario Amador-Lopez, Phung Cao, Myles Davis, Elijah Doell, Emma Forde, Aidan Gillen, Jonathon Hample, Hunter Kurdziolek, Joey Mclean, Aidan McLeod, Liam Powers, Erica Robinson, Lily Rogers, Brandt Schweitz, Jacob Skinner, Zoey Starr, Nicholas West, Bella Wilt, Mya Wurster
Honor roll (85%-89.9%)
Grade eight: Ryan Bishop, Breanna Brigham, Alessio Cambareri, Jeremiah Fils, Eion Fleming, Rene' Guajardo, Nickoli Jensen, Aiden Levis, Joseph McDonald, Cole Montoney, Adrian Picchi, Alan Plummer, Madison Smith, Christopher Virgo
Grade seven: Bain Bush, Kileon Jock, Isaac Smith
Grade six: Jeremy Aten, Jazmyne Clark, Brennan Duprey, Iszabella Forde, Yasmin Harris, Heidi Marro, Antwuan McAuliffe, JettaLinn Meacham, Ethan Olmstead, Carly Orsini, Francisca Pratt, Raina Snyder, Cole Umstead
SIENA COLLEGE
Graduate dean's list
• Rose Verdi, of Port Byron
Dean's list (GPA 3.5-3.89)
• Mitchell Fanning of Auburn
• Ellie Fraher of Auburn
• Kristen Henry of Auburn
• Matthew Hesse of Auburn
• Gabriela Welch of Auburn
SKANEATELES HIGH SCHOOL
Mason Michel, son of John and Gigi Michel, of Skaneateles, was awarded the Skaneateles Police Chief George E. Davis Memorial Scholarship Award at the high school's 2021 commencement ceremony.
Mason plans on attending Onondaga Community College in the fall to prepare for work in the family business. He then hopes to own his own business in the southern states.
At Skaneateles High School, Mason was a member of the Student Government Organization and the Lakers baseball and football teams. He also works at Rosalie's Cucina.
The Davis scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior who is the son, daughter, grandson or granddaughter of a police officer, and/or is pursuing a career in law enforcement or public service and demonstrates leadership and citizenship. The family established the scholarship fund to honor and preserve the legacy of Chief Davis.
Mason's uncles are members of the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office and the federal government. Mason was chosen by the Davis family because of his involvement in school and community activities that help others. The family said in a news release that it was pleased to award the scholarship to Mason because of the kindness and caring for others he displays, both qualities that Chief Davis showed his community.
SUNY ONEONTA
Provost's list (GPA 4.0)
• Madelyn Markewich, of Auburn, childhood education (grades 1-6)
• Emily Ryan, of Auburn, adolescence education: mathematics
Dean's list (GPA 3.5-3.99)
• Andrew Giannettino, of Auburn, music industry
• James Mock, of Auburn, music industry audio production
• Bronwyn Roberts, of Port Byron, communication studies
UNIVERSITY OF THE SCIENCES
Dean's list
• Avery Balk, of Auburn, a Doctor of Pharmacy student
