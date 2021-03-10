Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for March 10, 2021

CANISIUS COLLEGE
Dean's and merit lists
• Makala Adams, of Weedsport, pursuing a degree in biology and expected to graduate in 2022
• Caroline Netti, of Auburn, pursuing a degree in biology and expected to graduate in 2024
• Claire Netti, of Auburn, pursuing a degree in biology and expected to graduate in 2024
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Julia Ambrose, of Auburn, was inducted into the Kappa Omicron Chapter of the Gamma Sigma Epsilon National Chemical Honor Society Feb. 26.
LE MOYNE COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Brittany Kulas, junior accounting major from Moravia
• Claire Alexander, first-year nursing major from Auburn
• Rachel Bancroft, first-year nursing major from Moravia
• Jon Budelmann, junior English major from Auburn
• Emma Butler, senior biology major from Auburn
• Hunter Church, sophomore biology major from Locke
• Maryrose Cioci, senior English major from Auburn
• Madison Dahl, sophomore criminology major from Auburn
• Kyla Deforest, junior psychology major from Auburn
• Anthony DeRegis, first-year finance major from Auburn
• Kaitlyn Diego, junior psychology major from Auburn
• Kyler Grice-Holland, senior psychology major from Meridian
• Abigail Guerrette, senior nursing major from Weedsport
• Jackson Hall, senior theater arts major from Auburn
• Chelsea Knuppenburg, junior psychology major from Union Springs
• Aaron Lesch, first-year accounting major from Auburn
• Nina Lin, junior biology major from Weedsport
• Justine Marsh, senior biology major from Sterling
• Abigail Martin, sophomore nursing major from Auburn
• Miranda Myhill-LaForce, a senior finance and business analytics major from Port Byron
• Santiago Ortega, senior management and leadership major from Auburn
• Rebecca Peters, senior psychology major from Auburn
• Marley Plish, junior criminology major from Auburn
• Kayla Stock, senior nursing major from Weedsport
• Joseph Valenti, sophomore political science major from Auburn
• Ashley Westover, senior accounting major from Port Byron
• Griffin White, first-year accounting major from Cato
• Michael York, a senior marketing, business analytics and communications major from Cato
SUNY DELHI
Dean's list
• Victoria Fitzgerald of Auburn, pursuing a degree in nursing
• Chelsie Ganey of Auburn, pursuing a degree in nursing
• Amy Judson of Auburn, pursuing a degree in nursing
• Danielle Porter of Cayuga, pursuing a degree in nursing
• Brian Querns of Auburn, pursuing a degree in nursing
• Rashelle Querns of Auburn, pursuing a degree in nursing
• Kascey Relfe of Auburn, pursuing a degree in nursing
• Lauren Sisto of Auburn, pursuing a degree in nursing
• Melissa Wilczek of Auburn, pursuing a degree in nursing
• Meghan Vivenzio of Auburn, pursuing a degree in veterinary science technology
ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Dean's list
Isabella G. Field, of Sennett, a 2019 graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School and a second-year student majoring in inclusive early childhood education with a concentration in history
SUNY ONEONTA
James Mock, of Auburn, and fellow students met with Alex Fedkin, class of 2014 and vertical marketing manager for Pandora, during the college's Mixing Board to Management alumni networking event March 4. Mock is studying music industry audio production.
