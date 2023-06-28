CENTENARY UNIVERSITY

Emily Forshee, of Auburn, earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration: management.

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Graduates

• Julia Ambrose, of Auburn, and a Phi Beta Kappa, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science.

• Sydney Hasenjager, of Aurora, earned a Bachelor of Science.

• Donovan Tanner, of Auburn, and a Phi Beta Kappa, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts.

• Jeremiah Czyz, of Auburn, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts.

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Kannon Kuhlmann, of Cato

• Jonas Pritchard, of Jordan

HARTWICK COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Joseph Lester, of King Ferry, majoring in economics and writing

• Jeffrey Zink, of Auburn

KEUKA COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Chloe Skutt, daughter of Rhonda and William Skutt, of Port Byron, and a senior studying health sciences

SUNY ALBANY

Dean's list

• Henry Scholl, a public health major from Niles, with a GPA of 3.9

SUNY DELHI

Graduates

• Victoria Forgham of Union Springs, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science in veterinary science technology

• Alexa O'Brien of Moravia, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science in veterinary science technology

• Maria Ashby of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing

• Anna Ritter of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing

• Stephanie Durham of Auburn, graduated with a Master of Science in nursing education

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Jack Mannigan, of Auburn