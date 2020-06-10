Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 10, 2020

ALBRIGHT COLLEGE

Abigail Hai, of Auburn, earned the Outstanding Freshman Athlete Award as a member of the women's lacrosse team while studying environmental science. She led women's lacrosse scoring by 10 points in the MAC Commonwealth before the season ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

Seniors Claire Alexander and Cameron Defendorf have been named the 2020 recipients of the Ruth and Charles B. Goldman Memorial Scholarship. Both will receive $1,000 toward their first year of college. Claire is the daughter of Suzanne and Thomas Alexander, and plans to matriculate this fall at Le Moyne College. Cameron is the son of Heather and Leon Defendorf, and plans to attend SUNY at Buffalo this fall. The scholarship was named in memory of two lifelong Auburnians and funded by their family and friends. Since 2007, it has been awarded annually to graduating Auburn seniors who demonstrate significant interest in public affairs.