Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for March 3, 2021
HONORS

BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Margaret Sciria, of Auburn

EMMANUEL COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Natalie Blair, of Auburn

HARDING UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Corynn Barnes, of Auburn, a senior media production major

MYNDERSE ACADEMY

High honor roll

Grade nine: Lauren McDermott (omitted last week)

SUNY CORTLAND

Dean's list

• Tyler Daddabbo, of Auburn

SUNY ONEONTA

James Mock, of Auburn, has been selected to receive the Capek Family Scholarship for Steam Students and Mildred J. Haight Memorial Fund.

UNIVERSITY OF MAINE

Dean's list

• Sydney Baratta, of Elbridge

• Sequoia Dixson, of Locke

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

