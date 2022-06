Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 8, 2022

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

Senior James M. Cuddy has been named this year's recipient of the Ruth and Charles B. Goldman Memorial Scholarship. He will receive $1,000 toward his first year of college studies.

James is the son of Kathleen and Michael Cuddy of Foxcroft Circle in Auburn. He plans to matriculate this fall at the University of Albany.

The scholarship, named in memory of two lifelong Auburnians, is designated for graduating seniors at Auburn High who have demonstrated a significant interest in the public affairs of the community, the nation and/or the world. This is the 15th year of the annual award. It is funded by family members and friends of Ruth and Charles Goldman.

James, who ranks fifth in his senior class of 288, was recognized for his abiding interest in civic affairs, which led to his role as co-founder and president of a political advocacy group, the Cayuga County Young Democrats. In a letter of recommendation, social studies teacher Jeannette Oliver-Carr said: “James once again took on a leadership role and was able to rally students to get involved and gain an understanding of their civic duty in our community and school community. Through James involvement in both the Auburn community and school community, he has been exposed to the chronic ailments that have affected our town and school. When James realized there was a major fault in the school foundation aid, he was the first to sign up and start making phone calls to our state representatives in support of acquiring more aid for our school district.”

James has also served as president of the school’s History Club and Model United Nations, competed on the cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track and field teams, and served as captain of two of those teams.

High honor roll

Grade nine: Jacob Ackerman, Sara Alberici, Michael Ambroggio, Steven Ambroggio, Gabriel Bachman, Tapangah Becker, Nathaniel Bennett, Skyler Bishuk, Michael Boyhan, Abby Clark, Matthew Crounse, Jack Dalziel, Mathew Driscoll, Michael Driscoll, Collin Elvin, Jaziyah Estes, Luke Fallat, Ashlyn Feneck, Penelope Ferguson, Colton Hai, Alyssa Hogle, Mitchell Homick, Hailey Hutchinson, Margaret Klimek, Kevin Liu, Noah Mahunik, Owen Mahunik, Lindsey Marinelli, Jayla Mathis, Noah Moniz, Jacob Morrell, Aidan Musso, Liam Nagell, Reese Paleczny, Lilith Panek, Skyler Partin, Grant Pinckney, Mary Alice Pineau, Abigail Ringwood, Brody Ryan, Alexia Sherwood, Jazmine Simmons, Jordan Snow, Cooper Toomey, Ryan Townsend, Alayna Warren, Meghan Winks, Sydney Yurco

Grade 10: Cianna Bailey, Elizabeth Baroody, Ariana Bartolotta, Lauren Beebee, Owen Birchard, Shelby Boles, Keegan Brady, Berkley Brown, Emerson Brown, Riccardo Caruso, Kirsten Casterline, Rylee Catalfano, Samantha Catalfano, Kaitlyn Catalone, Alyssa Chase, Sophia Church, Addison Coopper, Samuel Crosby, Megan Daly, Carter DeRosa, Griffin Doan, Connor Duffy, Dejah Evans-Murphy, Gabrielle France, Andrew Frazer, Mary Gasper, Nathan George, Morgan Gorney, Katherine Heckerman, Jack Hoadley, Grace Hoey, Christopher Howard, Josephine Janas, Kelsie Jasniewski, Chelsey Lawson, Olivia Leader, Bill Li, Jakob Lupo, Mac Maher, Hailey Maloney, Shervalize Marcus, Molly Matheson, Trinity McFadden, Ashley Meyers, Avianna Ming, Evan Moore, Lily Nila, Aaron Peacock, Ava Pinckney, John Pineau, Noelle Pipher, Ryan Rigby, Rylee Sheehan, Caroline Smith, Owen Starr, Danielle Swietoniowski, Madelyn Titus, Aiden Tomandl, Jonathan Traver, Cara Vasile, Alexandra Vitale, Brody Wagner, Chloe Wellauer, Qualee White, Ahndria Wilson, Randy Wu

Grade 11: Aidan Archer, Ayesha Aslam, Katie Auringer, Reeve Axton, Madilyn Babb, Caden Becker, Bradley Boyhan, Savannah Brier, Damian Burke, Kaylee Card, Abigail Carr, Michael Clark, Makayla Cottrell, Patrick Crawford Jr., Rhian Crowley, Ashley Cuipylo, Charles Cunningham, Alicia Defendorf, Jacob Dennis, Clare Diffin, Kaydence DuBray, Jaelee Dyson, Ethan Feneck, Rose Fennessy, Schae Fitzgerald, Cameron Goff, Kyle Green, Elliot Hickman, Anna Holmes, Madeline Jennings, Layla Jones, Mason Jones, Grace King, Tessa Kovalczik, Erica Leeson, Baron Lesch, Natalie Long, Madison Lowe, Gabrielle Lupo, Lauralei Luther, Ryan Mahunik, Emma Merkley, Leah Middleton, Carter Mizro, Cecilia Morgan, Luke Moskov, Samuel Moskov, Alyvia Murphy, Colin Musso, Amy Ochoa, Sophia Pandozzi, Jacob Pennella, Evan Pettigrass, Sophie Pettigrass, Caleb Riley, Colin Ringwood, Cameron Scanlan, Analicia Scoggins, Braden Sherman, Abigail Smith, Delaney Smith, Taylor Stockmyer, DeSean Strachan, Dustin Swartwood, Matthew Tamburrino, Charles Tracy, Gabriel Volo, Benjamin Weiman, Zachary Wilczek, Elijah YearGin

Grade 12: David Aicher, Talia Axton, Nicholas Bachman, Omar Bailey, Gracie Barraque, Natalee Bello-Woodcock, Amarion Bochenek, Madelynn Bona, Ella Bouley, Matthew Bouley, Erin Calkins, Anthony Camardo, Ella Carnes, Taylor Chadderdon, Fiona Chisholm, Colby Church, Breannah Connors, Morgan Cook, Mia Cowell, Braydon Crosby, Zachary Crosby, James Cuddy, Cameron Daddabbo, Olivia Daddabbo, Hannah Daly, Kenneth Danboise, Ellie Dann, Aiden Diego, Isabella DiLallo, Peter DiLallo Jr., Katelynn Dinehart, Kevin Dolan, Ryan Donnelly, Kayley Duffy, Noah Erickson, Liam Farrell, Matthew Faynor, Matthew Fennessy, Sarah Fritz, Shiloh Frizzell, Connor Gasper, Elizabeth Graney, Maia Guzalak, Leah Howard, James Hunter, Hannah Hutchinson, Ida Kavanagh, Nora Kelley, Jack Kennedy, Brycen Kishpaugh, Izabella LeGrett, Noah Leitch, Bethany Lorenzo, Conor Maassen, Sydney Marinelli, Raven Marsh, Trevor Marshfield, Charles Masters, Kiearalyn Mathis, Lorenzo McIntyre, Emily McLaughlin, Alec McQueeney, Rachel Meyer, Aryssa Meyers, Owen Middleton, Luke Montone, Maura Moochler, Kaden Murphy, Elizabeth O'Hara, Kalysta O'Hara, Grace Oliver, Tatyana Pertilla, Colleen Reilly, Iris Rodriguez, Arietta Scozzari, Jackson Siddall, Connor Skardinski, Aiden Smash, Elizabeth Spin, Ryan Stechuchak, Colin Tardif, Katlin Thurston, Olivia Tkacz, Michael Villano III, Katheryn Wedhorn, Ryall White, Zarya White, Bryn Whitman, Kiara Willis, Gabriella Wlad, Vicky Wu

Honor roll

Grade nine: Jaccob Adams, John Anderson, Aisha Bailey, Lucas Bergerstock, Cayleb Blay, Lucas Brown, Ernesto Buschman, Tina Clayton, Samuel Coleman, Caitlyn Cook, Catarina DeAngelis, Braden Dixon, Kyle Driscoll, Tionna Edghill, Merlin Ferguson, Austin Ferrin, Jazmine Gray, Cecilia Gronau, Sophia Gwinn, Shaliyah Helmick, Magdaline Hill, Aiden Hodson, Marisa House, Kelis Hunt, Thomas Indelicato, Danica Jordan, Maria Kelsey, Brooklyn Kopec, Christopher LaFrance, Addison Lange, Connor Lansbury, Amelia LeFevre, Cara McKeen, Sadie Morin, Alexandra Moses, Brianna Nemo, Emily Neuman, Makayla Overstreet, Eythan Raso, Izabella Rusaw, Louis Sbelgio, Olivia Shaw, Jack Sliwka, Kaela Sova, Delilah Spinner, Alyssa Thomas, Kiera Thurston, Nicholas Trumbull, Yuri Vasquez, Haley Welch, Claire Williams, Eboni Williams, Naviyah Williams, Liam Wride

Grade 10: Stephanie Auringer, Ian Avery, Samuel Baier, Madison Baldwin, Anysia Baly, Emma Beattie, David Bishop II, Alana Blake, Juliana Bochenek, Grace Breeze, Joshua Bryant, Aiden Caputa, Audrey Carr, Sabrina Centolella, Lucy Chapman, Julia Clark, Noah Coleman, Nicholas Cornelius, Mariah Costello, Weston Cottrell, Isiah Council, Cole Creighton, Cayleigh Currier, Dominick Currier, Jerry Czyz, Ryan Dann, Jayden DeAngelis, Dominic Dennis, Mirra Dumond, Tyler Earl, Connor Fedigan, Riley Fitzgerald, Travis Freier, Briana Gabbert, Riley Gabbert, Gracey Garrigan, Julia Henry, Jonathon Herrick, Gavin Hickey, Christian Hogan, Finley Hogan, Kelsey Howard, Makayla Hurd, Michael Keogan III, Jayden Knowlton, Daniel LaShomb, Jason Lawrence, Elisabeth Lentini, Dominic London, Tatiana Lopez-LaGas, Patrick Marek, Matthew McKeen, Ashton Murray, Ella Noble, Rebecca Pesarchick, Phillip Peterson III, Allison Pilbeam, Jonathan Pratt, Kacy Quill, Tristan Raufer, Mellina Rivera, Brandyn Rodriguez, Shannon Roth, Joseph Sanders, Kara Springstead, Tayler Tallman, Christopher Tarby Jr., Ethan Taylor, Jack Tumber, Gavin Verdi, Rocco Villano, Mason Vitale, Thomas Weed, Jenna Westcott, Maverick Whelan, McKenna Wilmot, Caleb Zmarthie

Grade 11: Lexi Alberici, Marissa Albert, Noah Barraque, Anthony Borges, Sophia Boyer, Trace Brooks, Mckenna Bushallow, Jacob Calhoun, Dominic Capone, Stephen Casto, Ava Cioci, Natalie Collins, Noah Conley, Brian Crary, Mia D'Angelo, Thomas Deming, Adriannah DiFabio, Anna Donofrio, Maryn Elster, Daniel Fuller, Logan Gagnier, Emma Gargan, Dominick Green, Abigail Harding, Meada Helmick, Alaina Hudson, Tyler Humphrey, Holly Indelicato, Joshua Knight, Myhialani Kumuhone, Aryon Lopez-LaGas, Amelia Mack, Travis Mendez, Joshua Moore, Noah Morrison, Henry Moskov, Ryan Packard, Darian Palmer, Abby Perron, Kaylee Platts, Conor Podfigurny, Corbin Raso, John Rivoli, Nicholas Rivoli, Natalie Sanders, Elijah Scott, Isiah Senior, Nora Solomon, Lilly Spinner, Connor Steinbacher, Charli Tallman, Alena Tratt, Madison Traver, Rayme'l Turner, James Warter, Lucas West, Benjamin Williams, Lauren Wilzinski, John Winne, Julia Wolfgang

Grade 12: Haylee Alnutt, Zackery Augustine, Patrick Auringer, Anthony Baker, Bethany Belcher, Josephine Bielowicz, Ella Boedicker, Jacob Bryant, Angelo Carter, Jack Chapman, Ethan Clemente, Angel Clink, Conner Crossley, Katherine Danczak, Jaden Dawley, Maggie Dolan, Matthew Donovan, JoLin Evans, Maddox Fraher, Liam Gargan, Jack Geer, Taylynn Geiger, Jose Gonzalez, Maddox Gorney, Seamus Greene, Danielle Harold, Alaysia Harris, Evelyn Harvey, Emma Hastings, Belle Haynes, Evan Hergert, Joseph Herrick, Brianna Hill, Richter Hill, Nicholeen Hoskins, Kate Izzo, Seth Kane, Tyler Kraushaar, Christian Laury, Sean Leach, Dominic Lopez-LaGas, Gracie Losani, Jasmine Lukowski, Mayerli Marroquin Aguilar, Ashiya McCants, Mitchell McGinn, Ethan Moore, Mary Nila, Isaiah Parkman, Jeremiah Phillips, Kristen Phillips, Justin Pike, Benjamin Porten, Kalin Reed, Makayla Roth, Alexander Santiago, Nicholas Sayre, Jonathan Schmidt, Valaina Scudder, Clayton Shernesky, Anthony Shove, Ernest Stokes Jr., Adrienna Strachan, Elijah Stroman, Timothy Sullivan Jr., Savannah Symes, Vernon Symes Jr., Erin Taylor, Amariona Temple, Olivia Thomas, Joseph Trathen, Ella Varga, Mitchell Vitale, Troy Wagner, Jordan Webster, Kenneth Wentworth III, Aaliyah Whitmore, Avry Zank

THE COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Grade King, of Auburn, majoring in nursing

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT

Hunter Duger, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering.

VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Alexis Calkins, of Auburn

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0