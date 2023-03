AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

Michael Clark, son of Daniel and Mary Clark and grandson of Dr. Patrick and Alice Buttarazzi and a current senior at Auburn High school, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. About 0.25% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36. The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. “Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin in a press release. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”