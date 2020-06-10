Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 10, 2020

ALBRIGHT COLLEGE
Abigail Hai, of Auburn, earned the Outstanding Freshman Athlete Award as a member of the women's lacrosse team while studying environmental science. She led women's lacrosse scoring by 10 points in the MAC Commonwealth before the season ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL
Seniors Claire Alexander and Cameron Defendorf have been named the 2020 recipients of the Ruth and Charles B. Goldman Memorial Scholarship. Both will receive $1,000 toward their first year of college. Claire is the daughter of Suzanne and Thomas Alexander, and plans to matriculate this fall at Le Moyne College. Cameron is the son of Heather and Leon Defendorf, and plans to attend SUNY at Buffalo this fall. The scholarship was named in memory of two lifelong Auburnians and funded by their family and friends. Since 2007, it has been awarded annually to graduating Auburn seniors who demonstrate significant interest in public affairs.
CANISIUS COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Stephen Bennett, of Auburn, pursuing a degree in criminal justice
CAYUGA COUNTY
Two area students, Claire Brundage and Cameron Defendorf, have received college scholarships from the New York State Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship Committee, the organization's Owasco chapter announced. The chapter forwarded the applications of four local high school seniors from a field of 17 applicants and 23 applications. The students were to be recognized at the annual Flag Day luncheon, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students will receive a certificate and small monetary gift by mail. For more information about 2021 scholarships, visit nydar.org.
CATO-MERIDIAN HIGH SCHOOL
Ninth grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Evelyn Burns, Mason Carvey, Merritt Cox, Miranda Dennis, Raven Ducharme, Elizabeth Hess, Audrey Hunter, Riley Jones, Denis Kosiakov, Maggie McGetrick, Ariana Proper, Kyle Sheckler, Julia Wilson
High honor roll: Hannah Butterfield, Jamie Holbrook, Shawn Hulsizer, Kaylee LaPrease, Mackenzie Lloyd, Kyleigh Walton, Janelle Williams
Honor roll: Dayshawn Hollister, Jesse Sweeting, Ashley Walpole
10th grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Justin Baldwin, Nathan Conklin, Seth Dello Stritto, Katelyn Johnson, Abigail Kennedy, Mackenzie LaForce, Jocelyn Smith
High honor roll: Alyssa Cole, Mason Crandall, Chelsea Dennison, Brianna Dudzinski, Jordan Greene, Gabriel Haga, Lauren McCarthy, Cyrus Russell, Daniel Schryver, Tyson Smith, Chase Towers
Honor roll: Julia Condon, Aiden Connolly, Rachael Gilbert, Dillon Gloska, Makayla Hastings, Tristan Lee, Erin McCarthy, William Moore, Alexandra Murdock
11th grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Grace Cady, Samantha Cooper, Alyssa Dashnau, Hannah Janes, Cilas Oot, Brett Pickett, Micah Stavenhagen, Grace Stryker
High honor roll: Kyle Allen, Elizabeth Bloss, Kaliess Evans, Schuyler Goodwin, Joshua Hulsizer, Jayden Kelly, Roman Lewandowski, Trista Lunkenheimer, Elizabeth Myers, Dominick Napolitano, Alexander Noxon, Kennedy Pelkey, Ethan Scanlon, Caitlyn Short, Logan Simons, Sydney Stevens
Honor roll: Carter Abate, Malana Bartoszewski, Katie Colarocco, Ethan Divelbliss, Alexander Dodge, Thomas Fabrizio, Anthony Gleason, Connor Griffin, Elaine Hurd, Kannon Kuhlmann, Nathan Lloyd, Anna Muhlnickel, Avery Pierce, MacKenzie Ray, Delaney Jo Sheckler, Marcus Turo, Tylor Wheeler, Sean Wilson, Tryssa Wilson-Hemler, Emily Woods
12th grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Lydia Cox, Trinidi Golden, Emma Greene, Jaelin Hill, Robert Krieger, Courtney LaForce, Breanna Lee, Taylor McLain, Jenna Miller, Jayla Phillips, Hailey Salmonsen, Marissa Teska, Gracee White, Kady Wood
High honor roll: Shaila Bennett, William Blake, Alexander Brew, Chase Byrne, Abigail Congdon, Tyler Cordway, Samantha Digiambattista, Devon Gillmore, Connor Harrington, Sarah LaPrease, Sarah Perez, Cheyanne Smithler, Benjamin Sorber, Makayla Soutar, Chad Thompson, Sonja Weston
Honor roll: Tyler Baldwin, Ryan Corsoniti, Austin Goodwin, Emily Hernandez, Kaitlin House, Ethan Saumier, Junuh Waller, Collin Yawney
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Presidential scholars
• Dominic LoMascolo of Auburn, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering
• Lexie Stoyell of Moravia, a senior majoring in electrical engineering
• Hannah Yorkey of Union Springs, a junior majoring in biomolecular science
Dean's list
• Hannah Bedell of Auburn, a junior majoring in civil engineering/environmental engineering
• Connor M. Coleman of Auburn, a senior majoring in biomolecular science
• Hannah Gibson of Moravia, a senior majoring in civil engineering
• Emma Griffin of Sterling, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management
• Makenna Guarnieri of Port Byron, a junior majoring in environmental engineering
• Bre E Hamilton of Auburn, a senior majoring in biology/psychology
• Gwynneth Howell of Sterling, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering
• Benjamin Eric MacAdam Gorham of Moravia, a sophomore majoring in business studies
• Kevin Munn of Auburn, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering
• Garrett M Stoyell of Moravia, a sophomore majoring in computer engineering
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
• Taylor Marie Mikula, of Aurora, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
SUNY CANTON
Dean's list
• Michael Henry, a game design and development major from Auburn
Part-time honors
• Lindsay M. Cook, a health care management major from Moravia
President's list
• Mark D. Antonik, a civil and environmental engineering technology major from Auburn
• Brianna Lewis, a health care management major from Auburn
• Christian T. O'Hora, a law enforcement leadership major from Auburn
• Joseph Peppe, an industrial technology management major from Moravia
• Rusty M. Ingerson, an emergency management major from Weedsport
• Alison Sims, a veterinary technology major from Weedsport
SUNY POTSDAM
President's list
• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, majoring in childhood education
THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
• Ellisyn C. Lupo, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Arts in urban studies/real estate.
