Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for July 8, 2020

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dean's list
• John Pritchard, Jordan
• Chloe Cashman-Rolls, of Red Creek
• Benjamin Waterman, of Savannah
GIRL SCOUTS OF NYPENN PATHWAYS
The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized 150 Girl Scout Ambassadors graduating high school in the 2019-2020 member year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service units and troops had to become creative with their customary bridging ceremonies, which celebrate the girl's transition into the future. Graduating ambassadors included:
• Katelyn Brwon, Port Byron
• Wendy Carter, Jordan
• Lydia Cox, Cato
• Abbigail Fitch, Savannah
• Sarah Laprease, Cato
• Sarah Perez, Cato
• Rachel Pflueger, Auburn
• Zoe Quartier, Skaneateles
• Sydney Reyer, Weedsport
• Emma Tidd, Skaneateles
• Donna Todd, Auburn
• Sabrina Westmiller, Auburn
• Meghan Whalen, Jordan
• Mackenzie Whittaker, Weedsport
KEUKA COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Danielle Haff, of Union Springs, daughter of Dana and Joanne Haff, and a junior studying political science and history
ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Benjamin Bilinski, son of Michael and Jennifer Bilinski, and a sophomore psychology and criminology major
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.
