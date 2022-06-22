Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 22, 2022

BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Jordon Coughlin, of Port Byron, majoring in business administration

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

Jakob Dillon, of Union Springs, graduated with a degree in environmental science.

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Allayna Dillon, of Union Springs, majoring in criminal justice

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

Graduates

• Hannah M. Bedell, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science with distinction in environmental engineering, civil engineering, environmental science minor.

• Garrett Michael Stoyell, of Moravia, received a Bachelor of Science with distinction in computer engineering.

• Emma Rea Griffin, of Sterling, received a Bachelor of Science in engineering and management, project management minor.

• Hannah M. Yorkey, of Union Springs, received a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in biomolecular science, biology minor, and a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in chemistry.

Dean's list (GPA 3.25 or higher)

• Emma Griffin, of Sterling, a senior majoring in engineering and management

COLLEGE OF THE HOLY CROSS

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Jacob Lupo, of Auburn, a member of the class of 2023

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Rachel Carey, class of 2022, of Montezuma, was named the recipient of this year's Rho Gamma Scholarship Prize, which is given annually to a Rho Gamma member who is a graduating senior nursing student and demonstrates scholarship and excellence in nursing.

"Knowing my professors nominated and chose me to receive this award really shows how much my work is being recognized," Carey said in a news release. "It made me feel proud to be a part of this nursing program and valued that my work has not gone unnoticed and is appreciated."

Carey is also a member of the Psi Chi International Honor Society, captain of Dance Line and a member of Circle K International. She has accepted a job at Rochester General Hospital and will go into a residency program.

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Deanna Palmer, of Auburn

• Alexandra Paul, of Auburn

• Jacob Stearns, of Auburn

• Jillena Bennett, of Moravia

FINGER LAKES HEALTH COLLEGE OF NURSING & HEALTH SCIENCES

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Kateland Taylor, of Auburn

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Jonathan LaDuca, of Auburn

OHIO UNIVERSITY

Caitlin Rejman, of Venice Center, graduated with a Master of Science in chemistry.

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Ben Stiadle, of King Ferry, a student of the College of Arts and Sciences

ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

President's list (GPA 3.7 or higher)

Auburn: Sarah Aldrich, Alyssa George, Haley Hurst, Kelly Smith, Amanda Trousdale

Elbridge: Bayleigh Clark, Elora Kunz, Kevin Mead, Sophie Miexner, Jamieson Smith, Isaac Stone

Jordan: Jillian Ferris, Haylee Salmonsen

King Ferry: Miriam Harrington

Moravia: Madison Hanford

Mottville: David Bales

Port Byron: Theresa Henry

Red Creek: Ryan Sheldon

Skaneateles: Ashley Drotar, Mason Michel, Kyle Weldon

Skaneateles Falls: Anthony Sedorus

Sterling: Andrew Blodgett

Weedsport: Dominic Morrell, Rebecca Wingood

Provost's list (GPA 3.4-3.69)

Auburn: Lilyana Crimi, John Keba, Maggie Madden, Jacob Roy, Alaina Spas

Cato: Anthony Gleason

Cayuga: Theresa Thurston

Elbridge: Christian Berwind, Carolyn Wright

Jordan: Wade Brunelle, Rileigh Redmond

Port Byron: Brandon Bell

Skaneateles: Bridget Mailloux, Hunter Nitsch, Natalie Randolph, Justin Shadle, Payton Sweet, Oliver Weir

Skaneateles Falls: Lisa Emerson

Sterling: Julia Shortslef

SIENA COLLEGE

President's list (GPA 3.9 or higher)

• Kristen Henry, of Auburn

• Gabriela Welch, of Auburn

Dean's list (GPA 3.5-3.89)

• Mitchell Fanning, of Auburn

• Rachel Tehan, of Auburn

SUNY ONEONTA

James Mock, of Auburn, was one of 10 music industry students at the college who visited and participated in the world's largest music products trade show, the National Association of Music Merchants Show in Anaheim, California, held June 3-5. While in California, the group met 2007 Oneonta graduate Noah Rakoski and learned about his work as head of West Coast label relations for YouTube Music.

"That was definitely my favorite part — the Google tour and meeting Noah," Mock said in a news release. "He is an astounding and inspiring character who shared the most real and blunt advice about the music industry. I also really enjoyed going to panels and networking with other artists and music industry professionals."

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Luke Mock, of Auburn, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in music industry audio production

• Abbey Ryan, of Auburn, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biology

SUNY POTSDAM

Megan Teachout, of Auburn, was one of 122 student-athletes at the college to earn a spot on the SUNY Athletic Conference Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2021-22 school year. She is a junior member of the women's ice hockey team and an exercise science major, who also made the dean's list last semester.

President's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Meadow Alexander, of Sterling, whose major is art studio

• Hannah Kehoe, of Union Springs, whose major is art history

• Ashton Sloan, of Auburn, whose major is childhood/early childhood education

• Leland Sumner, of Port Byron, whose major is computer science

• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, whose major is music education

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Sydney Teeter, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences.

