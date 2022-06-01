Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 1, 2022

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

Student James Cuddy was honored with a Youth Leadership Recognition Award by the New York State Senate. Cuddy celebrated the award with fellow recipients from the 54th District and Sen. Pam Helming during a ceremony at Finger Lakes Community College on May 25.

“It’s so important to celebrate our young people for their hard work and successes," Helming said in a news release. "This program is the perfect opportunity to honor the students from my district who go above and beyond in the classroom and in their communities. They are impressive scholars, student leaders, volunteers, many are athletes, artists, and musicians, and most of all, they are incredible role models with bright futures.”