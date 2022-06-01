Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 1, 2022

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL
Student James Cuddy was honored with a Youth Leadership Recognition Award by the New York State Senate. Cuddy celebrated the award with fellow recipients from the 54th District and Sen. Pam Helming during a ceremony at Finger Lakes Community College on May 25.
“It’s so important to celebrate our young people for their hard work and successes," Helming said in a news release. "This program is the perfect opportunity to honor the students from my district who go above and beyond in the classroom and in their communities. They are impressive scholars, student leaders, volunteers, many are athletes, artists, and musicians, and most of all, they are incredible role models with bright futures.”
CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Kendra Deville, of Auburn
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Morgan Marl, of Owasco
• Madelyn Pieratt, of Cato
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Presidential scholars (GPA 3.8 or higher)
• Wyatt M. Patterson, of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering
• Riley S. Sawyer, of Union Springs, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering
• Hannah Yorkey, of Union Springs, a senior majoring in biomolecular science
Dean's list (GPA 3.25 or higher)
• Hannah Bedell, of Auburn, a senior majoring in civil engineering/environmental engineering
• Austin Michael Black, of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management
• Gwynneth Howell, of Sterling, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering
• Garrett M. Stoyell, of Moravia, a senior majoring in computer engineering
• Telona Carien White, of Union Springs, a senior majoring in environmental engineering
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Stephanie Frost, of Martville
• Madelyn Funk, of Locke
• Marissa King, of Auburn
• Hannah Kuc, of Sterling
• Grace Wasileski, of Moravia
SUNY ONEONTA
Madelyn Markewich, of Auburn, was recently recognized with a gold-level leadership milestone through the Leadership Education and Development program. Markewich is studying childhood education.
SUNY POTSDAM
Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Dean's list (GPA 3.0 or higher)
• Alexandra Deferrante, of King Ferry, majoring in environmental studies
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.