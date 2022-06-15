Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 15, 2022

Cayuga Community College
President’s list (GPA 3.8 or higher)
- Julia Alexander, of Weedsport
- Laura Armstrong, of Genoa
- Ryan Baker, of Port Byron
- Jacob Beckman, of Auburn
- Christopher Chalker, of Weedsport
- Emily Chermack, of Auburn
- Jenna Clark, of Auburn
- Sadie Coleman, of Auburn
- William Coleman, of Auburn
- Carson Denny, of Martville
- Doray Dilallo, of Auburn
- Marin Doyle, of Auburn
- Molly Duffy, of Auburn
- Martha Finewood, of Port Byron
- Abby Franchina, of Auburn
- Adam Gagnier, of Auburn
- Michael Henry, of Cato
- Stephen Hill, of Auburn
- Taylor Hunter, of Weedsport
- Jackop Lehtonen, of Auburn
- Justin Lockhart, of Auburn
- Caitlyn Major, of Auburn
- Gavin McKeon, of Locke
- Liam McLoughlin, of Auburn
- Christine Ogden, of Auburn
- Marrin Owens, of Union Springs
- Grace Perkins, of Auburn
- Kadrian Rossbach, of Scipio Center
- Jason Say, of Auburn
- Debra St. Martin, of Auburn
- Anna Stannard, of Moravia
- Daisy Stebbins, of Scipio Center
- Jacob Steinbacher, of Auburn
- Nicholas Thurston, of Genoa
- Travis Weatherbee, of Auburn
- Hannah Wilkinson, of Weedsport
- Melanie Wyant, of Auburn
People are also reading…
President’s list, part-time
- Maia Casper, of Union Springs
- Haleigh Hotaling, of Auburn
- Catherine Meyers, of Auburn
- Aden Morrison, of Auburn
- Rachael Pullen, of Auburn
- Emylee Raymond, of Auburn
- Mercedes Steel, of Auburn
Provost’s list (GPA 3.5 to 3.799)
- Megan Alaniz, of Skaneateles
- Jason Baranick, of Auburn
- Cassandra Barker, of Auburn
- Nicholas Blowers, of Weedsport
- Sydney Chell, of Weedsport
- Katie Colarocco, of Cato
- Nathan Conklin, of Martville
- Lexie Cottrill, of Skaneateles
- Alexandra Dahl, of Auburn
- Jack Doyle, of Auburn
- Lorentina Ducey, of King Ferry
- Ahtatiana Duncan-Palombo, of Weedsport
- Brooke Green, of Aurora
- Connor Harrington, of Cato
- Rowan Hawk, of King Ferry
- Alexa Hicks, of Sterling
- Isaac Holden, of Auburn
- Karissa Howard, of Auburn
- Chelsi Janes, of Weedsport
- Kelsey Jedra, of Weedsport
- Chloe Joyce, of Sterling
- Robert Long, of Cayuga
- James Mark, of Auburn
- Sydney Merkley, of Auburn
- Cami Meyers, of Auburn
- Samantha Miller, of Auburn
- Ronan Murphy, of Aurora
- Alexander Murray, of Weedsport
- Reanna Myers, of Auburn
- Megan Nightengale, of Auburn
- Lucy Noble, of Auburn
- Michael Partlow, of Weedsport
- Rachel Pflueger, of Auburn
- Amber Pidlypchak, of Auburn
- Meghan Prior, of Union Springs
- Zachary Saurini, of Auburn
- Kate Scanlan, of Auburn
- Mason Schoenborn, of Skaneateles
- Hunter Smith, of Auburn
- Ryan Smith, of Auburn
- Thomas Ventura, of Auburn
- Brooke Walter, of Scipio Center
- Haley Watkins, of Cato
- Kyle Weisman, of Auburn
- Sabrina Westmiller, of Auburn
- Grace Wiseman, of Auburn
Provost’s list, part-time
- Aaron Ballard, of Auburn
- Sean Herbert, of Auburn
- Ian Janas, of Auburn
- Lauren Marinelli, of Auburn
- Emily Mead, of Auburn
- Anthony Militello, of Auburn
- Jada Smith, of Auburn
Dean’s list (GPA of 3.25 to 3.499)
- Meg Albino, of Auburn
- Abbie Bales, of Skaneateles
- Cassandra Boyce, of Weedsport
- Haley Brewer, of Auburn
- Raizel Demaria, of Auburn
- Debra Demidon, of Cayuga
- Kendra Deville, of Auburn
- Kylie Deyo, of Auburn
- Jacob Field, of Weedsport
- Joshua Herrick, of Auburn
- Kacie Hulik, of Auburn
- Jacob Maloof, of Weedsport
- Zachary Mock, of Auburn
- Marissa Moore, of Auburn
- Taylor Moore, of Port Byron
- Cassandra Pickering, of Auburn
- Damien Schmitt, of Cato
- Lucas Short, of Port Byron
- Jenna Sliwka, of Auburn
- Emma Stark, of Weedsport
- Ryan Teabo, of Auburn
- John Waite, of Auburn
- Matthew Ward, of Auburn
- Tayler Wilkinson, of Locke
- Ashley Zeitz, of Auburn
Dean’s list, part-time
- Mikhayla Brown, of Weedsport
- Emily Clark, of Auburn
- Sarah Costello, of Auburn
- Gracie Groesbeck, of King Ferry
- Andreah Lytle, of Scipio Center
- Summer Teller, of Auburn
- Christopher Vermeulen, of Auburn
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.