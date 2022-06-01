 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 1, 2022

  • 0
Cuddy

Auburn High School student James Cuddy, fifth from left, receives a New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award from state Sen. Pam Helming.

 Provided

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

Student James Cuddy was honored with a Youth Leadership Recognition Award by the New York State Senate. Cuddy celebrated the award with fellow recipients from the 54th District and Sen. Pam Helming during a ceremony at Finger Lakes Community College on May 25. 

“It’s so important to celebrate our young people for their hard work and successes," Helming said in a news release. "This program is the perfect opportunity to honor the students from my district who go above and beyond in the classroom and in their communities. They are impressive scholars, student leaders, volunteers, many are athletes, artists, and musicians, and most of all, they are incredible role models with bright futures.”

CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Kendra Deville, of Auburn

CAZENOVIA COLLEGE

People are also reading…

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Morgan Marl, of Owasco

• Madelyn Pieratt, of Cato

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

Presidential scholars (GPA 3.8 or higher)

• Wyatt M. Patterson, of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering

• Riley S. Sawyer, of Union Springs, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering

• Hannah Yorkey, of Union Springs, a senior majoring in biomolecular science

Dean's list (GPA 3.25 or higher)

• Hannah Bedell, of Auburn, a senior majoring in civil engineering/environmental engineering

• Austin Michael Black, of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management

• Gwynneth Howell, of Sterling, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering

• Garrett M. Stoyell, of Moravia, a senior majoring in computer engineering

• Telona Carien White, of Union Springs, a senior majoring in environmental engineering

NAZARETH COLLEGE

Dean's list 

• Stephanie Frost, of Martville

• Madelyn Funk, of Locke

• Marissa King, of Auburn

• Hannah Kuc, of Sterling

• Grace Wasileski, of Moravia

SUNY ONEONTA

Madelyn Markewich, of Auburn, was recently recognized with a gold-level leadership milestone through the Leadership Education and Development program. Markewich is studying childhood education.

SUNY POTSDAM

Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education.

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT

Dean's list (GPA 3.0 or higher)

• Alexandra Deferrante, of King Ferry, majoring in environmental studies

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you guess the Queen's favorite cocktail?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News