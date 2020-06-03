Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 3, 2020
HONORS

Graduation
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

Graduates

• Kevin Jeffrey Munn of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering

• Nicholas A. Jones of Auburn, received a Bachelor of science degree in global supply chain management

• Lucas C. Fudo of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering, environmental policy minor

• Jordan Tyler Anthony of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in computer engineering, mathematics minor, software engineering minor

• Cody Andrew Butzer of King Ferry, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering, mechanical engineering

• Lexington Frances Stoyell of Moravia, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in electrical engineering, honors program

• Matthew Robert Conner of Port Byron, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in chemical engineering, mathematics minor

GENESEE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2020 Alumni Scholarship winners

• Madison Hall (gold)

• Emylee Raymond (gold)

• Sydnee Raymond (gold)

• Joshua Smalley (silver)

• Jayme Streeter (silver)

• Ashley Wood (silver)

• Anna Miles (bronze)

SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY

• Emma Lutkins, of Union Springs, received the Dean's List Award. She is a dual major in mathematics and mathematics education 7-12.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND

• Kylee Harrington, of Cato, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience and a minor in marine affairs. She also received the Undergraduate Research and Scholarship Award for Medicine and Public Health.

UNIVERSITY OF THE SCIENCES

Dean's list

• Avery Balk, of Auburn, a Doctor of Pharmacy student

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

• Anna R. Sabine, of Auburn, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT

Dean's list

• Alexandra Deferrante, of King Ferry, in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

