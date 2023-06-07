AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL
Auburn High School senior Henry Moskov has been named the 2023 recipient of the Ruth and Charles B. Goldman Memorial Scholarship.
Henry will receive $1,000 toward his first year of college at American University in Washington, D.C.
The son of Karin and David Moskov, Henry was recognized for his interest in public affairs, including his leadership of the school's Z-Club (sponsored by the Auburn Zonta Club) and the Youth to Youth Club. He also served as president of his freshman and senior classes, and student representative on the board of education, along with co-founding the school's chess club and competing on its varsity tennis team.
“He is the type of student who does not join a club just to check it off on his resume," career and technology instructor Julie Liccion said in her letter of recommendation. "He actually participates in all service work, and he is enthusiastic while doing club activities. His commitment to the club’s mission is evident in planning service projects and leading them. He is an exemplary role model as a leader — he shows up to all events, activities, service work, and unites the group.”
People are also reading…
The scholarship, named in memory of two lifelong Auburnians, is designated for graduating seniors at Auburn High who have demonstrated a significant interest in the public affairs of the community, the nation and/or the world. This is the 16th year of the annual award. It is funded by family members and friends of Ruth and Charles Goldman.
CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
President’s list (GPA 3.8 or higher)
- Justin Baldwin, of Cato
- Adam Birtwell, of Auburn
- Cole Carpenter, of Auburn
- David Castle, of Auburn
- Madeleine Christopher, of Weedsport
- Avrey Colton, of Aurora
- Nathan Conklin, of Martville
- Breannah Connors, of Auburn
- Braydon Crosby, of Auburn
- Moira Curry, of Auburn
- Carson Denny, of Martville
- Isabella Dilallo, of Auburn
- Kayley Duffy, of Auburn
- Molly Duffy, of Auburn
- Emilia Gislason, of Port Byron
- Nate Hand, of Auburn
- Mitchell Hogan, of Auburn
- Haleigh Hotaling, of Auburn
- Jack Jones, of Auburn
- Melanie Klein, of Auburn
- Olivia Koffler, of Cayuga
- Brooke Larkin, of Auburn
- Madeline Lentini, of Auburn
- Daniel Lovell, of Auburn
- Alec McQueeney, of Auburn
- Elizabeth Pelc, of Auburn
- Cyrus Russell, of Cato
- Victoria Russell, of Auburn
- Jason Say, of Auburn
- Emily Sbelgio, of Auburn
- James Scott, of Auburn
- Colby Sellen, of Genoa
- Jocelyn Smith, of Cato
- Spencer Smith, of Auburn
- Hope Sorber, of Auburn
- Hannah Stahl, of Auburn
- Kayleigh Stayton, of Skaneateles
- Jacob Steinbacher, of Auburn
- Troy Wagner, of Auburn
- Mitchell Walsh, of Auburn
- Travis Weatherbee, of Auburn
- Nicholas Weaver, of Union Springs
- Madelynn Weed, of Moravia
- Celena Wittman, of Auburn
President’s list, part-time
- Kurina Baker, of Auburn
- Emily Benjamin, of Auburn
- Nikki Halladay, of Auburn
- Samantha Halverson, of Scipio Center
- Diane Henderson, of Weedsport
- Chelsi Janes, of Weedsport
- John Kennedy, of Auburn
- Alyssa Smith, of Auburn
- Anna Stannard, of Moravia
- Joseph Truesell, of Weedsport
Provost’s list (GPA 3.5-3.799)
- Carter Abate, of Cato
- Carson Ashby, of Auburn
- Crystal Baker, of Port Byron
- Jennifer Baker, of Auburn
- Matthew Bouley, of Auburn
- Claudia Chetney, of Auburn
- Katie Colarocco, of Cato
- Ashton Collins, of Weedsport
- Jessica Cook, of Weedsport
- Anna Cummings, of Auburn
- Ethan Garrett, of Auburn
- Kennedy Giancola, of Auburn
- Nicholas Gray, of Jordan
- Richter Hill, of Auburn
- Natalie Inal, of Auburn
- Ian Janas, of Auburn
- Cody Loveless, of Cato
- Jacob Maloof, of Weedsport
- Aryssa Meyers, of Auburn
- Katheryn Montalvo, of Scipio Center
- Bauer Morrissey, of Skaneateles
- Amelia Musso, of Auburn
- Michael Partlow, of Weedsport
- Mariah Quigley, of Auburn
- Macenzie Reese, of Port Byron
- Fiona Reohr, of Auburn
- Chloe Sabo, of Scipio Center
- Lucas Short, of Port Byron
- Nate Simmons, of Auburn
- Alexandra Stafford, of Port Byron
- Ryan Stechuchak, of Auburn
- Jenna Swanson, of Auburn
- Ryan Teabo, of Auburn
- Nicholas Thurston, of Genoa
- Hannah Wilkinson, of Weedsport
- Joshua Wlad, of Auburn
Provost’s list, part-time
- Hope Azzam, of Skaneateles
- Jacob Beckman, of Auburn
- Jenna Clark, of Auburn
- Steven Clark, of Auburn
- Kylie Deyo, of Auburn
- Doray Dilallo, of Auburn
- Alyssa Gavurnik, of Auburn
- Andreah Lytle, of Scipio Center
- Hannah Newert, of Auburn
- Michelle Pinckney, of Auburn
- Sabrina Westmiller, of Auburn
Dean’s list (GPA 3.25-3.499)
- Nick Bachman, of Auburn
- William Coleman, of Auburn
- Gregory Delaney, of Auburn
- Donna Dutcher, of Auburn
- Carson Gotham, of Cato
- Jacob Granato, of Auburn
- Brooke Green, of Aurora
- Angela Hackett, of Weedsport
- James Hunter, of Auburn
- Kristi Hurd, of Auburn
- Tori Lafrance, of Cato
- Ian Lomascolo, of Auburn
- Megan Martin, of Auburn
- Luke Montone, of Auburn
- Ashley Moore, of Auburn
- Mary Nila, of Auburn
- Jesse O’Connor, of Weedsport
- Karen Quezada, of Auburn
- Kurt Raymond, of Union Springs
- Meghan Ward, of Auburn
- Alexis Warren, of Port Byron
- Mythos Wellington, of Auburn
- Jody Wood, of Weedsport
Dean’s list, part-time
- Allison Crawford, of Auburn
- Ashley McLeod, of Auburn
- Sydney Merkley, of Auburn
- Evan Miner, of Auburn
- Katelyne Nelson, of Auburn
- Emily Peed, of Auburn
- Jenna Squires, of Weedsport
- Christopher Vermeulen, of Auburn
SUNY BROCKPORT
President's list
- Madelynn Bona, of Auburn, 3.8 GPA, majoring in psychology and mental health counseling
SUNY GENESEO
President's list
- Elizabeth Moriarity, majoring in sociomedical sciences and minoring in biology and mathematics
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.