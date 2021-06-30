Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 30, 2021

AUBURN STINGRAYS

Green was a Stingray for nine years, breaking multiple relay team records and earning the sportsmanship award, like her father did in 1983. She also had a record-breaking career at Southern Cayuga High School. "She was the ultimate teammate — cheering for and congratulating everyone in the pool, and the first to lead chants from the blocks and the YMCA dance at state meets," the Stingrays said in a news release. Green plans to attend Cayuga Community College and SUNY Cortland after graduation to major in early childhood education while continuing as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the YMCA.

King was a Stingray for eight years. A natural leader, she was designated the student swimmer representative for the Stingrays the past two seasons, and served as varsity team captain at Skaneateles High School. "She is dedicated to the sport, her team and her community, as is evident in her commitment to volunteering, teaching and activism. She was an eager participant in any opportunity to give back to the community organized by the Stingrays, and she took the initiative to encourage a culture of love and understanding, demonstrated by her organization of the Skan-GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) in her high school," the Stingrays said. King will study and swim at The College of Saint Rose in the fall, and major in nursing.