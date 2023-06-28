CENTENARY UNIVERSITY
Emily Forshee, of Auburn, earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration: management.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Graduates
• Julia Ambrose, of Auburn, and a Phi Beta Kappa, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science.
• Sydney Hasenjager, of Aurora, earned a Bachelor of Science.
• Donovan Tanner, of Auburn, and a Phi Beta Kappa, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts.
• Jeremiah Czyz, of Auburn, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts.
FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Kannon Kuhlmann, of Cato
• Jonas Pritchard, of Jordan
HARTWICK COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Joseph Lester, of King Ferry, majoring in economics and writing
• Jeffrey Zink, of Auburn
KEUKA COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Chloe Skutt, daughter of Rhonda and William Skutt, of Port Byron, and a senior studying health sciences
SUNY ALBANY
Dean's list
• Henry Scholl, a public health major from Niles, with a GPA of 3.9
SUNY DELHI
Graduates
• Victoria Forgham of Union Springs, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science in veterinary science technology
• Alexa O'Brien of Moravia, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science in veterinary science technology
• Maria Ashby of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing
• Anna Ritter of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing
• Stephanie Durham of Auburn, graduated with a Master of Science in nursing education
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Jack Mannigan, of Auburn
