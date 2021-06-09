Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for June 9, 2021

CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Savannah Williams, of Locke
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Presidential scholars
• Gwynneth Howell, of Sterling, junior majoring in mechanical engineering
• Hannah Yorkey, of Union Springs, senior majoring in biomolecular science
Dean's list
• Cameron J. Anthony, of Auburn, senior majoring in electrical engineering
• Hannah Bedell, of Auburn, senior majoring in civil engineering/environmental engineering
• Makenna Guarnieri, of Port Byron, senior majoring in environmental engineering
• AJ J. Meyer, of Auburn, senior majoring in aeronautical engineering
• Edward Martin Sisson, of Moravia, sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering
• Garrett M. Stoyell, of Moravia, senior majoring in computer engineering
MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Samantha Ball, of Weedsport
• Lily Vernon, of Scipio Center
FINGER LAKES HEALTH COLLEGE OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Graduates
• Sheri Andrews, of Aurora
• Sarah Bedore, of Auburn
• Shannon Blaisdell, of Auburn
• Kimberly Gray, of Seneca Falls
• Michaela Milhoff, of Weedsport
• Ashley Peek, of Moravia
• Mikayla Stanley, of Red Creek
• Alana Stillman, of Auburn
Dean's list
• Sheri Andrews (Aurora)
• Shannon Blaisdell (Auburn)
• Gabrielle Major (Camillus)
• Michaela Millhoff (Weedsport)
• Mikayla Stanley (Red Creek)
• Alana Stillman (Auburn)
OHIO WESLYAN UNIVERSITY
Graduate
• Riley Martin, of Moravia, received a Bachelor of Arts in history and politics & government.
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.