LE MOYNE COLLEGE
Graduates and dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Madison Dahl, of Auburn, a Bachelor of Arts in criminology
• Zachary Fabrize, of Auburn, a Bachelor of Science in finance and Bachelor of Science in business analytics
Dean's list
• Gracie Barraque, a freshman biology major from Auburn
• Kathryn Brown, a junior accounting major from Auburn
• Hunter Church, a senior biology major from Locke
• Julie Cook, a freshman nursing major from Weedsport
• Brock Deforest, a junior management and leadership and marketing major from Auburn
• Ize Goodfriend, a senior psychology major from Auburn
• Maria Lafleur, a junior history major from Auburn
• Nina Lin, a senior biology major from Weedsport
• Delaney Lovell, a sophomore political science major from Auburn
• Anna Montgomery, a sophomore political science major from Auburn
• James Musso, a freshman undeclared major from Auburn
• Adam O'Bryan, a freshman nursing major from Weedsport
• Peter Prue, a sophomore biology major from Auburn
• Thomas Radley, a junior marketing major from Auburn
• Grace Smith, a junior psychology major from Port Byron
• Joseph Valenti, a senior political science major from Auburn
ST. JOHN FISHER UNIVERSITY
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Timothy Walsh, son of Timothy and Susan Walsh, a senior and corporate finance major
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.