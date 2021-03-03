Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for March 3, 2021

BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Margaret Sciria, of Auburn
EMMANUEL COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Natalie Blair, of Auburn
HARDING UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Corynn Barnes, of Auburn, a senior media production major
MYNDERSE ACADEMY
High honor roll
Grade nine: Lauren McDermott (omitted last week)
SUNY CORTLAND
Dean's list
• Tyler Daddabbo, of Auburn
SUNY ONEONTA
James Mock, of Auburn, has been selected to receive the Capek Family Scholarship for Steam Students and Mildred J. Haight Memorial Fund.
UNIVERSITY OF MAINE
Dean's list
• Sydney Baratta, of Elbridge
• Sequoia Dixson, of Locke
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.