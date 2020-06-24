Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 24, 2020

TYBURN ACADEMY

Senior Rebecca Colgan, of Auburn, has been named the 2020 District 3 New York Farm Bureau Award winner. She was selected from several candidates who submitted applications and wrote essays about issues facing agriculture in their county, with suggestions about how the state Farm Bureau can support members dealing with the issue. Colgan will receive a $100 scholarship as part of her award. She is the daughter of Jody and Paul Colgan, and has been active in 4-H since 2012. She has exhibited cattle at the New York State Fair, Big 6 show at Emerson Park and the state Spring Dairy Carousel, and also been a dairy ambassador with the Cayuga County Dairy Princess program, serving as princess for one year. She plans to attend Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in the fall to pursue a degree in agricultural sciences, with a concentration in business management and policy. She hopes to become a dairy consulting specialist.