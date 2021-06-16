Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 16, 2021

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

Auburn High School seniors Jane Oliver and Shelby Weeks have been named the 2021 recipients of the Ruth and Charles B. Goldman Memorial Scholarship. They are receiving $1,000 toward their first year of college studies.

Jane is the daughter of Mary and David Oliver, of Auburn. She plans to matriculate this fall at the University of Rochester. Shelby is the daughter of Elizabeth and Robert Weeks, of Auburn. She plans to attend Syracuse University in the fall.

The scholarship, named in memory of two lifelong Auburnians, is for graduating seniors at Auburn High who have demonstrated a significant interest in the public affairs of the community, the nation and/or the world. This is the 14th year of the annual award. It is funded by family members and friends of Ruth and Charles Goldman.

Jane, ranking in the top fifth of her senior class of 273, was recognized for her abiding interest in civic affairs, which led to her role as co-founder and president of a political advocacy group, the Cayuga County Young Democrats. In a letter of recommendation, social studies teacher Kathleen Becker said, “Her leadership skills obtained as a member, and president, of Debate Club came through during group projects where she took charge, assuming the majority of the work and responsibility.”