HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 15, 2022

Cayuga Community College

President’s list (GPA 3.8 or higher)

  • Julia Alexander, of Weedsport
  • Laura Armstrong, of Genoa
  • Ryan Baker, of Port Byron
  • Jacob Beckman, of Auburn
  • Christopher Chalker, of Weedsport
  • Emily Chermack, of Auburn
  • Jenna Clark, of Auburn
  • Sadie Coleman, of Auburn
  • William Coleman, of Auburn
  • Carson Denny, of Martville
  • Doray Dilallo, of Auburn
  • Marin Doyle, of Auburn
  • Molly Duffy, of Auburn
  • Martha Finewood, of Port Byron
  • Abby Franchina, of Auburn
  • Adam Gagnier, of Auburn
  • Michael Henry, of Cato
  • Stephen Hill, of Auburn
  • Taylor Hunter, of Weedsport
  • Jackop Lehtonen, of Auburn
  • Justin Lockhart, of Auburn
  • Caitlyn Major, of Auburn
  • Gavin McKeon, of Locke
  • Liam McLoughlin, of Auburn
  • Christine Ogden, of Auburn
  • Marrin Owens, of Union Springs
  • Grace Perkins, of Auburn
  • Kadrian Rossbach, of Scipio Center
  • Jason Say, of Auburn
  • Debra St. Martin, of Auburn
  • Anna Stannard, of Moravia
  • Daisy Stebbins, of Scipio Center
  • Jacob Steinbacher, of Auburn
  • Nicholas Thurston, of Genoa
  • Travis Weatherbee, of Auburn
  • Hannah Wilkinson, of Weedsport
  • Melanie Wyant, of Auburn

President’s list, part-time

  • Maia Casper, of Union Springs
  • Haleigh Hotaling, of Auburn
  • Catherine Meyers, of Auburn
  • Aden Morrison, of Auburn
  • Rachael Pullen, of Auburn
  • Emylee Raymond, of Auburn
  • Mercedes Steel, of Auburn

Provost’s list (GPA 3.5 to 3.799)

  • Megan Alaniz, of Skaneateles
  • Jason Baranick, of Auburn
  • Cassandra Barker, of Auburn
  • Nicholas Blowers, of Weedsport
  • Sydney Chell, of Weedsport
  • Katie Colarocco, of Cato
  • Nathan Conklin, of Martville
  • Lexie Cottrill, of Skaneateles
  • Alexandra Dahl, of Auburn
  • Jack Doyle, of Auburn
  • Lorentina Ducey, of King Ferry
  • Ahtatiana Duncan-Palombo, of Weedsport
  • Brooke Green, of Aurora
  • Connor Harrington, of Cato
  • Rowan Hawk, of King Ferry
  • Alexa Hicks, of Sterling
  • Isaac Holden, of Auburn
  • Karissa Howard, of Auburn
  • Chelsi Janes, of Weedsport
  • Kelsey Jedra, of Weedsport
  • Chloe Joyce, of Sterling
  • Robert Long, of Cayuga
  • James Mark, of Auburn
  • Sydney Merkley, of Auburn
  • Cami Meyers, of Auburn
  • Samantha Miller, of Auburn
  • Ronan Murphy, of Aurora
  • Alexander Murray, of Weedsport
  • Reanna Myers, of Auburn
  • Megan Nightengale, of Auburn
  • Lucy Noble, of Auburn
  • Michael Partlow, of Weedsport
  • Rachel Pflueger, of Auburn
  • Amber Pidlypchak, of Auburn
  • Meghan Prior, of Union Springs
  • Zachary Saurini, of Auburn
  • Kate Scanlan, of Auburn
  • Mason Schoenborn, of Skaneateles
  • Hunter Smith, of Auburn
  • Ryan Smith, of Auburn
  • Thomas Ventura, of Auburn
  • Brooke Walter, of Scipio Center
  • Haley Watkins, of Cato
  • Kyle Weisman, of Auburn
  • Sabrina Westmiller, of Auburn
  • Grace Wiseman, of Auburn

Provost’s list, part-time

  • Aaron Ballard, of Auburn
  • Sean Herbert, of Auburn
  • Ian Janas, of Auburn
  • Lauren Marinelli, of Auburn
  • Emily Mead, of Auburn
  • Anthony Militello, of Auburn
  • Jada Smith, of Auburn

Dean’s list (GPA of 3.25 to 3.499)

  • Meg Albino, of Auburn
  • Abbie Bales, of Skaneateles
  • Cassandra Boyce, of Weedsport
  • Haley Brewer, of Auburn
  • Raizel Demaria, of Auburn
  • Debra Demidon, of Cayuga
  • Kendra Deville, of Auburn
  • Kylie Deyo, of Auburn
  • Jacob Field, of Weedsport
  • Joshua Herrick, of Auburn
  • Kacie Hulik, of Auburn
  • Jacob Maloof, of Weedsport
  • Zachary Mock, of Auburn
  • Marissa Moore, of Auburn
  • Taylor Moore, of Port Byron
  • Cassandra Pickering, of Auburn
  • Damien Schmitt, of Cato
  • Lucas Short, of Port Byron
  • Jenna Sliwka, of Auburn
  • Emma Stark, of Weedsport
  • Ryan Teabo, of Auburn
  • John Waite, of Auburn
  • Matthew Ward, of Auburn
  • Tayler Wilkinson, of Locke
  • Ashley Zeitz, of Auburn

Dean’s list, part-time

  • Mikhayla Brown, of Weedsport
  • Emily Clark, of Auburn
  • Sarah Costello, of Auburn
  • Gracie Groesbeck, of King Ferry
  • Andreah Lytle, of Scipio Center
  • Summer Teller, of Auburn
  • Christopher Vermeulen, of Auburn

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

