AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

Auburn High School senior Henry Moskov has been named the 2023 recipient of the Ruth and Charles B. Goldman Memorial Scholarship.

Henry will receive $1,000 toward his first year of college at American University in Washington, D.C.

The son of Karin and David Moskov, Henry was recognized for his interest in public affairs, including his leadership of the school's Z-Club (sponsored by the Auburn Zonta Club) and the Youth to Youth Club. He also served as president of his freshman and senior classes, and student representative on the board of education, along with co-founding the school's chess club and competing on its varsity tennis team.

“He is the type of student who does not join a club just to check it off on his resume," career and technology instructor Julie Liccion said in her letter of recommendation. "He actually participates in all service work, and he is enthusiastic while doing club activities. His commitment to the club’s mission is evident in planning service projects and leading them. He is an exemplary role model as a leader — he shows up to all events, activities, service work, and unites the group.”

The scholarship, named in memory of two lifelong Auburnians, is designated for graduating seniors at Auburn High who have demonstrated a significant interest in the public affairs of the community, the nation and/or the world. This is the 16th year of the annual award. It is funded by family members and friends of Ruth and Charles Goldman.

CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

President’s list (GPA 3.8 or higher)

Justin Baldwin, of Cato

Adam Birtwell, of Auburn

Cole Carpenter, of Auburn

David Castle, of Auburn

Madeleine Christopher, of Weedsport

Avrey Colton, of Aurora

Nathan Conklin, of Martville

Breannah Connors, of Auburn

Braydon Crosby, of Auburn

Moira Curry, of Auburn

Carson Denny, of Martville

Isabella Dilallo, of Auburn

Kayley Duffy, of Auburn

Molly Duffy, of Auburn

Emilia Gislason, of Port Byron

Nate Hand, of Auburn

Mitchell Hogan, of Auburn

Haleigh Hotaling, of Auburn

Jack Jones, of Auburn

Melanie Klein, of Auburn

Olivia Koffler, of Cayuga

Brooke Larkin, of Auburn

Madeline Lentini, of Auburn

Daniel Lovell, of Auburn

Alec McQueeney, of Auburn

Elizabeth Pelc, of Auburn

Cyrus Russell, of Cato

Victoria Russell, of Auburn

Jason Say, of Auburn

Emily Sbelgio, of Auburn

James Scott, of Auburn

Colby Sellen, of Genoa

Jocelyn Smith, of Cato

Spencer Smith, of Auburn

Hope Sorber, of Auburn

Hannah Stahl, of Auburn

Kayleigh Stayton, of Skaneateles

Jacob Steinbacher, of Auburn

Troy Wagner, of Auburn

Mitchell Walsh, of Auburn

Travis Weatherbee, of Auburn

Nicholas Weaver, of Union Springs

Madelynn Weed, of Moravia

Celena Wittman, of Auburn

President’s list, part-time

Kurina Baker, of Auburn

Emily Benjamin, of Auburn

Nikki Halladay, of Auburn

Samantha Halverson, of Scipio Center

Diane Henderson, of Weedsport

Chelsi Janes, of Weedsport

John Kennedy, of Auburn

Alyssa Smith, of Auburn

Anna Stannard, of Moravia

Joseph Truesell, of Weedsport

Provost’s list (GPA 3.5-3.799)

Carter Abate, of Cato

Carson Ashby, of Auburn

Crystal Baker, of Port Byron

Jennifer Baker, of Auburn

Matthew Bouley, of Auburn

Claudia Chetney, of Auburn

Katie Colarocco, of Cato

Ashton Collins, of Weedsport

Jessica Cook, of Weedsport

Anna Cummings, of Auburn

Ethan Garrett, of Auburn

Kennedy Giancola, of Auburn

Nicholas Gray, of Jordan

Richter Hill, of Auburn

Natalie Inal, of Auburn

Ian Janas, of Auburn

Cody Loveless, of Cato

Jacob Maloof, of Weedsport

Aryssa Meyers, of Auburn

Katheryn Montalvo, of Scipio Center

Bauer Morrissey, of Skaneateles

Amelia Musso, of Auburn

Michael Partlow, of Weedsport

Mariah Quigley, of Auburn

Macenzie Reese, of Port Byron

Fiona Reohr, of Auburn

Chloe Sabo, of Scipio Center

Lucas Short, of Port Byron

Nate Simmons, of Auburn

Alexandra Stafford, of Port Byron

Ryan Stechuchak, of Auburn

Jenna Swanson, of Auburn

Ryan Teabo, of Auburn

Nicholas Thurston, of Genoa

Hannah Wilkinson, of Weedsport

Joshua Wlad, of Auburn

Provost’s list, part-time

Hope Azzam, of Skaneateles

Jacob Beckman, of Auburn

Jenna Clark, of Auburn

Steven Clark, of Auburn

Kylie Deyo, of Auburn

Doray Dilallo, of Auburn

Alyssa Gavurnik, of Auburn

Andreah Lytle, of Scipio Center

Hannah Newert, of Auburn

Michelle Pinckney, of Auburn

Sabrina Westmiller, of Auburn

Dean’s list (GPA 3.25-3.499)

Nick Bachman, of Auburn

William Coleman, of Auburn

Gregory Delaney, of Auburn

Donna Dutcher, of Auburn

Carson Gotham, of Cato

Jacob Granato, of Auburn

Brooke Green, of Aurora

Angela Hackett, of Weedsport

James Hunter, of Auburn

Kristi Hurd, of Auburn

Tori Lafrance, of Cato

Ian Lomascolo, of Auburn

Megan Martin, of Auburn

Luke Montone, of Auburn

Ashley Moore, of Auburn

Mary Nila, of Auburn

Jesse O’Connor, of Weedsport

Karen Quezada, of Auburn

Kurt Raymond, of Union Springs

Meghan Ward, of Auburn

Alexis Warren, of Port Byron

Mythos Wellington, of Auburn

Jody Wood, of Weedsport

Dean’s list, part-time

Allison Crawford, of Auburn

Ashley McLeod, of Auburn

Sydney Merkley, of Auburn

Evan Miner, of Auburn

Katelyne Nelson, of Auburn

Emily Peed, of Auburn

Jenna Squires, of Weedsport

Christopher Vermeulen, of Auburn

SUNY BROCKPORT

President's list

Madelynn Bona, of Auburn, 3.8 GPA, majoring in psychology and mental health counseling

SUNY GENESEO

President's list

Elizabeth Moriarity, majoring in sociomedical sciences and minoring in biology and mathematics