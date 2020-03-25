Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for March 25, 2020

CAYUGA COUNTY 4-H

Horse Bowl and Hippology contests

Participants: Payton Youngers, Hailey Campbell, Katie Dristle, Amelia Froebel, Isabella Mantella, Haley McCarthy, Alexis Forster, Kennedy Sims, Arabella Ferris, Amelya Drake, Audrey Bartholomew, Marrissa Bartholomew, Ammon Peterson, Grace Bos and Lauren McCarthy

Novice Horse Bowl: Team standing was second place. Individuals placing in the top seven were: Grace Bos (seventh).

Junior Horse Bowl: With two teams competing, team standings were: fourth and 6th places. Individuals placing in the top 20 were: Alexis Forster (second), Haley McCarthy (fifth), Amelya drake (sixth), Arabella Ferris (10th) and Kennedy Sims (19th).

Senior Horse Bowl: With two teams competing, team standings were: first and fourth places. Individuals placing in the top 20 were: Payton Youngers (first), Katie Dristle (second), Hailey Campbell (fifth) and Marissa Bartholomew (seventh).

Novice Hippology: Team Standing was third place. Individuals placing in the top 12 were: Grace Bos (fifth) and Ammon Peterson (12th).