Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 24, 2020

BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Zachary Davis, of Moravia
• Jaydan Janes, of Auburn
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Abbie Boglione, of auburn, received the Outstanding Senior Capstone in Interior Design award for "The Age in Innovation: The Effects of Smart Home Technology on the Aging in Place Community" at the 2020 Cazenovia College Academic Awards virtual ceremony.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Jakob Dillon, of Union Springs
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Taylor Marie Mikula, of Aurora, majoring in political science
President's list
• Lindsay May, of Auburn, majoring in management
ITHACA COLLEGE
Graduates
• Austin Beaudin, of Moravia, B.S. in business administration
• Marlee Brooks, of Auburn, B.A. in documentary studies and production
• Zane Carnes, of Auburn, B.M. in performance
• Timothy Chappell, of Union Springs, B.A. in English
• Gabrielle Dower, of Auburn, B.S. in therapeutic recreation
• Bailey Herr, of Auburn, B.S. in business administration
• Maryn Kerr, of Auburn, B.S. in communication management and design
• Kenneth Sargent, of Auburn, B.S. in exercise science
• Jenna Schmid, of Auburn, B.S. in television-radio
• Kaitlyn Sevilla, of Auburn, B.S. in clinical health studies
• Amanda Wetmore, of Auburn, B.S. in occupational therapy
Dean's list
• Zane Carnes, of Auburn, majoring in performance
• Mikayla Purcell-Bolha, of Auburn, majoring in music education
• Amanda Wetmore, of Auburn, majoring in occupational therapy
SIENA COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Mitchell Fanning, of Auburn
• Rose Verdi, of Port Byron
• Luke Viggiano, of Auburn
ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Dean's list
Isabella G. Field, of Sennett, a first-year student majoring in inclusive early childhood education with a concentration in history, and a 2019 graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School.
SUNY CANTON
Graduates
• Christian T. O'Hora, of Auburn, earned a Bachelor of Technology in law enforcement leadership.
• Fergy Dean, of Moravia, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.
• Joseph Peppe, of Moravia, earned a Bachelor of Technology in industrial technology management.
SUNY ONEONTA
Dean's list
• Carter Bashta, of Auburn, English
• Madelyn Markewich, of Auburn, childhood education
Provost's list
• James Mock, of Auburn, music industry audio production
• Bronwyn Roberts, of Port Byron, communication studies
• Emily Ryan, of Auburn, adolescence education: mathematics
SUNY POTSDAM
President's list
• Meadow Alexander, of Sterling, whose major is art studio
• Olivia Avery, of Auburn, whose major is history
• Cymphoni Deal, of Auburn, whose major is speech communication
• Rachel Howard, of Auburn, whose major is music education
• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, whose major is childhood/early childhood education
• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, whose major is music education
TROY UNIVERSITY
Cameron Toole, of Auburn, graduated with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
TYBURN ACADEMY
2020 graduates: Anna Zabriskie (valedictorian), Elisa Faiola (salutatorian), James Cole, Max Dauerheim, Thomas Gronau, Olivia Haines, Molly Manning, Stella Reohr
Honor roll (85-92.9%): McKinley Bennett, Xavier Cuddy, Kara Lattimore, Gabriel Dauerheim, Maximilian Homick, Marko Trevisani, Molly Manning, Max Dauerheim, Anna Zabriskie
UNION COLLEGE
Sophia Foster, of Cayuga, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in biology.
UNION SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
Senior Rebecca Colgan, of Auburn, has been named the 2020 District 3 New York Farm Bureau Award winner. She was selected from several candidates who submitted applications and wrote essays about issues facing agriculture in their county, with suggestions about how the state Farm Bureau can support members dealing with the issue. Colgan will receive a $100 scholarship as part of her award. She is the daughter of Jody and Paul Colgan, and has been active in 4-H since 2012. She has exhibited cattle at the New York State Fair, Big 6 show at Emerson Park and the state Spring Dairy Carousel, and also been a dairy ambassador with the Cayuga County Dairy Princess program, serving as princess for one year. She plans to attend Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in the fall to pursue a degree in agricultural sciences, with a concentration in business management and policy. She hopes to become a dairy consulting specialist.
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.
