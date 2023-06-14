CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Audrey Brown, of Scipio Center
• Morgan Marl, of Owasco
• Madelyn Pieratt, of Cato
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Presidential scholars (GPA 3.8 or higher)
• Sarah Fritz, of Auburn
• Gavin McKeon, of Locke
• Wyatt Patterson, of Auburn
• Riley Sawyer, of Union Springs
Dean's list (GPA 3.25 or higher)
• Ty Hlywa, of Auburn
People are also reading…
• Jack Smith, of Martville
THE COLLEGE OF SAINT ROSE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Grace King, of Auburn, majoring in nursing (B.S.)
FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Phi Theta Kappa inductees
• Nathan Conover, of Auburn
• Maximilian Homick, of Aurora
• Kannon Kuhlmann, of Cato
• Jonas Pritchard, of Jordan
UNIVERSITY OF MOUNT UNION
Lucas Lukowski, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and sociology. He was also named to the dean's list (GPA 3.55 or higher) for the spring 2023 semester.
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.