CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Aaron Lesch, of Auburn
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY
Dean's list (GPA 3.25 or higher)
• Maia Guzalak, a sophomore education major from Auburn
SIENA COLLEGE
President's list (GPA 3.9 or higher)
• Kristen Henry, of Auburn
Dean's list
• Ellie Fraher, of Auburn
• Sydney Murinka, of Auburn
• Holly Teasdale-Edwards, of Auburn
SUNY CANTON
President's list (GPA 3.75 or higher)
• Stephen Dahl, a mechanical engineering technology major from Auburn
• Ashton M. Samara, an e-sports management major from Auburn
• Nathaniel O. Klinger, a mechanical engineering technology major from Cato
• Alison Sims, a veterinary technology major from Weedsport
Dean's list (GPA 3.25-3.74)
• Laura E. Reistrom, a cybersecurity major from Cato
• Debra Demidon, a health care management major from Cayuga
• Liam R. Bonney, an electrical engineering technology major from Sterling
SUNY NEW PALTZ
Dean's list (GPA 3.3 or higher)
• Seamus Greene, of Auburn
• Lydia Treat, of Weedsport
SUNY ONEONTA
Graduates
• James Mock, of Auburn, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in music industry.
• Olivia Dobrovosky, of Skaneateles, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
SUNY POTSDAM
President's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Brooke Walter, of Scipio Center, majoring in childhood/early childhood education
UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY
Amber Cummins, of Cato, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in diagnostic medical sonography.
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.