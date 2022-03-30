 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for March 30, 2022

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Donovan Tanner, class of 2024, of Auburn, was inducted into the college chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology, on March 27.

LE MOYNE COLLEGE

Graduates on dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Kaitlyn Diego of Auburn, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology

• Marley Plish of Auburn, a Bachelor of Arts in criminology

• Kyler Grice-Holland of Meridian, a Bachelor of Science in psychology

• Alexis Field of Weedsport, a Bachelor of Arts in criminology

• Chelsea Knuppenburg of Union Springs, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology

SUNY ONEONTA

• Luke Mock, of Auburn, has received the Capek Family Scholarship for Steam Students and Mildred J. Haight Memorial Fund

• Abbey Ryan, of Auburn, has received the Janet Perna '70 Women in Technology Scholarship

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

