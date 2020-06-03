Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 3, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

Graduates

• Kevin Jeffrey Munn of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering

• Nicholas A. Jones of Auburn, received a Bachelor of science degree in global supply chain management

• Lucas C. Fudo of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering, environmental policy minor

• Jordan Tyler Anthony of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in computer engineering, mathematics minor, software engineering minor

• Cody Andrew Butzer of King Ferry, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering, mechanical engineering

• Lexington Frances Stoyell of Moravia, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in electrical engineering, honors program

• Matthew Robert Conner of Port Byron, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in chemical engineering, mathematics minor

