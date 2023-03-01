CATO-MERIDIAN JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL
Seventh grade
Principal's high honor roll: Lucas Conklin, Meghan Gunnip, Addison Harkness, Allison Kyle, Perry Planck, Emmilou White
High honor roll: Malayna Hadfield, Brodix Holbrook, Austin Hunter, Preston Ladd, Benjamin Lamson, Clarissa Schmitt, Hayden Smith, Makinsye Wallace
Honor roll: Madison Allen, Andrew Bonanno, Maylee Boucheron, Chase Cardinale, Abbigail Combes, Landen Gilbert, Macy Hernandez, Katelyn Hunt, Camryn Kermes, Peyton Knox, Olivia Law, Bryanna Madden, Londyn Maloney, Cameron Parenteau, Landon Sincebaugh, Carly Verzillo, Emma Wallace
Eighth grade
Principal's high honor roll: Camryn Daggett, Aurelia Eckel, Triton Schmidt, Carmella Weatherstone
People are also reading…
High honor roll: Grace Bos, Nico Caswell, Molly Chapman, Emelia Fisher, Jasmine Kolb, Angela Terry, Aubrey Watchorn
Honor roll: William Brathen, William Fikes, Trever Hamilton, Adam Hulsizer, Myia Kimball, Daryl McLain, Miles Muhlnickel, Brody Smith, Logan Smith, Journee Watson, Eli Zappala
Ninth grade
Principal's high honor roll: Everett Cox, Megan Kyle, Rylee Napolitano, Bailey Planck
High honor roll: Maggie Brown, Gavin Dello Stritto, Reagan Dougherty, Mallory Gardner, Dixie McLain-Tindall, Devin Pollock, Kennedy Taylor, Mathew Winks
Honor roll: Lucille Chase, Emerson Hintze, Laina Howard, Rachel Lighthall, Morgan Mansfield, Rhys Napolitano, Mackenzie Pollock, Alexander Schutt, Gabriel Sgroi, Paige Wilder
10th grade
Principal's high honor roll: Hannah Deacy, Nathan Dennis, Lindsay Fikes, Bailey Impson, Sophia Kelly, Elaina Williams
High honor roll: Joseph Bonanno, Eli Fisher, Jacob Lighthall, Haley McCarthy, Kaylee McGetrick, Myah Meddley, Alexia Sherwood, Finley Stonecypher, Angelo Turo, Mollie Walton
Honor roll: Eleanor Bell, Gavyn Brown, Jack Conklin, Jenna Forrest, Brayden Goyette, Jacob LaForce, Alexus Pierce, Mallory Sherman, Sophia Zogby
11th grade
Principal's high honor roll: Hayley DeVille, Ashlee Donahue, Nadia Dudley, Elijah Haga, Mallory Howard, Jack Lamson, London Pieratt, Timothy Stahl
High honor roll: Hannah Csiga, Emma Foster, Carter Impson, Brandon Johnson, Jocelyn Kolb, Owen McGetrick, Gavin Parker
Honor roll: Kayla Bishop, Madison Czyz, Preston Daggett, Aidan Froebel, Abigail Holmes, Avery Lloyd, Garrett Mabbett
12th grade
Principal's high honor roll: Miranda Dennis, Raven Ducharme, Elizabeth Hess, Denis Kosiakov, Kaylee LaPrease
High honor roll: Louis Conn, Merritt Cox, Shawn Hulsizer, Riley Jones, Connor Lighthall, Maggie McGetrick, Cassia Muhlnickel, Ariana Proper, Ashley Walpole, Julia Wilson
Honor roll: Audrey Hunter, Jack Kent, Samantha Lytle, Bryce Mahoney, Heather Smith, Aiden Swasty, Caton Wilbert, Janelle Williams
EMERSON COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.7 or higher)
Rachel Tarby, of Auburn, majoring in creative writing BFA and a member of the class of 2024
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Dean's list (GPA 3.4 or higher)
- Lily Yengo, of Auburn, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
- Madeline Sherman, of Auburn, who is in the industrial design program.
- Jackson Siddall, of Auburn, who is in the electrical engineering program.
- Alec Kovalczik, of Auburn, who is in the software engineering program.
- Zoe Wejko, of Auburn, who is in the chemical engineering program.
- Lauren Dupre, of Auburn, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
- Carrissa Hlywa, of Auburn, who is in the physician assistant program.
- Eric Ansteth, of Auburn, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
- Sean Decker, of Auburn, who is in the web and mobile computing program.
- Gabbie Scharett, of Auburn, who is in the electrical engineering program.
- Hailey Shepherd, of Auburn, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
- Zach Wlad, of Auburn, who is in the finance program.
- Jake Hansen, of Auburn, who is in the physician assistant program.
- Colleen Reilly, of Auburn, who is in the physician assistant program.
- Jackson Otis, of Aurora, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.
- Chase Byrne, of Cato, who is in the game design and development program.
- Joel Gaffney, of Cato, who is in the illustration program.
- Emily Green, of Cayuga, who is in the physician assistant program.
- Julia Gloss, of King Ferry, who is in the engineering exploration program.
- Elijah Velazquez, of Locke, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
- Jeffrey Carmichael, of Moravia, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
- Alex Scholeno, of Moravia, who is in the computer science program.
- Logan Hampton, of Port Byron, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
- Rose Truex, of Port Byron, who is in the chemical engineering program.
- Ella Carnes, of Sennett, who is in the industrial design program.
- Nathan Irving, of Union Springs, who is in the motion picture science program.
- Alena Manchester, of Weedsport, who is in the computing security program.
- Forrest Nguyen, of Weedsport, who is in the medical illustration program.
ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY
Dean's list (GPA 3.4 or higher)
- Oliver Sherry, of Auburn
ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Dean's list (GPA 3.6 or higher)
- Allison House, of Weedsport, a member of the class of 2026 who attended Weedsport Junior-Senior High School
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Awards of Excellence
- Ryan Stetson, of Port Byron, College of Business
- Amanda Ghosh, of Skaneateles, School of Education
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.