Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 8, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

GIRL SCOUTS OF NYPENN PATHWAYS

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized 150 Girl Scout Ambassadors graduating high school in the 2019-2020 member year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service units and troops had to become creative with their customary bridging ceremonies, which celebrate the girl's transition into the future. Graduating ambassadors included: