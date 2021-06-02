Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 2, 2021

AUBURN ROTARY CLUB
The Auburn Rotary Club has announced its scholarship winners for the 2020-2021 academic year. Hannah Marek was awarded the Auburn Rotary Club Health Profession Scholarship; Krysha Pierce, James Vasile and Tony Gao were awarded the Joseph A. Daloia Sr. Memorial Scholarship; and Aden Morrison was awarded the Robert J. Henderson Criminal Justice Scholarship. Pierce is a student at Tyburn Academy, while Vasile, Gao, Marek and Morrison attend Auburn High School. The club congratulates and sends best wishes to all its scholarship recipients.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Graduates
• Dominic Joseph LoMascolo, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science with distinction in mechanical engineering
• Joseph David Skutt, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science with distinction in electrical engineering, mathematics minor
• Andrew James Meyer, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science in aeronautical engineering, mathematics minor
• Connor Michelle Coleman, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science in biomolecular science, biomedical engineering minor
• Cameron J Anthony, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in electrical engineering
• Hannah Joy Gibson, of Moravia, received a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering
HARDING UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Corynn Barnes, of Auburn, a senior media production major
MORAVIA HIGH SCHOOL
Grade nine
High honor roll: Robert Balk, Bailey Brown, Logan Burhans, MaKenna Caza, Christopher Conklin, Cole Cuddeback, Haley Drake,Colton Eby, Drew Famoly, Allyssa Gettel, Madison Guinta, Jackson Hares-Ryan, Gabriella Heim, Ethan Hudson, Tayden Johnson-Stayton, Allison Kehoe, Aiden Kelly, Katelynne Lamphier, Luke Landis, Allison Manning, Megan Marsh, Kaylee Miner, Daniel Murphy, Drew Nye, Alexis Partridge, Kyler Proper, Thomas Quaile, Olivia Russo, Kaiden Sharpsteen, Gwendolyn Sisson, Jordan Smith, Mya Stewart, Gabrielle Thilburg, Carter Tillotson, Abram Wasileski, Sydney Welsh, Natalie Wright
Honor roll: Tyler Bell, Kylee Boyle, Kaitlynn Brown, Hunter Craig, Justin Dickenson, Tyson Duszynski, Christeen Garrow, Xavier Harvey, Frederick Hess IV, Kalei Kratzer, Reagan Lamphere, Kylie McLachlan, Alana Norris, Madison Reilley, Baylee Sherman, Abbilyn Swan
Grade 10
High honor roll: Heidi Andersen, Julia Anderson, Bethany Baran, Logan Bell, Hassan Bodlah, Thomas Burgman Jr., Dallas Carr, Samantha Evener, Samantha Fragala, Lindsey Gentilcore, Jenna Grey, Ashley Grobelny, Chloe Hanson, Grace Ike, Bailey Karlik, Corinne Leonard, James Nalley, Kyle Phillips, Gabriel Shreffler, Dakota Stairs, Elizabeth Steigerwald, Amber Tibbits, Joy Weed, Gavin Wells, Caitlin Whaley
Honor roll: Kyler Adams, Bernice Balk, Brandon Brotherton, Aydin Bushey, Zachary Griffin, Ella Harriger, Gavin Hill, Parker Loomis, Marissa Magill, Brayden Mason, Riley Robideau, Izabelle Strauf, Kayleigh Utter
Grade 11
High honor roll: Abigail Axton, Emely Bacon, Isobella Banerjee, Katherine Baylor, Bryce Bevier, Ella Bieling, Jeffrey Carmichael, Nathan Conklin, Brooke Dusseau, Emma Janke, Emma Kraan, Taryn Langtry, Malayna Martin, Gavin McKeon, Addison Moore, Alexa Morris, Victoria Oralls, Ava Rogers, Lynnae Russell, Owen Ryan, Henry Scholl, Erin Tratt, Bailey Williamson, Kaleb Winters
Honor roll: Andrea Auble, Matthew Gassner, Tyler Jones, Wyatt Matijas, Liam McNamara, Lucas Neville, James Parker, Madalaina Raymond, Kayleigh Stayton, Andrew Tillotson, Kaspur Williams
Grade 12
High honor roll: Sophia Amos, Alexis Anderson, Alyssa Brown, Alexia Carroll, Josh Cespedes, Adam Chehovich, Jade Chisholm, Nikole Coley, Matthew Cuddeback, Hannah DeWitt, Brianna Eastman, Natalee Ferris, Katelyn Harvey, Andrew Hatch, Breana Hatch, Nicholas Johnson, Tanner Jones, Megan Lamphier, Laura Landis, Teyara Lee, Ashley Lunsford, William Manning, Nicholas Marnell, Connor Morris, Alexa Nye, Chelsi O’Hora, Lilly O’Neil, Kalee Partridge, Kira Partridge, Justin Pettit, Dallas Pierson, Brook Purdy, Illeana Ramirez, John Read, Colin Rusaw, Kiersten Short, Nicholas Smith, Mackenzie Sullivan, Elizabeth Vivenzio, Jessica Warner
Honor roll: Jacob Bogart, Cherish Branch, Evan Mantey, Noah Newhart, Ryan Robbins, Dylan Shutter, Kyle Witten
MORAVIA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Grade six
High honor roll: Dominik Albanese, Nicholas Almeida, Wyatt Anthony, Molly Axton, Myles Burke, Brennan Carr, Lucy Coningsby, Elizabeth Conklin, Jairen Francis, Lily Heim, Benjamin Hough, Chase Johnson-Stayton, Jax Johnson-Stayton, Haylee Kilbourne, Kadie Love, Bryce Mason, Travis Murphy, Dillon Palmer, Natalee Plue, Cecelia Stryker, Ryan Zirbel
Honor roll: Taylor Copley, Hunter Drew, Thomas Harriger, Noah Langtry, Kate Lawton, Jack Lemmon Jr., Anna McCormick, Elijah Miller, Evan Morris, Avery Walters, Trever Wells, Brihanna Williams, Patreck Wood
Grade seven
High honor roll: Synae Bartholomew, Kylee Cooper, Matthew Dann, Jeffrey Gettel, Maeve Green, Makena Gruver, Kendall Hess, Morgan Johnson, Cheyanne Kahabka, Kylie Kahabka, Eli Landis, Brooklynn Lott, Karson Mackey, Nola Mulvaney, Keira O'Connell, Alyssa Pataki, Chloe Phillips, Brooke Proper, Morgan Rejman, Kaleb Smith, Katherine Steigerwald, Dominick Todd, Natalie Torok, Juliana Troy, Cadence Wade, Caraline Wasileski, Rebecca White
Honor roll: Tanner Austin, Corinna Connor, Christyn Garrow, Whitney Grobelny, Aleph Harris, Ethan Martin, Lucas Moffitt, Tuuli Perkins, Madison Starner
Grade eight
High honor roll: Hailey Adams, Alexander Almeida, Vivian Amos, Jacob Anderson, Joseph Baylor, Hunter Boynton, Eric Brown, Koryn Caza, Zachary Conklin, Daisy Drake, Douglas Fitzsimmons, Olivia Genson, Emily Griffin, Benjamin Hack, Sophie Hanson, Jessalyn Jones, Annelise Kraan, Lillian Miller, Donovan Miner, Wyatt Moore, Elizabeth Morgan, Evelyn Ottaviano, Alyssa Palmer, Thomas Palmer, Nicholas Plue, Noah Shreffler, Lily Stryker, Frank Williams
Honor roll: Ava Albanese, Kyle Beardsley, Molly Bieling, Jade Bradshaw, Dawson Carr, Christopher Garrow, Hunter Kelly, Mason Kratzer, Thomas Lyman, Ashley Magill, Madison Marsh, Emilio Oralls, Scott Raymond, Melissa Smith, Westin Walker, Patrik Walters
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Amanda Chuttey, of Auburn, is studying psychology, inclusive education
• Madelyn Funk, of Locke, is studying biomedical sciences
• Donja Griffin, of Cato, is studying health sciences, psychology
• Olivia Guerrette, of Weedsport, is studying biomedical sciences
• Marissa King, of Auburn, is studying marketing
• Grace Wasileski, of Moravia, is studying health sciences
RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Dean's list
• Shannon O'Neil, a senior chemistry major from Scipio Center, who recently graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in chemistry and a minor in psychological science. O'Neil was also a recipient of the William Pitt Mason Prize, which is awarded to a senior in the Department of Chemistry who demonstrates outstanding ability in academic work and shows promise of outstanding professional success.
SUNY POTSDAM
• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, was one of 19 students inducted into the Sigma Tau Delta international English honor society at the college.
