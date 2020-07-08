Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 8, 2020
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 8, 2020

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Dean's list

• John Pritchard, Jordan

• Chloe Cashman-Rolls, of Red Creek

• Benjamin Waterman, of Savannah

GIRL SCOUTS OF NYPENN PATHWAYS

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized 150 Girl Scout Ambassadors graduating high school in the 2019-2020 member year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service units and troops had to become creative with their customary bridging ceremonies, which celebrate the girl's transition into the future. Graduating ambassadors included:

• Katelyn Brwon, Port Byron

• Wendy Carter, Jordan

• Lydia Cox, Cato

• Abbigail Fitch, Savannah

• Sarah Laprease, Cato

• Sarah Perez, Cato 

• Rachel Pflueger, Auburn

• Zoe Quartier, Skaneateles

• Sydney Reyer, Weedsport

• Emma Tidd, Skaneateles

• Donna Todd, Auburn

• Sabrina Westmiller, Auburn

• Meghan Whalen, Jordan

• Mackenzie Whittaker, Weedsport

KEUKA COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Danielle Haff, of Union Springs, daughter of Dana and Joanne Haff, and a junior studying political science and history

ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Benjamin Bilinski, son of Michael and Jennifer Bilinski, and a sophomore psychology and criminology major

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

