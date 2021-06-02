Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 2, 2021

AUBURN ROTARY CLUB

The Auburn Rotary Club has announced its scholarship winners for the 2020-2021 academic year. Hannah Marek was awarded the Auburn Rotary Club Health Profession Scholarship; Krysha Pierce, James Vasile and Tony Gao were awarded the Joseph A. Daloia Sr. Memorial Scholarship; and Aden Morrison was awarded the Robert J. Henderson Criminal Justice Scholarship. Pierce is a student at Tyburn Academy, while Vasile, Gao, Marek and Morrison attend Auburn High School. The club congratulates and sends best wishes to all its scholarship recipients.