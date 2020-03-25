Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for March 25, 2020

CAYUGA COUNTY 4-H
Horse Bowl and Hippology contests
Participants: Payton Youngers, Hailey Campbell, Katie Dristle, Amelia Froebel, Isabella Mantella, Haley McCarthy, Alexis Forster, Kennedy Sims, Arabella Ferris, Amelya Drake, Audrey Bartholomew, Marrissa Bartholomew, Ammon Peterson, Grace Bos and Lauren McCarthy
Novice Horse Bowl: Team standing was second place. Individuals placing in the top seven were: Grace Bos (seventh).
Junior Horse Bowl: With two teams competing, team standings were: fourth and 6th places. Individuals placing in the top 20 were: Alexis Forster (second), Haley McCarthy (fifth), Amelya drake (sixth), Arabella Ferris (10th) and Kennedy Sims (19th).
Senior Horse Bowl: With two teams competing, team standings were: first and fourth places. Individuals placing in the top 20 were: Payton Youngers (first), Katie Dristle (second), Hailey Campbell (fifth) and Marissa Bartholomew (seventh).
Novice Hippology: Team Standing was third place. Individuals placing in the top 12 were: Grace Bos (fifth) and Ammon Peterson (12th).
Junior Hippology: With two teams competing, team standings were second and ninth place overall. Individuals placing in the top 20 were: Kennedy Sims (fourth), Alexis Forster (eighth), Arabella Ferris (10th), Haley McCarthy (15th), Amelya Drake (18th) and Isabella Mantella (19th).
Senior Hippology: With two teams competing, team standings were fourth and seventh place overall. Individuals placing in the top 20 were: Katie Dristle (first), Payton Youngers (second), Lauren McCarthy (fourth), Marissa Bartholomew (12th) and Audrey Bartholomew (19th).
Coaches: Emily Clark, Heather Whitten, Sherri Bos and Liz Barrett
Dairy Bowl
Junior Dairy Bowl participants: Charlie Patterson, Everett Cox, Molly Walton and Ronan Ross. The junior team placed fourth overall with Charlie Patterson placing third individually.
Novice Dairy Bowl participants: Sam Patterson, Austin Hunter and Katherine Atherton. The novice team placed second overall. Individuals placing in the top 10 were: Austin Hunter: second, and Sam Patterson: fourth.
Coaches: Slade Cox and Alex Patterson
SUNY DELHI
• Stephanie Leone, of Weedsport, earned a bachelor's in nursing
• Kimberly Testa, of Auburn, earned a bachelor's in nursing
• Nicole Voudren, of Port Byron, earned a bachelor's in nursing
UNION SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
Grade nine
Principal’s honor roll: Erin DeGraw, Cameron Dennis, Kailey Forbes, Payton Gilbert, Catherine Gilmore, Nora Gilmore, Adria Hoadley, Thomas Hrycko, Kailey Kalet, Ava Smith, Hailee Smith, Natalie Wright, Molly Yorkey
High honor roll: Patricia Agustin, Taylor Campbell, Xavia Evener, Austin Johnson, Ella Johnson, Alyssa Margensey, Solana Sanders, Dustin Walawender
Honor roll: Brooke Coville, Nathan DeChick, Hannah Denardo, Ethan Harkness, Olivia Holmes, Ryan Huber, Sean LaShomb, Daniel Miller, Seamus O’Connor, Mitchell Platt, Hunter Smith, Kaytlynn Tanner, Kyle Wainwright, Danielle Waldron, Cassandra Welch
Grade 10
Principal’s honor roll: Abigail Jackson, Methew Schenck, Adrianna Schwartz, Riley Secor
High honor roll: Kelsey Albino, Greta Anderson, Rachael Baker, Madison Gannon, Steven Hrycko, Adam Kerrick, Olivia Koffler, Hunter Martin, Katheryn Montalvo, Sarah Morehouse, Angelia Scholz
Honor roll: Aaron Coraci, Dawson Halverson, Nikayla Janus, David Morehouse, Hannah Morehouse, Kathryn Palmer, Anna Salls, Alexandra Schavemaker, Gabrielle Sennett
Grade 11
Principal's honor roll: Jenna Clark, Wyatt Patterson, Riley Sawyer
High honor roll: Ryan Bailey, William Bortle, Bella DeChick, Jennifer Ellinger, Adam Finn, Dylan Jordan, Raegan Lawton, Emma LoMascolo, Jeremy Moscato, Lauren Patti, Brianna Perkins, Chloe Pine, Fiona Reohr
Honor roll: Cassandra Barker, Mallory Brennan, Ruth Jackson, Meagan Lawrence, Joshua McKay, Evan Miner, Marrin Owens, Nicole Powers, Steven Shepard, Hailey Short, Meghan Ward
Grade 12
Principal’s honor roll: Skyler Albino, Gabriella Balog, Nicholas Bennett, Nichole Bouley, Michael Cabal, Rebecca Colgan, Riley Cunningham, Zachary DeCaro, Christopher Ellinger, Victoria Forgham, Jacquelyn Huber, Nathan Irving, Jodie Jenkin, Dalton Juhl, Grace Kime, Sarah Lutkins, Sarah McKay, Jessica Morgan, Renee Park, Hunter Pettit, Solomon Reukauf, Nicholas Rienhardt, Elizabeth Rudnick, Maeve Smith, Keyon Stokes, Tommy Thompson, Dylan Walawender, Madelyn Walters, Allie Wilmot
High honor roll: Brandon Blom, Hannah Calkins, Trapper Coville, Levi Dauerheim, Christopher Daum, Genevieve Houghtelling, Simon Mills, Grace Perkins, Thomas Radley, Steven Szozda, Matthew Ward, Brittney Waters, Haley Yorkey
Honor roll: Alexandria Behm, Michael Clark, Sabyn Daniels, Caleb Dymock, Garrett Marshall, Dalton Moniz, Hunter Patterson, Alexandra Paul, Meghan Prior, Nicholas Reeves, Kyriah Russell, Makayla Smith
