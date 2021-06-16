Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 16, 2021

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL
Auburn High School seniors Jane Oliver and Shelby Weeks have been named the 2021 recipients of the Ruth and Charles B. Goldman Memorial Scholarship. They are receiving $1,000 toward their first year of college studies.
Jane is the daughter of Mary and David Oliver, of Auburn. She plans to matriculate this fall at the University of Rochester. Shelby is the daughter of Elizabeth and Robert Weeks, of Auburn. She plans to attend Syracuse University in the fall.
The scholarship, named in memory of two lifelong Auburnians, is for graduating seniors at Auburn High who have demonstrated a significant interest in the public affairs of the community, the nation and/or the world. This is the 14th year of the annual award. It is funded by family members and friends of Ruth and Charles Goldman.
Jane, ranking in the top fifth of her senior class of 273, was recognized for her abiding interest in civic affairs, which led to her role as co-founder and president of a political advocacy group, the Cayuga County Young Democrats. In a letter of recommendation, social studies teacher Kathleen Becker said, “Her leadership skills obtained as a member, and president, of Debate Club came through during group projects where she took charge, assuming the majority of the work and responsibility.”
Shelby, who ranks 13th in the senior class, was recognized for her commitment to community service, primarily through her fundraising for Perform 4 Purpose, a nonprofit organization supporting people in need. Stephanie Lehman, a teacher in the biomedical science program, said, "Shelby would often take the lead during laboratory activities and keep her partners on task. She would step up and try to include them if they were not doing their part by giving them a task to do that they would feel comfortable doing. Shelby also is a great motivator and would frequently steer the group in the right direction through her encouraging words.”
BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Monet Peggs, of Sterling
• Linwei Chen, of Moravia
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Kaleb Stayton, of Skaneateles, a junior majoring in electrical engineering
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Julia Ambrose, of Auburn, was one of 28 students inducted into the college's circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.
FINGER LAKES CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Dale Frier III, of Seneca Falls, is one of three New York high school seniors awarded the 2021 New York Farm Bureau Agricultural Youth Scholarship. His scholarship is for $1,500. Frier is a member of the Seneca County Farm Bureau in District 3, is active in 4-H and served as student body president and vice president of his school. He will attend Patrick Henry College to major in American politics and policy or pre-law.
FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Stacey Church, of Auburn
• John Pritchard, of Jordan
• Hunter Brignall, of Seneca Falls
• Taylor Brignall, of Seneca Falls
• Mary Carter, of Seneca Falls
• William Chasteen, of Seneca Falls
• Joanny Garcia, of Seneca Falls
• Angel Gonzalez, of Seneca Falls
• Kobe LaPrade, of Seneca Falls
• Kristen Poole, of Seneca Falls
• Libby Smith, of Seneca Falls
• Brenden Sofo, of Seneca Falls
• David Thieringer, of Seneca Falls
• Victor Tumbiolo, of Seneca Falls
• Michael Zellers, of Seneca Falls
• Matthew Lopez, of Skaneateles
OHIO UNIVERSITY
Connor Finizio, of Auburn, graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the College of Business.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Anna Neuenschwander, of Auburn, was named as an Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar for the 2020-2021 academic year. The scholars represent the top 1% of undergraduate students who maintain a high standard of academic excellence while also giving back to their community, conducting research or being engaged in co-op or work in their field of study.
SOUTHERN CAYUGA HIGH SCHOOL
Eighteen students from the Southern Cayuga Central School District have received the Elizabeth and Howard Lacey Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The annual awards are given to students from the towns of Scipio, Venice, Ledyard and Genoa who have demonstrated academic excellence and active involvement in their community. The scholarships were established 19 years ago and are funded by the nonprofit Kilkea Foundation. They were named after Elizabeth and Howard Lacey, of Aurora. Elizabeth taught and coached for more than 40 years in the Southern Cayuga and Auburn school districts, and directed the Sherwood-Aurora Recreation Association for 35 years. She was also the first woman honored in the New York State Coaches Hall of Fame. Howard was a lifelong area resident and former member of the Sherwood Central School Board.
Recipients of this year's scholarships are:
• Bridget Davis, University of Wisconsin
• Alexandra deFerrante, University of Vermont
• Daniel Groth, Sacred Heart University
• Jonathan Groth, St. Bonaventure University
• Bridget Hastings, St. Lawrence University
• Primrose Kirk, Champlain College
• Wisteria Kirk, Fashion Institute of Technology
• Catherine Kopp, Cornell University
• Kelsey LaFave, Cornell University
• Jacob McCarty, Syracuse University
• Scarlett Lonsky, Wells College
• Sean Kennedy, Marist College
• Kylie Rejman, University of Buffalo
• Molly Rejman, Cornell University
• Benjamin Stiadle, Ohio University
• Rhianan Thayer, SUNY Albany
• Gavin Van Horn, SUNY Binghamton
• Lily Vernon, Mansfield State University
SUNY CANTON
President's list
• Mark D. Antonik, of Auburn, civil and environmental engineering technology
• Michael Henry, of Auburn, game design and development
• Benjamin York, of Auburn, mechanical engineering technology
• Alison Sims, of Weedsport, veterinary technology
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Graduates
• Taylor Holzhauer, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychological science.
Dean's list
• Alexandra Deferrante, of King Ferry
• Hunter Duger, of Auburn
