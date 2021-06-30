Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 30, 2021

AUBURN STINGRAYS
The Auburn YMCA Stingrays scholarship committee, coaches and parents committee have announced the recipients of the second annual Stingrays Alumni Scholarships: Brooke Green and Grace King. The scholarship was designed by veteran swim coach and Stingrays alumni Michael Sawran.
Green was a Stingray for nine years, breaking multiple relay team records and earning the sportsmanship award, like her father did in 1983. She also had a record-breaking career at Southern Cayuga High School. "She was the ultimate teammate — cheering for and congratulating everyone in the pool, and the first to lead chants from the blocks and the YMCA dance at state meets," the Stingrays said in a news release. Green plans to attend Cayuga Community College and SUNY Cortland after graduation to major in early childhood education while continuing as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the YMCA.
King was a Stingray for eight years. A natural leader, she was designated the student swimmer representative for the Stingrays the past two seasons, and served as varsity team captain at Skaneateles High School. "She is dedicated to the sport, her team and her community, as is evident in her commitment to volunteering, teaching and activism. She was an eager participant in any opportunity to give back to the community organized by the Stingrays, and she took the initiative to encourage a culture of love and understanding, demonstrated by her organization of the Skan-GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) in her high school," the Stingrays said. King will study and swim at The College of Saint Rose in the fall, and major in nursing.
"Congratulations to these two scholar athletes," the Stingrays said, "and thank you for the time you have committed to the Auburn YMCA Stingrays!"
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Claire Woods, of Cato, was recognized with an academic award at the college's 196th commencement ceremony.
ITHACA COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Kaley Driscoll, of Genoa
• Emma Nolan, of Auburn
• Mikayla Purcell-Bolha, of Auburn
ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Ashley Wightman, of Weedsport, daughter of Norm and Jennifer Wightman, and a junior biology major and chemistry minor
SUNY COBLESKILL
Dean's list (GPA 3.5-3.99)
• Rebecca Colgan, of Auburn, majoring in dairy production and management
SUNY POTSDAM
President's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Meadow Alexander, of Sterling, whose major is art studio
• Rachel Howard, of Auburn, whose major is music education
• Ashton Sloan, of Auburn, whose major is childhood/early childhood education
• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, whose major is music education
Dean's list (GPA 3.25-3.49)
• Olivia Avery, of Auburn, whose major is history
• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, whose major is childhood/early childhood education
TYBURN ACADEMY
High honor roll (93% and above): Carson Fenner, Abigail Ford, Elena Hogan, Madaline Leszczynski, Isabella Mantella, Madyson Miles, Michael Reohr, Chase Coopper, Anna Fallon, Giuseppe Labaro, John Nolan, Therese Yankton, Maya Fenner, Madeline Weichert, Marybeth Hribick, Jacqueline Spratt, Grace Staehr, Zoe Fenner, Mathew Leary, Isaiah Velazquez, Mary Louisa Fallon, Maximilian Homick, Mary Arabella Nolan, Chloe Reohr, Chloe Sabo, Fiona Weichert, Krysha Pierce
Honor roll (85%-92.9%): Ryssa Hilton, Patrick Hogan, Niko-Dimitrios McKela, Keenan Miller, Roman Wilson, Ian Wolczyk, Jonathan Young, Tristan Clark, Marcellina Vitale, Adam Stotler, Sophia Gagliostro, Dominique Harvey, Acheron Hilton, Ava Eyrich, Maximilian Fallon, Kara Lattimore-McDermott, James Miles, Jasmine Parrilla, Braeden Roper, Michael Ciras, Gabriel Dauerheim, Eva Joseph, Kaylee Marks, Samuel Casper, Matthew Hribick, Daniel Shaw, Nicholas Bower, Nora Whyte
UNION SPRINGS
Grade nine
Principal’s honor roll: Ebon Brown, Lilly Casler, Alexander Church, George Fearon, Isabel Gilmore, Abigail Hoadley, Hailey Jackson, Morgan Jones, Tyler Lutkins, Luke Parker, Reilley Patterson, Nicholas Rafferty, Gabrielle Scholz
High honor roll: Blake Albino, Samantha Blay, Hannah Curtis, Cabott Derleth, Romario Domingo, Logan Goodrich, Abigail Mach, MacKenzie McLean, Collin Park, Jessica Sincerbeaux, Evan Steel, Isabella Tracy, Kyla Wejko
Honor roll: Andres Aguilar, Sarah Colgan, Gana Latak, Colin Rindge, Joseph Sylvester, Jrumond White, Evan Wild
Grade 10
Principal's honor roll: Nathan DeChick, Erin DeGraw, Dallas Dockstader, Kailey Forbes, Payton Gilbert, Catherine Gilmore, Nora Gilmore, Adria Hoadley, Jason Holtby, Ella Johnson, Kailey Kalet, Solana Sanders, Ava Smith, Hailee Smith, Kyle Wainwright, Dustin Walawender, Danielle Waldron, Natalie Wright, Molly Yorkey
High honor roll: Patricia Agustin, Hannah Denardo, Cameron Dennis, Ethan Harkness, Olivia Holmes, Ryan Huber, Austin Johnson, Olivia Sochan, Kaytlynn Tanner
Honor roll: Marshall Butler, Elizabeth Clauson, Ashton Cummings, Xavia Evener, Thomas Hrycko, Owen Kime, Zachary Nelson, Hunter Smith, Brandon Stanton, Benjamin Suslik, Cassandra Welch, Mathew Winters
Grade 11
Principal’s honor roll: Kelsey Albino, Greta Anderson, Abigail Jackson, Hunter Martin, Sarah Morehouse, Alexandra Schavemaker, Methew Schenck, Angelia Scholz, Adrianna Schwartz, Gabrielle Sennett, Luke Winters
High honor roll: Tyler Bell, Gregory Delaney, Madison Gannon, Olivia Koffler, Hannah Morehouse, Alexys Northrup, Victoria Powers, Riley Secor, Nicholas Weaver
Honor roll: Rachael Baker, Chad Chetney, Aaron Coraci, Jonathan Everhart, Shyanne Featherly, Brittany Howe, Steven Hrycko, Kathryn Palmer, Brian Paz-Orozco, Victoria Powers, Samuel Richardson, Anna Salls, Jacob Walter, Cole Woodman
Grade 12
Principal’s honor roll: Justin Gorton, Sara Hutchings, Meagan Lawrence, Jeremy Moscato, Marrin Owens, Wyatt Patterson, Brianna Perkins, Riley Sawyer
High honor roll: Ryan Bailey, Dylan Baran, Cassandra Barker, Mallory Brennan, Jenna Clark, Alex Domingo Mendez, Jennifer Ellinger, Ruth Jackson, Raegan Lawton, Aurora Lucas, Lauren Patti, Chloe Pine, Oseas Ramiirez-Domingo, Fiona Reohr, Steven Shepard, Meghan Ward
Honor roll: Bella DeChick, Evan Miner, Nicole Powers
UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
Dean's list (GPA 3.75 or higher)
• Ashleigh Hinman, of Union Springs
WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Dean's list
• Sydney Smith, of Moravia, class of 2023, majoring in mechanical engineering
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.