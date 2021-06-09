 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 9, 2021
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 9, 2021

  • Updated
Graduation
CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Savannah Williams, of Locke

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

Presidential scholars

• Gwynneth Howell, of Sterling, junior majoring in mechanical engineering

• Hannah Yorkey, of Union Springs, senior majoring in biomolecular science

Dean's list

• Cameron J. Anthony, of Auburn, senior majoring in electrical engineering

• Hannah Bedell, of Auburn, senior majoring in civil engineering/environmental engineering

• Makenna Guarnieri, of Port Byron, senior majoring in environmental engineering

• AJ J. Meyer, of Auburn, senior majoring in aeronautical engineering

• Edward Martin Sisson, of Moravia, sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering

• Garrett M. Stoyell, of Moravia, senior majoring in computer engineering

MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Samantha Ball, of Weedsport

• Lily Vernon, of Scipio Center

FINGER LAKES HEALTH COLLEGE OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES

Graduates

• Sheri Andrews, of Aurora

• Sarah Bedore, of Auburn

• Shannon Blaisdell, of Auburn

• Kimberly Gray, of Seneca Falls

• Michaela Milhoff, of Weedsport

• Ashley Peek, of Moravia

• Mikayla Stanley, of Red Creek

• Alana Stillman, of Auburn

Dean's list

• Sheri Andrews (Aurora)

• Shannon Blaisdell (Auburn)

• Gabrielle Major (Camillus)

• Michaela Millhoff (Weedsport)

• Mikayla Stanley (Red Creek)

• Alana Stillman (Auburn)

OHIO WESLYAN UNIVERSITY

Graduate

• Riley Martin, of Moravia, received a Bachelor of Arts in history and politics & government.

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

