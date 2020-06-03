Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 3, 2020

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Graduates
• Kevin Jeffrey Munn of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering
• Nicholas A. Jones of Auburn, received a Bachelor of science degree in global supply chain management
• Lucas C. Fudo of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering, environmental policy minor
• Jordan Tyler Anthony of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in computer engineering, mathematics minor, software engineering minor
• Cody Andrew Butzer of King Ferry, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering, mechanical engineering
• Lexington Frances Stoyell of Moravia, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in electrical engineering, honors program
• Matthew Robert Conner of Port Byron, received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in chemical engineering, mathematics minor
GENESEE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
2020 Alumni Scholarship winners
• Madison Hall (gold)
• Emylee Raymond (gold)
• Sydnee Raymond (gold)
• Joshua Smalley (silver)
• Jayme Streeter (silver)
• Ashley Wood (silver)
• Anna Miles (bronze)
SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY
• Emma Lutkins, of Union Springs, received the Dean's List Award. She is a dual major in mathematics and mathematics education 7-12.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
• Kylee Harrington, of Cato, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience and a minor in marine affairs. She also received the Undergraduate Research and Scholarship Award for Medicine and Public Health.
UNIVERSITY OF THE SCIENCES
Dean's list
• Avery Balk, of Auburn, a Doctor of Pharmacy student
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
• Anna R. Sabine, of Auburn, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Dean's list
• Alexandra Deferrante, of King Ferry, in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.
