Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for March 4, 2020

• Rachel Baldwin, of Cato, who is in the sociology and anthropology program

• Alex Scholeno, of Moravia, who is in the computer science program

• Eli Davis, of Moravia, who is in the university exploration program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Ava Deferrante, of King Ferry, who is in the biology program

• Anna Neuenschwander, of Auburn, who is in the medical illustration program

• Joseph Netti, of Auburn, who is in the computer science program

• Nadiyah Serrano, of Auburn, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program

• Damian Ely, of Port Byron, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program

• Maire Tehan, of Auburn, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program

• Matt Goff, of Auburn, who is in the management information systems program

• Emily Irving, of Union Springs, who is in the new media design program

• Kristen Patten, of Locke, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program