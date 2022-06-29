Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 29, 2022

HAMILTON COLLEGE

Marc Welch, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Hispanic studies.

SUNY CANTON

Dean's list

• Stephen Dahl, an engineering technology major from Auburn

• Benjamin York, a mechanical engineering technology major from Auburn

• Liam R. Bonney, an electrical engineering technology major from Sterling

Part-time honors (3.25 GPA or higher in six to 11 credit hours of course work)

• Brian J. Bennett, of Moravia, an emergency management major

SUNY CORTLAND

Dean's list

• Kaeleigh M. Sciria, of Auburn, majoring in history

SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY

Dean's list (3.4 GPA or higher)

• Abigail Lentini, of Auburn, majoring in communications with a focus in broadcasting

VICTORY SPORTS MEDICINE & ORTHOPEDICS

2022 Student Athlete Scholarships

Four student-athletes from Auburn and Skaneateles have received 2022 scholarships in the amount of $500 each from Victory Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Skaneateles. The practice, led by Dr. Marc Pietropaoli, has awarded scholarships to more than 68 student athletes over the past 17 years. Applicants must demonstrate excellence in academics, sports, citizenship, character and community involvement.

"We are continually amazed by the accomplishments of each of the applicants and can honestly say they are all deserving of the scholarships. It is never easy to pick just two for each school and we utilize a scholarship committee of five people at to review each nomination thoroughly. Many of the applicants, at one time or another have either been patients or have shadowed or interned in our office," Pietropaoli said in a news release.

“We really consider ourselves a teaching organization and encourage students of all age and academic levels to shadow/intern in our office. With the costs for higher education rising so quickly, we hope that the scholarships help lessen the burden for these promising scholars.”

The 2022 winners are:

• Kate Izzo, of Auburn, who participated in cross-country, indoor track and lacrosse. She will attend Harvard University to become an orthopedic surgeon and will also play lacrosse there.

• Zach Crosby, of Auburn, who participated in soccer and lacrosse. He will attend Le Moyne College and will also play lacrosse there.

• Ellie McSwain, of Skaneateles, who participated in cross-country and indoor and outdoor track. She will attend Boston College to study environmental studies.

• Ethan Pickup, of Skaneateles, who participated in soccer and tennis. He will attend the University of Pennsylvania.

